MAC admits officiating crew erred on targeting call in NIU-Akron game

The SEC is not alone when it comes to blown targeting calls, although at least the conference involved in this one will admit the errors of their officiating ways — even as it does the player involved absolutely no good.

In the third quarter of Thursday night’s Northern Illinois-Akron game, Huskies defensive lineman Quintin Wynne was penalized for targeting on a hit to Zips quarterback Kato Nelson. A review of the play by the officiating crew upheld the original targeting call.

Not only was Wynne ejected for the remainder of that game, but, per rule, he will also be suspended for the first half of the Week 11 game against Toledo.

Friday night, the MAC announced that, after further review of the play, Bill Carollo, Coordinator of Football Officials for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium, determined that the officiating crew had erred on the targeting call and Wynne should not have been ejected.

Below is a statement from the conference attributed to Carollo:

After a thorough review and evaluation of the entire Northern Illinois at Akron contest, this specific targeting call on Northern Illinois’ defensive lineman Quintin Wynne was incorrect. This has been reviewed internally and addressed with the entire officiating crew. “The game official’s primary responsibility is player safety and we will always try to err on the side of safety especially when potential targeting fouls are involved. In this particular .case the targeting foul did not rise to the high standard we expect from our game officials and replay crew. A targeting indicator was not present on the play and replay should have reversed the call on the field.

Despite the conference acknowledging the error, Wynne will still be suspended for the first half of next Wednesday’s game.

On the season, Wynne has been credited with 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and two (legal) quarterback hits.