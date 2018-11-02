Report: Butch Jones expresses interest in Maryland opening

Kelly Bryant stated late last week that he was “nowhere ready to make a decision” on a new college football home, although it most certainly isn’t for a lack of trying.

The former Clemson quarterback confirmed to The State in a text message that he paid a visit to Auburn on Tuesday of this week and met with the Tigers coaching staff. According to 247Sports.com, which writes that AU is now “a major factor” for the transfer, it was an official visit for Bryant.

Bryant has already taken two official visits — to Missouri last weekend and Arkansas the weekend before. He will take another official visit this coming weekend to North Carolina, where he’s already traveled to on a pair of unofficial visits previously.

In addition to those schools, Bryant is also attempting to set up a visit to Mississippi State at some point this month. Baylor and Louisville have also been mentioned as potential landing spots, although it appears that the interest in both schools has waned since Bryant named them as possibilities last month.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.