Baylor unveils plans for new football operations center

Needless to say, it has been a rough few years for both the Baylor football program and the university itself following a wide-spread sexual assault scandal.
Both are naturally trying to move past those events and forge ahead with a new era in Waco and the school took a step in that direction this week by announcing a massive new $1.1 billion fundraising campaign called ‘Give Light.’ As part of this drive, Baylor also unveiled a brand new athletics master plan that, not surprisingly, includes a set of big improvements for the football program.
Per the university:
Construction of a football operations center that would house coaches’ offices and include meeting rooms, weight rooms, rehab, and sports nutrition support would enhance the overall complement of resources for the football program. Once complete, the vacated space in Simpson Athletics and Academic Center – where football operations now resides – would be used for additional academic support and student success services.
Big 12 programs far and wide are undergoing numerous projects to upgrade football facilities and stadiums so it’s no surprise to see the Bears joining the fray. The program does have a solid practice/facility setup already but those renderings are certainly a massive improvement and will only help Matt Rhule and others sell the team to recruits in the future.
Pitt has one of the more unique situations in the country when it comes to football facilities but changes could be on the horizon in the Steel City.
For those who don’t know the layout of the land, Pitt’s football team shares facilities with the Pittsburgh Steelers — formally known as the UPMC Sports Performance Complex — and also play their home games at Heinz Field. While it’s unique that you are in the same place as an NFL team, that does provide some issues considering the football facility is across the Monongahela River from campus and the stadium is several miles away from where the bulk of the student population is during the week.
It sounds as though the university could be up for changing the dynamic though as they look to complete a huge new ‘Victory Heights’ project that will transform campus — including the potential for having a football stadium itself.
“We just embarked on a pretty extensive university master-planning process. Athletics was a big part of that,” Lyke told TribLive.com. “It (a stadium) is something we will always evaluate. You never know what can happen. With the right finances, there are a lot of things that can happen.”
We’ve seen several schools around the country make the transition from off-campus to on-campus stadiums over the years with great success and one probably can’t rule it out happening for the Panthers either. The team used to play at Pitt Stadium on campus before it was demolished in 1999 to make way for the Petersen Events Center that is now home to the Pitt basketball teams.
Lyke’s comments certainly suggest that the school would love to make something happen on campus, provided somebody write a large check for the project as always.
Typically when a head coach has his contract extended after a few years, there’s plenty of fanfare. A news conference, some boosters shaking hands, a handful of exciting tweets on social media from various school accounts and, if we’re lucky, maybe even a term sheet or set of contract terms. After all, this is an example of a school keeping a head coach in town and hoping that the program is set on solid footing for years to come.
This is not, however, how things work at Northern Illinois apparently.
Per the Northern Star, athletic director Sean Frazier — for a second time — has quietly given a contract extension to head coach Rod Carey that will keep him leading the Huskies through June 30, 2022 (i.e. the 2021 season). Terms were obtained by the paper through a freedom of information request and will see Carey earn an estimated $2.4 million over the next four years in base salary and plenty more in incentives.
USA Today’s coaches salary database lists Carey as making $633,460 in total for 2018 with a buyout for the school of just over $1.8 million.
“There was no formal announcement of coach Carey’s contract extension,” NIU spokesperson Joe King told the Star. “Intercollegiate sports does not routinely put out news releases on contract extensions and did not do so in this case.”
Carey is 50–27 overall in DeKalb after five and a half seasons leading the team. The coach, a former offensive lineman at Indiana, won the MAC championship in 2014 and has three division titles to his name.
While it’s not all that surprising to see Carey get a new deal, especially with the team trending upward recently, it still is a bit curious to see why Frazier and NIU would opt to keep news of the extension quiet yet again. Generally keeping a coach around in the MAC is news for celebrating but things appear to be operating a little differently when it comes to the Huskies.
Baylor received a bit of good news on Friday ahead of their Big 12 clash on Saturday against Oklahoma State.
Per the Waco Tribune-Herald, Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer will indeed be available this weekend after the sophomore spent the last several days in the school’s concussion protocol following an early exit in last week’s game against West Virginia.
It remains to be seen if that will result in Brewer getting the start against the Cowboys as he completed just one of eight passes to a teammate and threw three others to the opposition in his last outing before exiting. Senior Jalan McClendon has seen plenty of action for the team behind center already, including finishing off the game in last week’s loss, and could wind up getting the start given the limited practice time for the team’s regular QB.
On the season, Brewer is completing a tick over 60% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions as Baylor sits at 4-4 on the year heading into a very tough month of November as they look for the first bowl bid in the Matt Rhule era in Waco.
In a season filled with on-field losses, it’s only fitting that Louisville suffers one on the personnel side as well.
In a press release, Bobby Petrino confirmed that Jordan Travis has decided to transfer out of his Cardinals football program. According to the head coach, the quarterback, who grew up in West Palm Beach, Fla., wanted to be closer to home and his family.
“Jordan Travis approached me Tuesday about transferring and we had a productive conversation about his future,” a statement from Petrino began. “He talked about the possibility of getting closer to home and his family, and we agreed that it might be a better situation for him personally. Jordan is a terrific young man and I wish him nothing but the best in his collegiate career.”
Travis was a three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 25 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As a true freshman this season, Jackson had completed four-of-nine passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
As he played in less than four games, Travis can use his redshirt this season and maintain four years of eligibility moving forward.
At the time of Jackson’s decision to leave, he had seemingly ascended to No. 2 on the Cardinals’ depth chart. WDRB-TV noted that, with Jackson’s departure, the U of L is down to two scholarship quarterbacks — starter Jawon Pass and Malik Cunningham.