Boise State’s Brett Rypien on verge of setting MWC passing mark

By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
There have been more than a handful of prolific passers who have come out of the Mountain West. By the time the curtain falls on Week 10 later on today, Brett Rypien could top them all.

Entering Saturday night’s home game against BYU, the Boise State quarterback has thrown for 12,441 yards in his career. If Rypien passes for at least 250 yards against the Cougars, the senior will become the all-time leader in conference history in career passing yards, surpassing San Diego State’s Ryan Lindley (12,690, 2008-11).

As Rypien averages 320.6 yards per game (seventh nationally), he certainly has a better-than-average chance of making history, as illustrated below by the MWC’s weekly release.

Rypien’s career passing yards, incidentally, also lead all active FBS quarterbacks. He’s currently 27th all-time in FBS history as well; if he hits his season average in yards this weekend, he’d move into 22nd place, jumping ahead of the likes of Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, Louisville’s Chris Redman and Missouri’s Chase Daniels.

Should Rypien break Lindley’s standard, it would also mark back-to-back weeks in which he’s set a career conference record. With last week’s win over Air Force, Rypien surpassed BYU’s Max Hall for the most career wins by a quarterback in MWC history (33).

Report: ex-Rutgers LB in murder plot threatened to send nude photos of woman to her employer

By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
One of the most disturbing off-field storylines of the 2018 season has taken another twist toward the bizarre.

Citing newly-obtained court documents, nj.com is reporting that former Rutgers football player Izaia Bullock “harassed a woman online by threatening to send nude photos of her to her employer.” The threat to send the sexually-explicit photos to her place of employment was an attempt “to harass or emotionally harm” the unidentified female.

As a result, Bullock is facing an additional charge of fourth-degree cyber harassment.

Bullock was arrested this past Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. It’s alleged that Bullock had formulated a plot in which he intended to murder two family members of his ex-girlfriend, the names of whom have not been revealed.

The website writes that “[t]he court documents do not state the relationship between Bullock and the victim” of the cyber harassment.

A report that surfaced Tuesday indicated the 22-year-old Bullock was upset after he and his girlfriend ended a long-term relationship. The linebacker told the coaching staff of his struggles with the breakup, then made some unsettling comments, considered threatening to his ex’s family, to one of his teammates. The unidentified teammate passed the information on to an assistant football coach, who in turn passed it along to university officials before it ultimately ended up in the hands of law enforcement.

Shortly after his arrest, Bullock was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights football program.

In his first public comments, Chris Ash stated Thursday he was “deeply saddened by the situation… but thankful no one was hurt.” The head coach also acknowledged that, “[o]ver the past two weeks, we witnessed changes in [Bullock’s] behavior.”

“We proactively addressed a very concerning issue that we were made aware of in recent days,” the head coach said in a lengthy statement. “The information that we received was passed through the appropriate channels to address the serious nature of the matter. As a result of our actions, the authorities became involved.”

Ash ended his statement by saying that “[w]e are grateful that the proper steps were followed and that all parties are safe.”

A detention hearing scheduled for Friday was pushed back to next Wednesday at the request of Bullock’s lawyer.

A year after setting QB rushing record, Khalil Tate’s arm gets Arizona past reeling Colorado

By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
One year after his legs decimated Colorado, it was Khalil Tate‘s right arm that did the Buffaloes in this time around.

Thanks in very large part to a 26-point second quarter, Arizona moved to within a game of bowl eligibility in Kevin Sumlin‘s first year in the desert with a 42-34 win over reeling Colorado. Three of the Wildcats’ five scores in the second-quarter explosion — they added two field goals as well — came on touchdown passes from Tate.  All three of the scoring tosses went to different receivers.

On October 7 of last year, Tate ran for 327 yards — on 14 carries!!! — in a 45-42 win over the Buffs, setting the FBS single-game rushing record for a quarterback.  This season, Tate passed for 340 yards and threw five touchdowns for good measure; the former total is a career-high, while the latter matches his career best.  Both of those standards were set in a Week 3 win over FCS Southern Utah earlier this season.

Tate did all of his damage through the air last night on just 22 pass attempts (17 completions).

