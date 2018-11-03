Minnesota’s Shannon Brooks won’t be charged after arrest for assaulting roommate

In the middle of last month, Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks was arrested for allegedly assaulting his male roommate. Friday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported, it was confirmed that the fourth-year senior will not face formal charges stemming from the incident.
“After reviewing the evidence, the City Attorney’s Office has declined to charge Mr. Brooks,” a spokeswoman for the office told the Star Tribune in an email. “There is insufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Brooks suffered what was initially thought to be a season-ending knee injury during spring practice this past offseason. The team’s medical staff, however, cleared him to play in the Oct. 20 game against Nebraska, but Brooks was suspended for that game because of the Oct. 14 off-field incident.
After serving what turned out to be a one-game suspension, Brooks played in his first game of the 2018 season in the win over Indiana last Friday. While he ran for 154 yards in that debut, he sustained another knee injury that will sideline him for the Week 10 game against Illinois.
It’s expected that Brooks will play in no more than three more games this season in order to preserve a year of eligibility he can use in 2019. After this weekend, the Gophers will have three more regular-season games remaining. At 4-4, they need to win at least two more games to become bowl-eligible.
Brooks ran for 1,359 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Gophers — 709 and seven in 2015, 650 and five in 2016. In six games last season, Brooks rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns.
Army: making America great on the ground… still And if you don’t like it, pass-happy college football fans, get the hell out.
The service academy entered today’s game against fellow service academy Air Force second in the nation in rushing, averaging nearly 315 yards per game. That ground prowess was on full display in the first quarter as Black Knights took the opening kickoff and drove it 75 yards to take an early 7-0 lead.
The best part of the drive? It took 21 plays. An even better part? They chopped a staggering 12:55 off the first-quarter clock.
Oh, and, thanks to penalties, they actually gained 119 yards on that opening drive.
Five Black Knights carried the ball on that march: Darnell Woolfolk (nine carries, 32 yards), Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (5-29), Andy Davidson (3-19), Connor Slomka (1-3) and Kell Walker (1-2). Hopkins completed both of his passes for 34 yards — he came in averaging just over 80 yards passing per game — on the drive, capped off by Woolfolk’s one-yard touchdown run.
The SEC is not alone when it comes to blown targeting calls, although at least the conference involved in this one will admit the errors of their officiating ways — even as it does the player involved absolutely no good.
In the third quarter of Thursday night’s Northern Illinois-Akron game, Huskies defensive lineman Quintin Wynne was penalized for targeting on a hit to Zips quarterback Kato Nelson. A review of the play by the officiating crew upheld the original targeting call.
Not only was Wynne ejected for the remainder of that game, but, per rule, he will also be suspended for the first half of the Week 11 game against Toledo.
Friday night, the MAC announced that, after further review of the play, Bill Carollo, Coordinator of Football Officials for the Collegiate Officiating Consortium, determined that the officiating crew had erred on the targeting call and Wynne should not have been ejected.
Below is a statement from the conference attributed to Carollo:
After a thorough review and evaluation of the entire Northern Illinois at Akron contest, this specific targeting call on Northern Illinois’ defensive lineman Quintin Wynne was incorrect. This has been reviewed internally and addressed with the entire officiating crew.
“The game official’s primary responsibility is player safety and we will always try to err on the side of safety especially when potential targeting fouls are involved. In this particular .case the targeting foul did not rise to the high standard we expect from our game officials and replay crew. A targeting indicator was not present on the play and replay should have reversed the call on the field.
Despite the conference acknowledging the error, Wynne will still be suspended for the first half of next Wednesday’s game.
On the season, Wynne has been credited with 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and two (legal) quarterback hits.
There has been some speculation that Ed Oliver could pull a Nick Bosa and watch his Houston teammates from the sidelines for the remainder of the season in an effort to protect his draft stock. Today, we learn that the All-American isn’t having any of that talk.
After not practicing throughout the week because of a bruised right knee suffered during Houston’s Week 8 win over Navy, Oliver was sidelined for last Saturday’s game against No. 21 South Florida. With SMU on tap this Saturday night, Oliver has been cleared to play.
And, to clear up some Twitter confusion, the defensive tackle will play.
Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first six games of this season. The last two in which he played, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.
In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft, where he is widely projected to be a Top Five selection at worst.
After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.
In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss are tied for third nationally.
As Ohio State looks to rebound from its embarrassing Week 8 loss to Purdue, one piece of the Buckeyes’ defensive secondary will be missing.
According to a report from ElevenWarriors.com as well as others, safety Isaiah Pryor watched from the sidelines as the rest of his OSU teammates warmed up for Saturday’s game against Nebraska and was not dressed. The Buckeye-centric website wrote that “[a]n Ohio State spokesperson was unable to immediately confirm why Pryor is not playing today.”
The true sophomore has started seven of the Buckeyes’ eight games this season. Pryor, a four-star 2017 signee, played in all 14 games as a true freshman last season.
As for Pryor’s replacement? From ElevenWarriors:
With Pryor out, candidates to play in his place include Shaun Wade, Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint and Brendon White. Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Alex Grinch both said over the past two weeks that the competition to start alongside Jordan Fuller at safety was unsettled.
In connection to that unsettled secondary position…