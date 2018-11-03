James Carville conspiracy comments, t-shirt message force ESPN to apologize to SEC, Greg Sankey

James Carville is nothing if not entertaining… in a train wreck kind of way.
In the days leading up to today’s huge Alabama-LSU game, the political commentator and LSU graduate — and Louisiana native — was very vocal in his displeasure over the SEC’s decision to not overturn a controversial targeting call against Tigers’ all-everything linebacker Devin White. The initial call, as well as the conference’s inability to overturn it, means that White will be sidelined for the entire first half of a game that will go a long way in shaping not only the SEC West race but the chase for the College Football Playoffs.
As it happens, ESPN‘s College GameDay show was on-campus at LSU and brought Carville out for a guest appearance. In a passionate diatribe, Carville skewered the SEC and its commissioner, Greg Sankey, with a conspiracy theory that the conference leans heavily in favor of Alabama.
From 24.7Sports.com:
Against Tennessee best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama cause of the SEC. Missouri’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama ’cause the SEC kicked him out. (Texas A&M’s) best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because he was taken out, and now the best defensive player in the conference is not going to play the first half for nothing. He did nothing wrong. Nothing. Everybody in the world that saw that tape says he went into (Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald) with his hands. He barely touched him. And that is unfair, unjust totally.
And then there’s the issue of Carville’s wardrobe: Carville wore a shirt that included Sankey’s name at the top left with a heart next to his name and “Alabama” on the other side of the heart. However, the rest of the phrase on Carville’s shirt is what may have driven ESPN to apologize. It read: ‘BEC MON TCHU S’IL VOUS PLAÎT, which is a Cajun French term that loosely translates to, “Kiss my ass, please” in English.
Not long after Carville’s diatribe and sartorial display, and given the financial relationship between the network and the conference, ESPN issued the apology.
“We have an apology to make on behalf of ESPN,” a televised mea culpa began. “While appearing as a guest on College GameDay earlier today James Carville, offered his thoughts on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. As we regularly demonstrate here on ESPN, diverse opinions are encouraged. However, his actions were over the top, and we would like to apologize to Commissioner Sankey for them.”
But wait, there’s more…
After catching wind of ESPN’s actions, Carville took to Twitter to rip the “gutless” network for issuing an apology.