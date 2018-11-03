Boise State’s Brett Rypien on verge of setting MWC passing mark

There have been more than a handful of prolific passers who have come out of the Mountain West. By the time the curtain falls on Week 10 later on today, Brett Rypien could top them all.
Entering Saturday night’s home game against BYU, the Boise State quarterback has thrown for 12,441 yards in his career. If Rypien passes for at least 250 yards against the Cougars, the senior will become the all-time leader in conference history in career passing yards, surpassing San Diego State’s Ryan Lindley (12,690, 2008-11).
As Rypien averages 320.6 yards per game (seventh nationally), he certainly has a better-than-average chance of making history, as illustrated below by the MWC’s weekly release.
Rypien’s career passing yards, incidentally, also lead all active FBS quarterbacks. He’s currently 27th all-time in FBS history as well; if he hits his season average in yards this weekend, he’d move into 22nd place, jumping ahead of the likes of Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, Louisville’s Chris Redman and Missouri’s Chase Daniels.
Should Rypien break Lindley’s standard, it would also mark back-to-back weeks in which he’s set a career conference record. With last week’s win over Air Force, Rypien surpassed BYU’s Max Hall for the most career wins by a quarterback in MWC history (33).