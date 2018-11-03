Getty Images

No. 4 Notre Dame sneaks away from Northwestern in second half to remain undefeated

By Bryan FischerNov 3, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
6 Comments

No. 4 Notre Dame has proven to be a very good second half team this season, often turning the jets on after emerging from the locker room. That has not been the case for Northwestern on occasion in 2018, often struggling to put away teams after a good effort before the break.

Predictably in the pair’s 31-21 game on Saturday night in Evanston, it was the Irish who exploded with a trio of third quarter scoring drives to create just enough distance to hold off a Wildcats rally and remain undefeated on the year.

Ian Book led the way once again on offense for Notre Dame, overcoming that slow start to wind up throwing for 343 yards and two touchdowns to go with 56 yards on the ground and the game-sealing scoring run across the goal line. The offense really ran through his arm as the ground game was lackluster at best for most of the night. Dexter Williams ran for 56 yards and a score but it was otherwise tough sledding between the tackles. Jafar Armstrong did record 18 yards but only saw four touches.

That led to the Irish defense being on the field just a bit longer than they would have liked even though they did just fine. The linebackers in particular were quite active with Te’von Coney in particular stuffing the stat sheet with nine tackles, two sacks and a nifty pass breakup. Drue Tranquill showed few signs of that high ankle sprain he suffered last game and added several pressures to go with four tackles as well.

Still, as much as things felt like they tilted toward Brian Kelly’s team in the second half, Northwestern refused to go quietly into the night. A late blocked punt in the fourth quarter gave the team added life and Pat Fitzgerald was rewarded by going for it on fourth-and-goal from the one yard line with a touchdown off a QB sneak from Clayton Thorson. That cut it to a three point game with half of the final quarter remaining but it would be as close as the ‘Cats would come in this one.

Thorson finished with only 141 yards passing and had another touchdown through the air but it was tailback Isaiah Bowser’s 93 yards rushing that was probably the most encouraging offensive takeaway going forward for the team.

Even with the final result at home though, Northwestern still managed to capture a win on the day overall thanks to Iowa’s earlier loss in the final seconds to Purdue. The Wildcats play the Hawkeyes next week in Iowa City and would have at least two shots to sew up the division against either Illinois or Minnesota at the end of the month. While that 0-3 mark in non-conference play is not something Fitzgerald will be happy about, he’ll gladly take it if it means a trip to the conference title game with a berth in the Rose Bowl on the line.

The Irish, meanwhile, will all but assuredly move up a spot in the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s rankings come Tuesday by moving to 9-0 (to say nothing of the results of the SEC showdown in Baton Rouge between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 LSU). While there has been a tendency of playing up or down to the competition, Notre Dame has still passed all their tests so far this year and will move on unscathed heading into their game against Florida State next Saturday night on NBC.

No. 1 Alabama becomes fourth program to join 900-win club

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 6:19 PM EST
3 Comments

No. 1 Alabama’s 29-0 blanking of then-No. 3 LSU was monumental for a number of reasons. First, it moved the Crimson Tide to 9-0 on the year, keeping the defending national champions in the driver’s seat to defend said title. It was the largest shutout win any team has ever registered over an AP top-5 team. It clinched the Tide’s fourth SEC West championship in five years.

But the win had more meaning than just that. It was the program’s 900th in school history, making Alabama just the fourth FBS program to reach such a mark.

Alabama joined a club occupied by only Michigan (951), Ohio State (906) and Texas (904).

The Wolverines will almost certainly win the race to 1,000, but with the way Nick Saban is chugging along now in Year 12 as the Tide’s head coach, Alabama has a great shot at the silver medal.

Other programs within striking distance of 900 include Nebraska (895), Notre Dame (894), Oklahoma (892) and Penn State (884).

For the record, Alabama was at 736 all-time wins before the Saban hire. If the Crimson Tide adds six more wins this season and then continues at the 11.3-win pace the program averaged over the previous 10 seasons, win No. 1,000 would come some time during the 2028 season.

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to miss remainder of season

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wake Forest is in a dog fight to reach its third straight bowl game, and that dog fight just got tougher.

Head coach Dave Clawson announced Sunday that freshman quarterback Sam Hartman will miss the remainder of the season with a “leg injury.”

A true freshman from Charlotte, Hartman completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions. His 1,984 passing yards and 16 touchdowns were third among all FBS freshmen.

Hartman is the 12th Wake Forest player to be lost for the season to injury this year.

With Hartman out, the Demon Deacons will likely turn to sophomore Jamie Newman, who has tossed all of 19 passes in his career.

Wake Forest is 4-5 this season, falling 41-24 to No. 13 Syracuse on Saturday. The Deacons have allowed at least 34 points in all six games against Power 5 competition, so it will be incumbent upon Newman and the rest of the offense to put up points if Wake Forest is to make another bowl game. Clawson’s bunch will need to win two of its final three against No. 22 NC State, Pitt and Duke.

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman re-hospitalized with lung issue

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
2 Comments

Leading No. 6 Oklahoma 31-28 at the half, Texas Tech was in prime position to spring an upset. Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman was dealing, completing 21-of-27 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Except when the Red Raiders took the field in the second half, Bowman was not among them, for reasons that went unexplained on the broadcast. Jett Duffey played the remainder of the way at quarterback, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 47 yards and another score, but the Sooners surged back for a 51-46 win.

After the game, Texas Tech revealed the reason Bowman did not return.

On a 3-yard rush near the end of the first half, Bowman was hit in the mid-section by OU linebacker Curtis Bolton, which re-aggravated the partially collapsed lung that kept him in the hospital for four nights last month.

Bowman spent the night at Lubbock’s Covenant Medical Center for observation.

“He tried to go wide, and we thought he would stick his foot in the ground and walk into the end zone. But he didn’t, and so ended up taking a shot,” Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Bowman returned to the field for halftime warmups until it became apparent he would not be able to play in the second half. To add insult to injury, he was struck in the head by an errant pass while walking up the tunnel to the locker room.

To make matters worse, Texas Tech also lost its best defensive player, linebacker Dakota Allen, during Saturday night’s game. Allen played through a broken left hand, but injured his left leg.

Neither player’s status for this Saturday’s game with Texas was known at this time.

Kansas fires David Beaty

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
5 Comments

Kansas has fired David Beaty, a move that was obviously coming the moment the school hired former Arkansas AD Jeff Long to run its athletics department in July. Beaty will stay on through the end of the season, which will likely come on Nov. 23 against Texas. In the event the Jayhawks make a miracle run to a bowl game, the school has eliminated such a change in fortune could save Beaty’s job.

Beaty entered the year with a 3-33 overall record and a 1-26 mark in Big 12 play, so the fact Long would elect to move on is the opposite of surprising. But it is a bit surprising the move came now given that KU is 3-6 and won its second conference game in four years just last week, a 27-26 defeat of TCU.

However, the Jayhawks lost 27-3 to No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday, and worse for Beaty than the result on the field was the state of affairs in the Memorial Stadium stands. Kansas announced a crowd of 15,543, and estimates placed half the crowd in Cyclones colors.

“After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference,” Long said in a statement. “I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard — and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season.”

Kansas owes Beaty a $3 million buyout, which it will fulfill in six installments.

Long says the search for the next KU coach is already underway.

“Our search will find an experienced Head Coach,” he tweeted Sunday. “A Head Coach that is a proven program builder and strong recruiter. A Head Coach that is an established leader of men, both on and off the field. A Head Coach who is committed to Breaking the Cycle for @KU_Football.”