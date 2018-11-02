Louisville loses QB Jordan Travis to transfer

In a season filled with on-field losses, it’s only fitting that Louisville suffers one on the personnel side as well.

In a press release, Bobby Petrino confirmed that Jordan Travis has decided to transfer out of his Cardinals football program. According to the head coach, the quarterback, who grew up in West Palm Beach, Fla., wanted to be closer to home and his family.

“Jordan Travis approached me Tuesday about transferring and we had a productive conversation about his future,” a statement from Petrino began. “He talked about the possibility of getting closer to home and his family, and we agreed that it might be a better situation for him personally. Jordan is a terrific young man and I wish him nothing but the best in his collegiate career.”

Travis was a three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 25 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As a true freshman this season, Jackson had completed four-of-nine passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

As he played in less than four games, Travis can use his redshirt this season and maintain four years of eligibility moving forward.

At the time of Jackson’s decision to leave, he had seemingly ascended to No. 2 on the Cardinals’ depth chart. WDRB-TV noted that, with Jackson’s departure, the U of L is down to two scholarship quarterbacks — starter Jawon Pass and Malik Cunningham.