Getty Images

Arizona tied atop Pac-12 South courtesy of rival Arizona State’s upset of No. 15 Utah

By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

They may be rivals, but that doesn’t mean they can’t help each other every once in a while.

Thanks to the win Friday night over Colorado, Arizona improved to 4-3 in Pac-12 play, a half-game behind 4-2 Utah.  As the Wildcats exit Week 10, they find themselves tied atop the division thanks to Arizona State’s 38-20 thumping of the No. 15 Utes.

Utah trailed by just a point entering the fourth quarter, but a pair of explosive plays — Manny Wilkins‘ 61-yard touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry, Enos Benjamin‘s 44-yard touchdown run — sandwiched between a field goal put the game away for the Sun Devils.

Wilkins tossed three touchdown passes on the game, with all three going to Harry as ASU moved to within a game of bowl eligibility in Herm Edwards‘ first season at the helm.

Meanwhile, the South is a cluster at the top, with the Utes and Wildcats sitting at 4-3 and USC and, yes, the Sun Devils at 3-3.  USC faces Oregon State later on tonight with a chance to join the tie at the top, while UCLA can get to 3-3 with a win over Oregon in a game being played at the time of this posting.

No. 3 LSU hanging tough, but No. 1 Alabama still in control

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 3, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The good news for No. 3 LSU: it’s defense is holding its own against No. 1 Alabama’s top-ranked offense, and star linebacker Devin White is now back in the game. The Tigers held the Tide scoreless on their opening drive for the first time this season, and they even snatched the first interception of Tua Tagovailoa of the season.

The bad news, it hasn’t mattered. Alabama’s defense has swallowed LSU’s offense, and as a result the visitors hold a commanding 16-0 halftime lead in Baton Rouge.

Alabama has moved the ball on each of its possessions, including a 1st-and-10 at the LSU 14 on its first touch, but a broken play and two penalties forced a 4th-and-30 and a rare Mike Bernier punt.

But on the Tide’s next possession, the offense knifed 78 yards in five plays. Najee Harris busted free for a 22-yard gain and Tagovailoa connected on all four passes, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Henry Ruggs III at the 4:58 mark of the opening frame. Even though Alabama scored, LSU caught a break as a targeting call on the field against safety Grant Delpit was overturned upon review, keeping a second starter from being lost due to targeting. After the score, Joseph Bulovas‘s PAT was blocked.

After a punt, Alabama reached the LSU red zone for a second time and again was turned away without a touchdown, as Tagovailoa’s 3rd-and-3 pass from the 5 to Ruggs fell incomplete, forcing a 23-yard Bulovas field goal at the 6:59 mark of the second quarter.

Good as LSU’s defense has played, it won’t matter if the offense doesn’t get something going. The Tigers have crossed into Alabama territory twice, but just barely. Facing a 3rd-and-2 at the Tide 42 heading into the second quarter, LSU used the quarter break to dial up a Nick Brossette run, which was stuffed for no gain, forcing a punt. On the Tigers’ next drive, LSU surged to a 1st-and-10 at the Alabama 43, but the Tigers only went backward from there and punted on 4th-and-14 from the 47.

The second such punt put LSU in the danger zone, as an Alabama score probably put the game out of reach. Alabama moved from its own 16 to the 40, but Tagovailoa ended the drive with his first pick of the year. Though he gave the ball away, he still put his team in a favorable position, as the pick came at the LSU 4-yard line.

LSU promptly made its bad situation worse when Joe Burrow was sacked by Anfernee Jennings, turning a 2nd-and-6 into a 3rd-and-13 and an automatic punt.

Taking over at their own 45, the Tide needed only two plays for the dagger. First, Tagovailoa hit Jerry Jeudy for a 29-yard catch-and-run gain, then nailed Irv Smith, Jr., for a 25-yard score with 1:15 left in the first half. The Heisman favorite looked human for the first time this season and still played well, hitting 20-of-31 passes for 205 yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

For the half, Burrow completed 8-of-18 passes for 68 yards, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the club in rushing with three carries for seven yards. As a team, LSU has rushed 11 times for minus-1 yard with a long gain of four.

And no matter how well White and the LSU defense play, the Tigers won’t win if those numbers don’t change.

No. 4 Notre Dame and Northwestern locked into tie game heading into halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 3, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Who is Chicago’s true college football team of choice?

