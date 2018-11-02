Report: Butch Jones expresses interest in Maryland opening

The Maryland job hasn’t even been open for 48 hours and already one former head coach is throwing his hat into the ring. Reportedly.
Citing sources close to Butch Jones, Rivals.com is reporting that the former Tennessee head coach has an interest in the head coaching opening at Maryland. The 50-year-old Jones is in the midst of his first season as an offensive analyst at Alabama.
Jones spent nearly five seasons as the Volunteers’ head coach before he was fired by UT in November of last year. As noted by the Knoxville News Sentinel, Jones’ hiring by Maryland, or any other program for that matter, would benefit the UT athletic department’s financial bottom line.
Jones getting another head coaching job would be good news for Tennessee, as it would help mitigate the buyout he’s owed. Tennessee owed Jones an $8.26 million buyout when it fired him. The buyout is due in monthly installments throughout the duration of his contract, which was set to expire on Feb. 28, 2021. His Tennessee contract required him to try to find a new job to mitigate the buyout.
At Alabama, Jones is making a paltry $35,000.
On Tuesday, Maryland announced that DJ Durkin, on paid administrative leave since early August in the wake of the death of one of his football players as well as a report of a toxic culture within the football program, had been reinstated as head football coach. A day later, amidst an avalanche of criticism from football players, student groups and high-ranking government officials, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh announced that Durkin had been dismissed as the Terrapins’ coach.