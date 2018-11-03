Getty Images

No. 6 Georgia holds lead over No. 9 Kentucky as battle for SEC East hits halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 3, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The center of the Commonwealth of Kentucky this week was not at the Breeders’ Cup or what was happening around Rupp Arena. No, the center of the state was at Kroger Field in Lexington as the No. 9 Wildcats battled No. 6 Georgia for the SEC East title and an elusive trip to Atlanta at the beginning of the next month.

Unfortunately for the blue-clad fans giving their all, UK will need another rally if they’re to complete this Cinderella season as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-3 lead at halftime in a game that was very predictably dominated by the two defenses.

The Bulldogs tried to take part of the frenzied crowd out of the game early, forcing a three-and-out on defense initially and then showcasing Mecole Hardman’s speed with a 65 yard punt return that would setup their first score. That came just four plays later when Isaac Nauta hauled in a short pass from quarterback Jake Fromm, who was otherwise solid (if perhaps unspectacular) in throwing for 86.

The sophomore signal-caller was replaced in a few situations by backup Justin Fields (five yards rushing) but it was mostly the ground game that powered UGA in the half. Elijah Holyfield was the typical workhorse with 33 hard-fought yards while D’Andre Swift capped off a 57 yard effort with a remarkable 20 yard scamper into the end zone up the middle.

Though the scoreboard didn’t indicate it, Kentucky offense wasn’t too bad all things considered but did have a first quarter fumble that stymied one of their drives. Benny Snell finished with 61 yards on 17 carries and QB Terry Wilson threw for 66 yards, often seeing plenty of pressure on his dropbacks and taking two sacks as a result. Defensively, Josh Allen was once again a monster coming off the edge and recorded two fumbles to go along with a tackle for loss.

The Wildcats have trailed before at halftime and rallied several times this season so they’re not in an unfamiliar position. Of course, they haven’t been playing teams like Georgia — who are looking like they want to clinch another trip to the SEC Championship Game today and are, so far, on their way to doing just that.

Watch: Dabo and Kathleen Swinney congratulate Clemson WR son on his first career TD catch

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Unless you were family or close friends, there wasn’t really much reason to stick around and watch the end of No. 2 Clemson’s obliteration of Louisville — which actually brings us to the point of this post.

In the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ 77-16 win over the hapless Cardinals, Chase Brice tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Will Swinney to account for the last of Clemson’s 11 touchdowns on the day.  The catch was the first touchdown reception in his career for the 5-8, 185-pound Swinney, who began his career at Clemson as a walk-on before earning a scholarship in the spring of this year.

If the Swinney surname sounds familiar it should as Will is the son of Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.  Following the win, dad, as well as his mom Kathleen, had a special message for their son on his career day.

For the season, the true sophomore Swinney has six receptions for 28 yards and today’s touchdown.  One of those catches was the first career completion for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow early last month.

No. 13 West Virginia and No. 17 Texas locked in a Big 12 shootout

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 3, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Through one half that saw seven touchdowns, seven lead changes and a whole bunch of flags, No. 17 Texas holds a 28-27 lead over No. 13 West Virginia at the half in Austin.

After a WVU field goal and two punts to open the game, the two teams were off to the races. Texas got on the board thanks to the first of two spectacular Sam Ehlinger-to-Lil'Jordan Humphrey connections, the first a 23-yard lob on 3rd-and-4 with four West Virginia defenders flushing Ehlinger out of the pocket. That play set Texas up at the WVU 1, and Ehlinger kept it the next play to put Texas up 7-3.

West Virginia then struck back with the first of two Will Grier-to-David Sills throws, the first going 60 yards for a touchdown. After taking a 10-7 lead, WVU was hit with two consecutive personal foul penalties, the second of which kicked All-Big 12 left tackle Yodney Cajuste out of the game. Humphrey took the ensuing short kickoff 29 yards to the WVU 39, then completed the short drive with a 21-yard touchdown grab.

Trailing for the second time, West Virginia quickly erased the deficit by moving 75 yards in nine plays, aided by a roughing the passer penalty on Texas linebacker Malcolm Roach that would have sentenced WVU into a 4th-and-15 at the Texas 37 with a stiff wind in their face. Given new life, West Virginia scored again on an 18-yard connection from Grier to Sills.

Another key Texas penalty gave WVU a chance to take a commanding lead, as an offensive pass interference penalty on Humphrey erased a 45-yard Collin Johnson touchdown catch. Rather than a 21-17 lead, Texas faced a 3rd-and-20 at its own 40, but a 17-yard connection from Ehlinger to Devin Duvernay gave Texas a 4th-and-3, which the Longhorns converted with a 26-yard catch by Johnson. Tre Watson punched in a 5-yard run two plays later, putting Texas up 21-17 with 10:04 left in the first half.

And yet again West Virginia came right back, converting two third-and-shorts to set up Martell Pettway‘s 55-yard touchdown run, staking the Mountaineers to a 24-21 lead with 7:36 before halftime. It was the second long score that came at the expense of freshman Texas safety Caden Sterns, who was beaten on the long Sills touchdown and then missed a tackle on Pettway.

Facing its fourth deficit of the first half, Texas once again answered. This time, a defensive holding call erased what would have been a three-and-out, and the Longhorns then rolled 65 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 32-yard swing pass from Ehlinger to Watson to give Texas a 28-24 advantage with 2:40 to play in the first half.

