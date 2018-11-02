RB Darrin Hall helps Pitt knock off No. 25 Virginia to jump to the top of the ACC Coastal race

Only one of Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and Virginia counterpart Bronco Mendenhall could go home happy on Friday night when their two teams met in a surprising pivotal ACC clash but, if you knocked back a few adult beverages with the pair, they would probably confirm that the game was their kind of brand of football. Hard-nosed running, a few defensive plays, a salty effort at the line of scrimmage and plenty of mud and rain?
That’s all certainly up the two old school college football coaches’ alley.
Only Narduzzi left Scott Field with a smile however, as his Panthers knocked off the No. 25 Cavaliers in a low-scoring affair 23-13 that left the resurgent program somehow in control of their own fate when it comes to reaching the conference title game.
Leading the way all night long — in rather wet conditions following an early downpour — was running back Darrin Hall. The senior had the second best game in his career with the team and finished with 229 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries. While one of those scores came near the goal line to cap a 15 play drive that took over eight minutes off the clock, the other two were straight up home runs that came as a result of some huge holes opened up by his offensive line. He actually scored the first points in the game by scampering 41 yards in the rain and then followed that up later on with the game-sealing score in the fourth quarter on a 75 yard run that barely had a defender in his sight.
The effort took a lot of the pressure off quarterback Kenny Pickett to keep the offense rolling as the signal-caller could only muster 61 yards and seven completions on a night where it was simply hard to throw the football. Pitt went 4-of-11 overall on third down in the game but finished with three scoring dries in the second half to really pull away.
As for the Cavaliers, they can only rue the missed opportunities to really seize control of the division race heading into the final month thanks to plenty of mistakes (one turnover, 0-2 on fourth down) and penalties (10 total for 82 yards). Bryce Perkins threw for 205 yards and a touchdown but couldn’t show off much else with limited time behind his line after getting sacked five times. UVA only rushed for 44 yards total in the game itself and mustered under 250 yards of total offense.
It spoiled what had been a rather impressive run in recent weeks and came just three days after earning a spot in the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s Top 25. Though there’s still a path to Charlotte for the ACC title game for Mendenhall’s crew, they will now need plenty of help and have zero margin for error with their final two games in league play to finish out the month.
The flip side is the result moves the Panthers to 4-1 in conference play and all but gives them control of the ACC Coastal with no worse than a tie for first place by the end of the weekend. The team has already scored wins over Duke and Georgia Tech this season and will control their own fate with upcoming games against Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech still to play. For a team moving above .500 for the first time since the initial week fo the season, that’s a pretty impressive turnaround engineered by Narduzzi in just the kind of game he will certainly be happy to win.
Tennessee is hitting the pause button on a potential renovation of Neyland Stadium and it has nothing to do with a lack of cash.
According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, athletic director Phillip Fulmer said this week that the school has put plans on hold for a multi-million dollar upgrade for the historic venue — not because of the money involved but because of changing priorities and reassessing the plans in place going forward.
“We’re still looking at all the design, all the scope, and just what do we really want to do?” Fulmer said. “What’s going to be the best for the next 100 years?
“That’s the reason for the delay is, what do we really want to do?”
Fulmer was still optimistic that construction could still start in the next year or two and has already raised some $50 million toward the project despite not actively seeking out donations. Initial plans were approved by the school’s board of trustees already and call for a multi-phase renovation that would check in at around $340 million all told.
That is on top of the $100+ million that has already been put into stadium upgrades by the Vols in recent years.
The pause in going forward at Neyland probably isn’t all that surprising for observers of the program given that it took months upon months for the school to remove the image of former head coach Butch Jones from the stadium this past summer.
Needless to say, it has been a rough few years for both the Baylor football program and the university itself following a wide-spread sexual assault scandal.
Both are naturally trying to move past those events and forge ahead with a new era in Waco and the school took a step in that direction this week by announcing a massive new $1.1 billion fundraising campaign called ‘Give Light.’ As part of this drive, Baylor also unveiled a brand new athletics master plan that, not surprisingly, includes a set of big improvements for the football program.
Per the university:
Construction of a football operations center that would house coaches’ offices and include meeting rooms, weight rooms, rehab, and sports nutrition support would enhance the overall complement of resources for the football program. Once complete, the vacated space in Simpson Athletics and Academic Center – where football operations now resides – would be used for additional academic support and student success services.
Big 12 programs far and wide are undergoing numerous projects to upgrade football facilities and stadiums so it’s no surprise to see the Bears joining the fray. The program does have a solid practice/facility setup already but those renderings are certainly a massive improvement and will only help Matt Rhule and others sell the team to recruits in the future.
Pitt has one of the more unique situations in the country when it comes to football facilities but changes could be on the horizon in the Steel City.
For those who don’t know the layout of the land, Pitt’s football team shares facilities with the Pittsburgh Steelers — formally known as the UPMC Sports Performance Complex — and also play their home games at Heinz Field. While it’s unique that you are in the same place as an NFL team, that does provide some issues considering the football facility is across the Monongahela River from campus and the stadium is several miles away from where the bulk of the student population is during the week.
It sounds as though the university could be up for changing the dynamic though as they look to complete a huge new ‘Victory Heights’ project that will transform campus — including the potential for having a football stadium itself.
“We just embarked on a pretty extensive university master-planning process. Athletics was a big part of that,” Lyke told TribLive.com. “It (a stadium) is something we will always evaluate. You never know what can happen. With the right finances, there are a lot of things that can happen.”
We’ve seen several schools around the country make the transition from off-campus to on-campus stadiums over the years with great success and one probably can’t rule it out happening for the Panthers either. The team used to play at Pitt Stadium on campus before it was demolished in 1999 to make way for the Petersen Events Center that is now home to the Pitt basketball teams.
Lyke’s comments certainly suggest that the school would love to make something happen on campus, provided somebody write a large check for the project as always.