New Mexico’s leading tackler suspended after fight left teammate hospitalized with bleeding on the brain

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Maybe it’s in the college football water?

Earlier this week, New Mexico announced that senior linebacker Evahelotu Tohi has been suspended from all team activities after being involved in a fight that left a teammate, later identified as fellow linebacker David Brown, hospitalized.  The altercation took place at a party over the weekend, and Brown was reportedly hit at least twice by Tohi.

The Albuquerque Journal writes that “Brown suffered ‘internal bleeding on the right side of his brain’ as a result of the blows, Brown’s mother Marissa Brown said in the Albuquerque Police Department report that was filed early Sunday morning.”

“I was made aware of an incident that happened Saturday night involving two of our student-athletes,” head coach Bob Davie said in a statement. “Although all the details are still being gathered, I think it’s appropriate at this time to suspend Evah Tohi from all team activities. The University will continue to work through proper procedures and once the process is completed, appropriate action will be taken.”

No charges have been filed as of yet as Brown, who was released from the hospital Thursday after a five-day stay, has thus far refused to cooperate with police investigating the incident.

Tohi’s 57 tackles currently lead the Lobos.  In last Saturday’s loss to Utah State in Ogden, the senior recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Earlier this year, Davie was suspended for 30 days amidst a trio of investigations into the coach, his football program and the coach’s handling of rape allegations involving one of his football players.  While Davie appealed the suspension, it was subsequently upheld.

South Carolina adds Dec. 1 game with Akron

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
A pair of teams impacted by weather earlier this season will get together next month to fill out their collective 2018 regular-season schedules.

South Carolina announced Friday that it will square off with Akron Dec. 1 of this year at Williams-Brice Stadium.  For South Carolina, the game replaces the one with Marshall lost because of Hurricane Florence; for Akron, this makes up for the season opener against Nebraska scrubbed because of severe weather.

“Akron is a quality opponent and someone that we have to be prepared to play,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp in a statement. “They’ve been to a bowl game two of the last three years. I’ve known [former Auburn and current Akron head coach Terry] Bowden for many years and know that he’ll have his team ready to play.”

The game next month will mark the first-ever between the two football programs.

South Carolina last played a team that was a member of the MAC at the time way back in September of 2000, a 41-6 win over Eastern Michigan.  Akron played Tennessee in 2012, its last game against a school from the SEC.

The Gamecocks enter Week 10 at 4-3, while the Zips sit at 4-4.  Obviously, the additional game will give both teams a better opportunity to reach six wins and bowl eligibility.

Judge: Randy Edsall did not violate Connecticut’s nepotism ban in hiring son as UConn’s TEs coach

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
5 Comments

Randy Edsall‘s on-field wins in his second stint at UConn have been few and far between, but the head coach can now at least claim one off-field victory.

In a 41-page ruling, the Hartford Courant reported, a Connecticut Superior Court judge ruled that Edsall did not violate the state’s nepotism law in hiring his son, Corey Edsall, to his Huskies coaching staff.  The university’s argument in support of their head coach had been that Edsall was not a state employee when he was helping his son negotiate a contract that would lead him to become the Huskies’ tight ends coach.

In his ruling, Judge Joseph Shortall agreed. From the Courant‘s report:

The judge says the board made a mistake by determining that the head coach was hired on Dec. 28, 2016, finding that Edsall wasn’t a state employee until Jan. 3, 2018.

“The parties agree that only if Randy Edsall was a ‘state employee’ on January 1, 2017, was his involvement in setting the terms of Corey’s employment a violation of the (ethics statue) i.e. an illegal use of his public position to obtain financial gain for his son,” Shortall wrote.

UConn did indeed confirm Edsall’s return as head coach on Dec. 28, 2016, although an employment contract wasn’t officially executed until six days later.

Corey Edsall was officially hired by the Huskies on Jan. 1 of 2017.  The state’s Office of Ethics had expressed concern over the hiring in March of last year, later ruling that the arrangement had violated laws banning nepotism but would allow Corey Edsall to remain on the job as long as the one-year contract wasn’t renewed; the elder Edsall appealed that ruling in September of 2017, and a separate judge’s ruling has allowed Corey Edsall to coach this season.

Judge Shortall’s ruling, as well a legislative maneuver this past June, will allow the younger Edsall’s continued employment by the university.

In one-plus seasons with the Huskies, Randy Edsall has posted a 4-16 record.  That includes a 1-7 mark in 2018, with the only win coming against FCS Rhode Island in Week 3.  In fact, UConn hasn’t beaten a team from the FBS level since downing Tulsa Oct. 21 of last year.

Report: Butch Jones expresses interest in Maryland opening

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
11 Comments

The Maryland job hasn’t even been open for 48 hours and already one former head coach is throwing his hat into the ring.  Reportedly.

Citing sources close to Butch Jones, Rivals.com is reporting that the former Tennessee head coach has an interest in the head coaching opening at Maryland.  The 50-year-old Jones is in the midst of his first season as an offensive analyst at Alabama.

Jones spent nearly five seasons as the Volunteers’ head coach before he was fired by UT in November of last year.  As noted by the Knoxville News Sentinel, Jones’ hiring by Maryland, or any other program for that matter, would benefit the UT athletic department’s financial bottom line.

Jones getting another head coaching job would be good news for Tennessee, as it would help mitigate the buyout he’s owed. Tennessee owed Jones an $8.26 million buyout when it fired him. The buyout is due in monthly installments throughout the duration of his contract, which was set to expire on Feb. 28, 2021. His Tennessee contract required him to try to find a new job to mitigate the buyout.

At Alabama, Jones is making a paltry $35,000.

On Tuesday, Maryland announced that DJ Durkin, on paid administrative leave since early August in the wake of the death of one of his football players as well as a report of a toxic culture within the football program, had been reinstated as head football coach.  A day later, amidst an avalanche of criticism from football playersstudent groups and high-ranking government officials, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh announced that Durkin had been dismissed as the Terrapins’ coach.

Kelly Bryant Transfer Tour makes midweek stop at Auburn

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
2 Comments

Kelly Bryant stated late last week that he was “nowhere ready to make a decision” on a new college football home, although it most certainly isn’t for a lack of trying.

The former Clemson quarterback confirmed to The State in a text message that he paid a visit to Auburn on Tuesday of this week and met with the Tigers coaching staff. According to 247Sports.com, which writes that AU is now “a major factor” for the transfer, it was an official visit for Bryant.

Bryant has already taken two official visits — to Missouri last weekend and Arkansas the weekend before. He will take another official visit this coming weekend to North Carolina, where he’s already traveled to on a pair of unofficial visits previously.

In addition to those schools, Bryant is also attempting to set up a visit to Mississippi State at some point this month. Baylor and Louisville have also been mentioned as potential landing spots, although it appears that the interest in both schools has waned since Bryant named them as possibilities last month.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands.  Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September.  Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.