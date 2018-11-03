Houston sees New Year’s Six hopes decidedly dimmed in loss SMU

It remains decidedly unclear who will grab the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bid. The field, though, has likely been whittled by one thanks to what transpired in Dallas Saturday night.

Ranked 17th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 but snubbed in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, Houston came out with something to prove against SMU. In the end, the Cougars proved something alright in their 38-17 loss to the Mustangs — the selection committee could very well have been correct in excluding them.

The Mustangs held 17-point leads twice in the first half, then stretched it out to 21 for its largest lead of the game late in the third quarter at 38-17. The Cougars, though, figuratively stormed back on a pair of D’Eriq King touchdowns (one pass, one rush) to pull within seven at 38-31 before a literal storm forced the game into a weather delay.

Following a delay that lasted nearly an hour and a half, whatever momentum the Cougars carried into the locker room was left behind as a Ke’Mon Freeman eight-yard touchdown run pushed the lead back out to 14 at 45-31 with under three minutes remaining. A Cougars fumble recovered by the Mustangs on the ensuing possession iced the win for SMU.

Ben Hicks passed for 318 yards in the win, his second straight 300-yard effort. His four touchdown passes, meanwhile, tied a career high.

What’s left for Houston to play for when it comes to the postseason remains to be seen.

Entering Week 10, there were just two Group of Five teams ranked in the Top 25 of the first CFP ratings of the 2018 season — unbeaten UCF at No. 12 and one-loss Fresno State at No. 23. UCF struggled to take care of business Thursday night, needing a second-half comeback to hold off Temple. Fresno State, meanwhile, faces 2-6 UNLV in Las Vegas tonight and is expected to hold serve.

Houston and Fresno were two of five one-loss Group of Five teams, the others being Buffalo, UAB and Utah State. Buffalo and UAB have already won their Week 10 games, Utah State’s game against Hawaii kicks off around midnight ET.

Especially of late, history doesn’t bode well for a two-loss team securing the Group of Five’s lone New Year’s Six berth. In the first year of the CFP, two-loss Boise State played in the Fiesta Bowl as the G5 representative; each of the last three years, however, the berth has gone to either an undefeated team or one with one loss — 12-1 Houston in 2015, 13-0 Western Michigan in 2016 and 12-0 UCF in 2017.