West Virginia again surged down the field to close the first half, but the drive stalled at the Texas 27 with 14 seconds to play. Texas head coach Tom Herman called a timeout to ice WVU kicker Evan Staley, whose kick sliced wide right. Given a second chance, Staley drilled a 44-yard field goal to cut the deficit to one.

If it seems like penalties played a huge factor in the first half, it’s because they did. The teams were flagged 18 times for a combined 154 yards.

After starting 2-of-6 for 15 yards, Ehlinger finished 13-of-10 for 189 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. Grier, meanwhile, was 17-of-29 for 206 yards and two scores. West Virginia out-rushed Texas, 142-73.

Texas will receive to open the second half.

 

Michigan flexing on Penn State, pitching shutout in Big House

Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 3, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When on the road against a top five team, you simply cannot make as many mistakes as Penn State did in the first half against Michigan. As a result, Penn State finds themselves trailing the Wolverines 14-0 in Ann Arbor, and it doesn’t really feel that close of a game. Failures on third downs, penalties, questionable coaching decisions and an inability to take advantage of opportunities have burned Penn State after one half, while Michigan continues to stick to their identity of power running and defense to hold the upper hand.

Penn State came out swinging on the first play of the game with Trace McSorley completing a 25-yard pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth to get the Nittany Lions to midfield, but back-to-back sacks by Chase Winovich and Josh Uche forced Penn State to punt the ball from their own 36-yard line. Penn State also had to burn a timeout on the punt too.

Karan Higdon then went to work on the ground, carrying the ball on each of Michigan’s first three plays with gains of one, 10, and 50 to get into the red zone. Quarterback Shea Patterson would be the player to get the Wolverines on the board a few plays later with a keeper off to the left side of the line.

Penn State appeared to create a great opportunity early in the second quarter with a blocked field goal attempt by former Penn State commitment Quinn Nordin. A return for a touchdown was taken off the board due to nullifying chop block penalties by Michigan and Penn State, but the Nittany Lions took over at the 35-yard line and quickly advanced to midfield following a pass interference penalty on the Wolverines. But one play later, McSorley and running back Miles Sanders had confusion on a handoff and Winovich pounced on a fumbled ball out of McSorley’s hands.

Michigan stuck with their running game to do most of the damage from there and Patterson ended a 10-play drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to an open Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 14-0 lead.

Penn State didn’t pick up a third down conversion until the final two and a half minutes of the second quarter. At that point, Michigan held Penn State to -2 rushing yards while the Wolverines had 122 yards on the ground in the first half. Later in the half, Penn State appeared to be threatening to at least get some point son the scoreboard before halftime, but a missed wide open pass by McSorley to his intended receiver (DeAndre Thompkins) for an easy touchdown was followed by a sack on third down by Jordan Glasgow to move the ball well out of field goal position.

Michigan appears to be in great shape at the half, but Penn State is not buried just yet. If the Wolverines continue to pound away though, they could walk away with a big win against Penn State.

James Carville conspiracy comments, t-shirt message force ESPN to apologize to SEC, Greg Sankey

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 4:27 PM EDT
5 Comments

James Carville is nothing if not entertaining… in a train wreck kind of way.

In the days leading up to today’s huge Alabama-LSU game, the political commentator and LSU graduate — and Louisiana native — was very vocal in his displeasure over the SEC’s decision to not overturn a controversial targeting call against Tigers’ all-everything linebacker Devin White.  The initial call, as well as the conference’s inability to overturn it, means that White will be sidelined for the entire first half of a game that will go a long way in shaping not only the SEC West race but the chase for the College Football Playoffs.

As it happens, ESPN‘s College GameDay show was on-campus at LSU and brought Carville out for a guest appearance.  In a passionate diatribe, Carville skewered the SEC and its commissioner, Greg Sankey, with a conspiracy theory that the conference leans heavily in favor of Alabama.

From 24.7Sports.com:

Against Tennessee best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama cause of the SEC. Missouri’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama ’cause the SEC kicked him out. (Texas A&M’s) best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because he was taken out, and now the best defensive player in the conference is not going to play the first half for nothing. He did nothing wrong. Nothing. Everybody in the world that saw that tape says he went into (Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald) with his hands. He barely touched him. And that is unfair, unjust totally.

And then there’s the issue of Carville’s wardrobe: Carville wore a shirt that included Sankey’s name at the top left with a heart next to his name and “Alabama” on the other side of the heart. However, the rest of the phrase on Carville’s shirt is what may have driven ESPN to apologize. It read: ‘BEC MON TCHU S’IL VOUS PLAÎT, which is a Cajun French term that loosely translates to, “Kiss my ass, please” in English.

Not long after Carville’s diatribe and sartorial display, and given the financial relationship between the network and the conference, ESPN issued the apology.

“We have an apology to make on behalf of ESPN,” a televised mea culpa began. “While appearing as a guest on College GameDay earlier today James Carville, offered his thoughts on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. As we regularly demonstrate here on ESPN, diverse opinions are encouraged. However, his actions were over the top, and we would like to apologize to Commissioner Sankey for them.”

But wait, there’s more…

After catching wind of ESPN’s actions, Carville took to Twitter to rip the “gutless” network for issuing an apology.