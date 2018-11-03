Minnesota’s Shannon Brooks won’t be charged after arrest for assaulting roommate

In the middle of last month, Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks was arrested for allegedly assaulting his male roommate. Friday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported, it was confirmed that the fourth-year senior will not face formal charges stemming from the incident.

“After reviewing the evidence, the City Attorney’s Office has declined to charge Mr. Brooks,” a spokeswoman for the office told the Star Tribune in an email. “There is insufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Brooks suffered what was initially thought to be a season-ending knee injury during spring practice this past offseason. The team’s medical staff, however, cleared him to play in the Oct. 20 game against Nebraska, but Brooks was suspended for that game because of the Oct. 14 off-field incident.

After serving what turned out to be a one-game suspension, Brooks played in his first game of the 2018 season in the win over Indiana last Friday. While he ran for 154 yards in that debut, he sustained another knee injury that will sideline him for the Week 10 game against Illinois.

It’s expected that Brooks will play in no more than three more games this season in order to preserve a year of eligibility he can use in 2019. After this weekend, the Gophers will have three more regular-season games remaining. At 4-4, they need to win at least two more games to become bowl-eligible.

Brooks ran for 1,359 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Gophers — 709 and seven in 2015, 650 and five in 2016. In six games last season, Brooks rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns.