South Carolina adds Dec. 1 game with Akron

A pair of teams impacted by weather earlier this season will get together next month to fill out their collective 2018 regular-season schedules.

South Carolina announced Friday that it will square off with Akron Dec. 1 of this year at Williams-Brice Stadium. For South Carolina, the game replaces the one with Marshall lost because of Hurricane Florence; for Akron, this makes up for the season opener against Nebraska scrubbed because of severe weather.

“Akron is a quality opponent and someone that we have to be prepared to play,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp in a statement. “They’ve been to a bowl game two of the last three years. I’ve known [former Auburn and current Akron head coach Terry] Bowden for many years and know that he’ll have his team ready to play.”

The game next month will mark the first-ever between the two football programs.

South Carolina last played a team that was a member of the MAC at the time way back in September of 2000, a 41-6 win over Eastern Michigan. Akron played Tennessee in 2012, its last game against a school from the SEC.

The Gamecocks enter Week 10 at 4-3, while the Zips sit at 4-4. Obviously, the additional game will give both teams a better opportunity to reach six wins and bowl eligibility.