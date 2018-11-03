Kicker-turned-YouTuber settles suit with UCF

As the great Lt. Drebin once passionately stated, move along. There’s nothing to see here.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, ex-UCF kicker Donald De La Haye has settled a lawsuit he had filed against his former university. The Sentinel wrote that, “[i]n a Friday filing, lawyers said the two sides ‘amicably resolved’ the lawsuit;” just how it was amicably resolved wasn’t detailed, although the court documents stated that each side will be responsible for paying their own respective legal fees.

The whole legal episode started after De La Haye had generated some revenue from a popular YouTube channel, revenue that the native of Costa Rica said he would be sending back to his financially-struggling family. In mid-June of last year, word leaked that UCF’s compliance department had informed De La Haye that, if he continued to accept money from the YouTube channel, he’d risk being declared ineligible by the NCAA; De La Haye opted to continue YouTubing for profit, which put him straight in The Association’s myopic crosshairs.

After an impasse in negotiations between UCF, acting on behalf of De La Haye, and the NCAA, the athletic department stripped his scholarship. Early this year, the kicker sued the university for violating his First Amendment rights in forcing him to choose between his scholarship and the YouTube revenue; in July, UCF’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit was denied.

De La Hayes’ YouTube channel, meanwhile, has nearly one million subscribers.