It may very well never wind up being Northwestern but the plucky Wildcats are defending their home turf well against No. 4 Notre Dame, taking a 7-all tie into the locker room after a half of play on Saturday night.

The Irish can certainly blame missed opportunities for the scoreboard reading like it does, fumbling on their opening possession and then missing a field goal later on in the first quarter. The lone scoring drive was an impressive effort — 14 plays, 79 yards — but that was just about all there was as both sides were playing a bit of a throwback game.

Quarterback Ian Book was just 7-of-14 for 107 yards in the half as the offense was lackluster in converting just 1-of-5 chances on third down. Dexter Williams was responsible for the lone touchdown but, in limited carries, it appeared that Jafar Armstrong was a tad more effective running the ball with 13 yards.

As a result of all… that, whatever it might have been, perhaps the most notable thing that actually happened in the game came before the two sides even took the field in an interesting bit of gamesmanship between the two head coaches:

The Wildcats were able to move the ball as the game went on and surprisingly did so running the ball in the first half. Isaiah Bowser led the way in that department with a robust 51 yards on 14 carries to pick up the slack from QB Clayton Thorson, who threw for just 53 yards.

Needless to say, adjustments at halftime will be key and that’s an area where Notre Dame has excelled this season so far while it’s been a bit of an Achilles heel in non-Big Ten play for Northwestern. There’s plenty of local, regional and national interest in the outcome of this one with the Irish eyeing a bid for the College Football Playoff but both sides need to pick it up if they want a win after a rough first few quarters.

Mizzou roughs up No. 11 Florida, picks up first SEC win in 2018

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s not been the best of days thus far for ranked SEC teams going up against unranked foes.

Earlier in the day, No. 20 Texas A&M coughed up a late lead and fell to Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.  No. 11 Florida, meanwhile, faced winless-in-the-SEC Missouri, only the Gators drew the Tigers in The Swamp.

As it turns out, the venue didn’t matter much as Florida was outplayed in nearly every phase of the game as Mizzou cruised to a 38-17 win.  The Gators’ only lead in the game came at 3-0 in the middle of the first quarter, with the Tigers responding with 21 straight to take a 21-3 lead that was never really contested the rest of the way.  In fact, Mizzou took an 18-point lead again early in the third quarter, and then stretched it out to 35-10 with five minutes left in the same quarter.

This marked the Tigers first win in the SEC this season. The win was also Barry Odoms‘ first against a Top 25 team in his two-plus seasons in Columbia.

Drew Lock, a potential first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, tossed three touchdown passes in the win.  Lock’s 24 completions (in 32 attempts) went to 10 different receivers.

In Florida, meanwhile, there could be a quarterback controversy brewing.

Starter Feleipe Franks was largely ineffective, completing just nine-of 22 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns before giving way to backup Kyle Trask in the third quarter.  During his time on the field, Trask went 10-of-18 for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Shortly before the Gators’ (6-3 overall, 4-3 in SEC play) game ended, Georgia put the finishing touches on a win over Kentucky that wrapped up the SEC East title for the Bulldogs yet again.  Florida had lost to both of those divisional teams earlier in the season, and was essentially out of the race even before Week 10 kicked off.

No. 13 West Virginia pushes past No. 17 Texas on late 2-point conversion

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 3, 2018, 7:37 PM EDT
3 Comments

Trailing 41-34 with half a minute to play, Will Grier found Gary Jennings for a 33-yard touchdown pass for what seemed like the tying, overtime-forcing score. But Dana Holgorsen and No. 13 West Virginia came to Austin for the win, and the Mountaineers kept their offense on the field. After two defensive timeouts, Grier kept the ball, for the first time all game, around the left side to notch a game-winning 2-point conversion, helping the Mountaineers surge past No. 17 Texas, 42-41.

The score was necessary after Texas broke a 34-34 tie with Sam Ehlinger‘s 48-yard touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay with 2:34 to play, handing Texas fifth lead of the day. West Virginia’s resulting score marked the fifth time in two seasons Texas has blown a fourth quarter lead and the seventh time in that span the ‘Horns have lost a one-score game.

The win moves West Virginia to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Big 12 play, putting the Mountaineers in prime position to reach the Big 12 championship. Texas, meanwhile, has now dropped two straight and will need help to reach the title game.

