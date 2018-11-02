Tennessee hits pause on Neyland Stadium renovation but finances aren’t to blame

Tennessee is hitting the pause button on a potential renovation of Neyland Stadium and it has nothing to do with a lack of cash.
According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, athletic director Phillip Fulmer said this week that the school has put plans on hold for a multi-million dollar upgrade for the historic venue — not because of the money involved but because of changing priorities and reassessing the plans in place going forward.
“We’re still looking at all the design, all the scope, and just what do we really want to do?” Fulmer said. “What’s going to be the best for the next 100 years?
“That’s the reason for the delay is, what do we really want to do?”
Fulmer was still optimistic that construction could still start in the next year or two and has already raised some $50 million toward the project despite not actively seeking out donations. Initial plans were approved by the school’s board of trustees already and call for a multi-phase renovation that would check in at around $340 million all told.
That is on top of the $100+ million that has already been put into stadium upgrades by the Vols in recent years.
The pause in going forward at Neyland probably isn’t all that surprising for observers of the program given that it took months upon months for the school to remove the image of former head coach Butch Jones from the stadium this past summer.
No. 25 Virginia started off their ACC clash with Pitt on Friday night by fumbling twice on the opening kickoff and then embarking on an eight play drive that covered all of 10 yards.
Things did improve from there for the Cavaliers but that opening was a good tone-setter for a low-scoring first half that wrapped up with a narrow 10-7 lead in rainy and, needless to say, very wet conditions down in Charlottesville.
UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins was able to find some success moving the football once an initial downpour moved away from the area in the first quarter. The dual-threat couldn’t quite showcase his ability to run the football but did pass for 169 yards and a score, the majority of which came on a beautiful over the shoulder touchdown toss to Terrell Jana that went for 42 yards. Tailback Jordan Ellis had just seven carries as a result of the conditions but didn’t have a run over five yards and was stuck at 19 for the game.
The Panthers were not all that much better offensively but did turn in a big play of their own to get on the board. That came courtesy of running back Darrin Hall, who took his first touch 41 yards to the house on a beautifully blocked off-tackle run that featured plenty of water flying off his feet as he ran down across the goal line. QB Kenny Pickett was a nice 6-of-9 passing but it was only for 57 yards as the team failed to convert any third downs before heading to the locker room.
The field, and conditions in general, did improve as the game wore on and that could result in a jump in offensive production for the second half. Both teams will certainly hope that is the case given the stakes in this one with the winner taking control of the ACC Coastal.
Needless to say, it has been a rough few years for both the Baylor football program and the university itself following a wide-spread sexual assault scandal.
Both are naturally trying to move past those events and forge ahead with a new era in Waco and the school took a step in that direction this week by announcing a massive new $1.1 billion fundraising campaign called ‘Give Light.’ As part of this drive, Baylor also unveiled a brand new athletics master plan that, not surprisingly, includes a set of big improvements for the football program.
Per the university:
Construction of a football operations center that would house coaches’ offices and include meeting rooms, weight rooms, rehab, and sports nutrition support would enhance the overall complement of resources for the football program. Once complete, the vacated space in Simpson Athletics and Academic Center – where football operations now resides – would be used for additional academic support and student success services.
Big 12 programs far and wide are undergoing numerous projects to upgrade football facilities and stadiums so it’s no surprise to see the Bears joining the fray. The program does have a solid practice/facility setup already but those renderings are certainly a massive improvement and will only help Matt Rhule and others sell the team to recruits in the future.
Pitt has one of the more unique situations in the country when it comes to football facilities but changes could be on the horizon in the Steel City.
For those who don’t know the layout of the land, Pitt’s football team shares facilities with the Pittsburgh Steelers — formally known as the UPMC Sports Performance Complex — and also play their home games at Heinz Field. While it’s unique that you are in the same place as an NFL team, that does provide some issues considering the football facility is across the Monongahela River from campus and the stadium is several miles away from where the bulk of the student population is during the week.
It sounds as though the university could be up for changing the dynamic though as they look to complete a huge new ‘Victory Heights’ project that will transform campus — including the potential for having a football stadium itself.
“We just embarked on a pretty extensive university master-planning process. Athletics was a big part of that,” Lyke told TribLive.com. “It (a stadium) is something we will always evaluate. You never know what can happen. With the right finances, there are a lot of things that can happen.”
We’ve seen several schools around the country make the transition from off-campus to on-campus stadiums over the years with great success and one probably can’t rule it out happening for the Panthers either. The team used to play at Pitt Stadium on campus before it was demolished in 1999 to make way for the Petersen Events Center that is now home to the Pitt basketball teams.
Lyke’s comments certainly suggest that the school would love to make something happen on campus, provided somebody write a large check for the project as always.
Typically when a head coach has his contract extended after a few years, there’s plenty of fanfare. A news conference, some boosters shaking hands, a handful of exciting tweets on social media from various school accounts and, if we’re lucky, maybe even a term sheet or set of contract terms. After all, this is an example of a school keeping a head coach in town and hoping that the program is set on solid footing for years to come.
This is not, however, how things work at Northern Illinois apparently.
Per the Northern Star, athletic director Sean Frazier — for a second time — has quietly given a contract extension to head coach Rod Carey that will keep him leading the Huskies through June 30, 2022 (i.e. the 2021 season). Terms were obtained by the paper through a freedom of information request and will see Carey earn an estimated $2.4 million over the next four years in base salary and plenty more in incentives.
USA Today’s coaches salary database lists Carey as making $633,460 in total for 2018 with a buyout for the school of just over $1.8 million.
“There was no formal announcement of coach Carey’s contract extension,” NIU spokesperson Joe King told the Star. “Intercollegiate sports does not routinely put out news releases on contract extensions and did not do so in this case.”
Carey is 50–27 overall in DeKalb after five and a half seasons leading the team. The coach, a former offensive lineman at Indiana, won the MAC championship in 2014 and has three division titles to his name.
While it’s not all that surprising to see Carey get a new deal, especially with the team trending upward recently, it still is a bit curious to see why Frazier and NIU would opt to keep news of the extension quiet yet again. Generally keeping a coach around in the MAC is news for celebrating but things appear to be operating a little differently when it comes to the Huskies.