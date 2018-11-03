Associated Press

No. 1 Alabama blanks No. 3 LSU, claims fourth SEC West crown in five years

By Zach BarnettNov 3, 2018, 11:20 PM EST
23 Comments

The good news for No. 3 LSU: its defense defended No. 1 Alabama as well as can be expected. The Tigers held Alabama scoreless on their opening drive for the first time all season, snatched Tua Tagovailoa‘s first interception of the season and forced him to play in the fourth quarter for the first time since last season’s national championship game.

The bad news: it didn’t come close to mattering. Alabama’s defense swallowed LSU’s offense and cruised to a 29-0 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Playing without star linebacker Devin White for the first half, LSU hung tough for the first 28 minutes, trailing just 9-0 when Todd Harris, Jr., snared an interception of Tagovailoa at his own 4-yard line. But, after a 4-yard run on first down (LSU’s longest of the first half), LSU elected to pass on 2nd-and-6 from their own 8, and Anfernee Jennings planted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at his own 1. After a punt, Alabama took over at its own 46 with 1:29 to go, and needed less than half of that.

Tagovailoa hit Jerry Jeudy for a 29-yard gain to move deep into LSU territory, then lofted a 25-yard touchdown pass to Irv Smith, Jr., effectively putting the game out of reach at 16-0.

Tagovailoa, the odds-on Heisman favorite, all but ended the game himself at the 5:14 mark of the third quarter, scampering for a career-long 44-yard touchdown run. He tossed a 15-yard score to Henry Ruggs III to open the scoring in the first quarter, and ended the game 25-of-42 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and an interception plus three carries for 49 yards and another score.

But perhaps the other quarterback’s stats were more indicative of how this game played out. The Tigers, who beat Alabama on the ground 151-116 a year ago, mustered just 12 yards on 25 carries. Given that, Joe Burrow would need to make like Tim TebowCam NewtonJohnny Manziel and Deshaun Watson did and beat Alabama by himself. Joe Burrow is not any of those players. He completed 18-of-35 throws for 184 yards and an interception, numbers that were plenty good to beat Mississippi State but stood no chance against Alabama.

In fact, the Tigers (7-2, 4-2 SEC) have not so much as scored on the Tide in Baton Rouge since a 20-13 overtime loss in 2014. They were blanked 10-0 in 2016 and held scoreless again on Saturday, as two late attempts to break the ice came up empty. Cole Tracy‘s 33-yard field goal with 10:45 left was no good, and Burrow was intercepted by Mack Wilson inside the Alabama end zone with 3:35 to play.

The win clinches Alabama’s (9-0, 6-0 SEC) fourth SEC West championship in five years and 12th overall. The Tide will meet No. 6 Georgia, a 34-17 winner at No. 9 Kentucky earlier Saturday, in a rematch of the 2017 CFP National Championship in the same stadium as that game.

No. 1 Alabama becomes fourth program to join 900-win club

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 6:19 PM EST
3 Comments

No. 1 Alabama’s 29-0 blanking of then-No. 3 LSU was monumental for a number of reasons. First, it moved the Crimson Tide to 9-0 on the year, keeping the defending national champions in the driver’s seat to defend said title. It was the largest shutout win any team has ever registered over an AP top-5 team. It clinched the Tide’s fourth SEC West championship in five years.

But the win had more meaning than just that. It was the program’s 900th in school history, making Alabama just the fourth FBS program to reach such a mark.

Alabama joined a club occupied by only Michigan (951), Ohio State (906) and Texas (904).

The Wolverines will almost certainly win the race to 1,000, but with the way Nick Saban is chugging along now in Year 12 as the Tide’s head coach, Alabama has a great shot at the silver medal.

Other programs within striking distance of 900 include Nebraska (895), Notre Dame (894), Oklahoma (892) and Penn State (884).

For the record, Alabama was at 736 all-time wins before the Saban hire. If the Crimson Tide adds six more wins this season and then continues at the 11.3-win pace the program averaged over the previous 10 seasons, win No. 1,000 would come some time during the 2028 season.

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to miss remainder of season

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wake Forest is in a dog fight to reach its third straight bowl game, and that dog fight just got tougher.

Head coach Dave Clawson announced Sunday that freshman quarterback Sam Hartman will miss the remainder of the season with a “leg injury.”

A true freshman from Charlotte, Hartman completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions. His 1,984 passing yards and 16 touchdowns were third among all FBS freshmen.

Hartman is the 12th Wake Forest player to be lost for the season to injury this year.

With Hartman out, the Demon Deacons will likely turn to sophomore Jamie Newman, who has tossed all of 19 passes in his career.

Wake Forest is 4-5 this season, falling 41-24 to No. 13 Syracuse on Saturday. The Deacons have allowed at least 34 points in all six games against Power 5 competition, so it will be incumbent upon Newman and the rest of the offense to put up points if Wake Forest is to make another bowl game. Clawson’s bunch will need to win two of its final three against No. 22 NC State, Pitt and Duke.

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman re-hospitalized with lung issue

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
2 Comments

Leading No. 6 Oklahoma 31-28 at the half, Texas Tech was in prime position to spring an upset. Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman was dealing, completing 21-of-27 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Except when the Red Raiders took the field in the second half, Bowman was not among them, for reasons that went unexplained on the broadcast. Jett Duffey played the remainder of the way at quarterback, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 47 yards and another score, but the Sooners surged back for a 51-46 win.

After the game, Texas Tech revealed the reason Bowman did not return.

On a 3-yard rush near the end of the first half, Bowman was hit in the mid-section by OU linebacker Curtis Bolton, which re-aggravated the partially collapsed lung that kept him in the hospital for four nights last month.

Bowman spent the night at Lubbock’s Covenant Medical Center for observation.

“He tried to go wide, and we thought he would stick his foot in the ground and walk into the end zone. But he didn’t, and so ended up taking a shot,” Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Bowman returned to the field for halftime warmups until it became apparent he would not be able to play in the second half. To add insult to injury, he was struck in the head by an errant pass while walking up the tunnel to the locker room.

To make matters worse, Texas Tech also lost its best defensive player, linebacker Dakota Allen, during Saturday night’s game. Allen played through a broken left hand, but injured his left leg.

Neither player’s status for this Saturday’s game with Texas was known at this time.

Kansas fires David Beaty

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
5 Comments

Kansas has fired David Beaty, a move that was obviously coming the moment the school hired former Arkansas AD Jeff Long to run its athletics department in July. Beaty will stay on through the end of the season, which will likely come on Nov. 23 against Texas. In the event the Jayhawks make a miracle run to a bowl game, the school has eliminated such a change in fortune could save Beaty’s job.

Beaty entered the year with a 3-33 overall record and a 1-26 mark in Big 12 play, so the fact Long would elect to move on is the opposite of surprising. But it is a bit surprising the move came now given that KU is 3-6 and won its second conference game in four years just last week, a 27-26 defeat of TCU.

However, the Jayhawks lost 27-3 to No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday, and worse for Beaty than the result on the field was the state of affairs in the Memorial Stadium stands. Kansas announced a crowd of 15,543, and estimates placed half the crowd in Cyclones colors.

“After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference,” Long said in a statement. “I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard — and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season.”

Kansas owes Beaty a $3 million buyout, which it will fulfill in six installments.

Long says the search for the next KU coach is already underway.

“Our search will find an experienced Head Coach,” he tweeted Sunday. “A Head Coach that is a proven program builder and strong recruiter. A Head Coach that is an established leader of men, both on and off the field. A Head Coach who is committed to Breaking the Cycle for @KU_Football.”