Despite a dry spell that covered most of the second half, West Virginia simply got what it wanted from the Texas defense. Grier completed 28-of-42 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while the team ran 33 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

After a WVU field goal and two punts to open the game, the two teams were off to the races. Texas got on the board thanks to the first of two spectacular Sam Ehlinger-to-Lil'Jordan Humphrey connections, the first a 23-yard lob on 3rd-and-4 with four West Virginia defenders flushing Ehlinger out of the pocket. That play set Texas up at the WVU 1, and Ehlinger kept it the next play to put Texas up 7-3.

West Virginia then struck back with the first of two Will Grier-to-David Sills throws, the first going 60 yards for a touchdown. After taking a 10-7 lead, WVU was hit with two consecutive personal foul penalties, the second of which kicked All-Big 12 left tackle Yodney Cajuste out of the game. Humphrey took the ensuing short kickoff 29 yards to the WVU 39, then completed the short drive with a 21-yard touchdown grab.

Trailing for the second time, West Virginia quickly erased the deficit by moving 75 yards in nine plays, aided by a roughing the passer penalty on Texas linebacker Malcolm Roach that would have sentenced WVU into a 4th-and-15 at the Texas 37 with a stiff wind in their face. Given new life, West Virginia scored again on an 18-yard connection from Grier to Sills.

Another key Texas penalty gave WVU a chance to take a commanding lead, as an offensive pass interference penalty on Humphrey erased a 45-yard Collin Johnson touchdown catch. Rather than a 21-17 lead, Texas faced a 3rd-and-20 at its own 40, but a 17-yard connection from Ehlinger to Duvernay gave Texas a 4th-and-3, which the Longhorns converted with a 26-yard catch by Johnson. Tre Watson punched in a 5-yard run two plays later, putting Texas up 21-17 with 10:04 left in the first half.

And yet again West Virginia came right back, converting two third-and-shorts to set up Martell Pettway‘s 55-yard touchdown run, staking the Mountaineers to a 24-21 lead with 7:36 before halftime. It was the second long score that came at the expense of freshman Texas safety Caden Sterns, who was beaten on the long Sills touchdown and then missed a tackle on Pettway.

Facing its fourth deficit of the first half, Texas once again answered. This time, a defensive holding call erased what would have been a three-and-out, and the Longhorns then rolled 65 yards in seven plays from there, scoring on a 32-yard swing pass from Ehlinger to Watson to give Texas a 28-24 advantage with 2:40 to play in the first half.

West Virginia again surged down the field to close the first half, but the drive stalled at the Texas 27 with 14 seconds to play. Texas head coach Tom Herman called a timeout to ice WVU kicker Evan Staley, whose kick sliced wide right. Given a second chance, Staley drilled a 44-yard field goal to cut the deficit to one.

After a first half that saw the officials call 18 combined penalties, they again intervened for a major call on the first drive of the second half. On a 4th-and-1 from the WVU 5, Ehlinger kept and was originally reviewed down two inches beyond the yard stick. However, after a lengthy review, officials ruled his helmet came off before he reached the line to gain, handing West Virginia a crucial stop.

Texas forced a West Virginia punt after the turnover on downs, stuffing a 3rd-and-2 run for a loss of three yards. The Longhorns again moved the ball and again failed to reach the end zone, settling for a 22-yard Cameron Dicker field goal to push the lead to 31-27 with 2:55 left in the third quarter.

West Virginia again moved the ball on its next possession — sensing a theme here? — but the drive came away scoreless when another short-yardage run was stuffed, this one a Kennedy McKoy run for no gain on 4th-and-1 on the final play of the third quarter.

Given a chance to deliver a knockout blow, Texas once again missed. After running the ball into WVU territory, a holding call on guard Elijah Rodriguez erased a run that would have given Texas 1st-and-10 in the red zone. WVU stiffened, forcing a 3rd-and-15, and an Ehlinger scramble came close to the first down but did not reach it, forcing a 38-yard Dicker field goal that snuck inside the left upright with 9:38 remaining.

Facing a second half shutout to that point, West Virginia got the answer it needed, relying mostly on the run to move 75 yards in 11 plays. Pettway strolled in untouched from 19 yards out for the equalizer with 5:40 to play, putting him over the 100-yard mark.

Ehlinger closed the day hitting 24-of-35 passes for 356 yards with three touchdowns plus another on the ground. Watson led Texas with 14 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.