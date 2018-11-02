New Mexico’s leading tackler suspended after fight left teammate hospitalized with bleeding on the brain

Maybe it’s in the college football water?

Earlier this week, New Mexico announced that senior linebacker Evahelotu Tohi has been suspended from all team activities after being involved in a fight that left a teammate, later identified as fellow linebacker David Brown, hospitalized. The altercation took place at a party over the weekend, and Brown was reportedly hit at least twice by Tohi.

The Albuquerque Journal writes that “Brown suffered ‘internal bleeding on the right side of his brain’ as a result of the blows, Brown’s mother Marissa Brown said in the Albuquerque Police Department report that was filed early Sunday morning.”

“I was made aware of an incident that happened Saturday night involving two of our student-athletes,” head coach Bob Davie said in a statement. “Although all the details are still being gathered, I think it’s appropriate at this time to suspend Evah Tohi from all team activities. The University will continue to work through proper procedures and once the process is completed, appropriate action will be taken.”

No charges have been filed as of yet as Brown, who was released from the hospital Thursday after a five-day stay, has thus far refused to cooperate with police investigating the incident.

Tohi’s 57 tackles currently lead the Lobos. In last Saturday’s loss to Utah State in Ogden, the senior recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Earlier this year, Davie was suspended for 30 days amidst a trio of investigations into the coach, his football program and the coach’s handling of rape allegations involving one of his football players. While Davie appealed the suspension, it was subsequently upheld.