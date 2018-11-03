Ed Oliver cleared, will play for Houston vs. SMU

There has been some speculation that Ed Oliver could pull a Nick Bosa and watch his Houston teammates from the sidelines for the remainder of the season in an effort to protect his draft stock. Today, we learn that the All-American isn’t having any of that talk.

After not practicing throughout the week because of a bruised right knee suffered during Houston’s Week 8 win over Navy, Oliver was sidelined for last Saturday’s game against No. 21 South Florida. With SMU on tap this Saturday night, Oliver has been cleared to play.

And, to clear up some Twitter confusion, the defensive tackle will play.

Houston DT Ed Oliver, who missed last week with bruised right knee, has been cleared to play today against SMU. “He can’t wait to be back on the field with his brothers and takes great pride in representing the City of Houston,” coach Major Applewhite says. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/6w0cXFo94I — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 3, 2018

Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first six games of this season. The last two in which he played, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.

In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft, where he is widely projected to be a Top Five selection at worst.

After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.

In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss are tied for third nationally.