Despite the scoring barrage by the Wildcats late in the first half, the game was close throughout the second as the Wildcats entered the fourth quarter trailing by just a single point.  However, Tate’s fifth touchdown pass of the game, a 57-yarder to Cedric Peterson, put UA up for good at 42-34.  The Buffs had a chance to tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion as they drove to the Wildcats’ 18-yard line with just over seven minutes left, but Steven Montez pass on third and 10 was picked off by Troy Young.

The Wildcats then bled the remainder of the game clock with a 10-play drive that featured a pair of third-down conversions.

In the loss, Montez passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns.  It was the junior’s second straight 300-yard effort and fifth total on the season.

For the Buffs, the loss continues an absolute freefall.  After beginning the year 5-0 and climbing to 19th in the Associated Press Top 25, Colorado has now lost four straight, with all of those losses coming in Pac-12 play.  UA needs to win one of its last three games — No. 8 Washington State, No. 15 Utah, at Cal — to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2007.

K-State to honor female Wildcats rower who passed away suddenly

By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
Sadly, events have led to yet another football team honoring a fallen female athlete at the school.

Last weekend, Samantha Scott, a member of the Kansas State women’s rowing team, died suddenly at the age of 23. According to the university, Scott had contracted Lemierre’s Syndrome, a rare bacterial infection that spreads rapidly and is lethal if not treated immediately.

Friday morning, the K-State football program announced that it will honor Scott’s memory and celebrate her life in two ways during Saturday’s home game against TCU — a helmet sticker and a piece of wood, which would normally say “FAMILY,” with her name emblazoned on it instead.

In late September, Iowa State honored the memory of Celia Barquín Arozamena, a 22-year-old former champion golfer at the school who was the victim of a senseless murder. Additionally, Pitt announced earlier this week that it will honor the victims of the horrific synagogue shooting with helmet stickers.

RB Darrin Hall helps Pitt knock off No. 25 Virginia to jump to the top of the ACC Coastal race

By Bryan FischerNov 2, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Only one of Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and Virginia counterpart Bronco Mendenhall could go home happy on Friday night when their two teams met in a surprising pivotal ACC clash but, if you knocked back a few adult beverages with the pair, they would probably confirm that the game was their kind of brand of football. Hard-nosed running, a few defensive plays, a salty effort at the line of scrimmage and plenty of mud and rain?

That’s all certainly up the two old school college football coaches’ alley.

Only Narduzzi left Scott Field with a smile however, as his Panthers knocked off the No. 25 Cavaliers in a low-scoring affair 23-13 that left the resurgent program somehow in control of their own fate when it comes to reaching the conference title game.

Leading the way all night long — in rather wet conditions following an early downpour — was running back Darrin Hall. The senior had the second best game in his career with the team and finished with 229 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries. While one of those scores came near the goal line to cap a 15 play drive that took over eight minutes off the clock, the other two were straight up home runs that came as a result of some huge holes opened up by his offensive line. He actually scored the first points in the game by scampering 41 yards in the rain and then followed that up later on with the game-sealing score in the fourth quarter on a 75 yard run that barely had a defender in his sight.

The effort took a lot of the pressure off quarterback Kenny Pickett to keep the offense rolling as the signal-caller could only muster 61 yards and seven completions on a night where it was simply hard to throw the football. Pitt went 4-of-11 overall on third down in the game but finished with three scoring dries in the second half to really pull away.

As for the Cavaliers, they can only rue the missed opportunities to really seize control of the division race heading into the final month thanks to plenty of mistakes (one turnover, 0-2 on fourth down) and penalties (10 total for 82 yards). Bryce Perkins threw for 205 yards and a touchdown but couldn’t show off much else with limited time behind his line after getting sacked five times. UVA only rushed for 44 yards total in the game itself and mustered under 250 yards of total offense.

It spoiled what had been a rather impressive run in recent weeks and came just three days after earning a spot in the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s Top 25. Though there’s still a path to Charlotte for the ACC title game for Mendenhall’s crew, they will now need plenty of help and have zero margin for error with their final two games in league play to finish out the month.

The flip side is the result moves the Panthers to 4-1 in conference play and all but gives them control of the ACC Coastal with no worse than a tie for first place by the end of the weekend. The team has already scored wins over Duke and Georgia Tech this season and will control their own fate with upcoming games against Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech still to play. For a team moving above .500 for the first time since the initial week fo the season, that’s a pretty impressive turnaround engineered by Narduzzi in just the kind of game he will certainly be happy to win.