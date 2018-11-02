Tennessee hits pause on Neyland Stadium renovation but finances aren’t to blame

Tennessee is hitting the pause button on a potential renovation of Neyland Stadium and it has nothing to do with a lack of cash.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, athletic director Phillip Fulmer said this week that the school has put plans on hold for a multi-million dollar upgrade for the historic venue — not because of the money involved but because of changing priorities and reassessing the plans in place going forward.

“We’re still looking at all the design, all the scope, and just what do we really want to do?” Fulmer said. “What’s going to be the best for the next 100 years?

“That’s the reason for the delay is, what do we really want to do?”

Fulmer was still optimistic that construction could still start in the next year or two and has already raised some $50 million toward the project despite not actively seeking out donations. Initial plans were approved by the school’s board of trustees already and call for a multi-phase renovation that would check in at around $340 million all told.

That is on top of the $100+ million that has already been put into stadium upgrades by the Vols in recent years.

The pause in going forward at Neyland probably isn’t all that surprising for observers of the program given that it took months upon months for the school to remove the image of former head coach Butch Jones from the stadium this past summer.