Ohio State starting safety Isaiah Pryor out vs. Nebraska

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As Ohio State looks to rebound from its embarrassing Week 8 loss to Purdue, one piece of the Buckeyes’ defensive secondary will be missing.

According to a report from ElevenWarriors.com as well as others, safety Isaiah Pryor watched from the sidelines as the rest of his OSU teammates warmed up for Saturday’s game against Nebraska and was not dressed. The Buckeye-centric website wrote that “[a]n Ohio State spokesperson was unable to immediately confirm why Pryor is not playing today.”

Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor will not play against Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/Qmr24sw8S1 — Wyatt Crosher (@wcrosher) November 3, 2018

The true sophomore has started seven of the Buckeyes’ eight games this season. Pryor, a four-star 2017 signee, played in all 14 games as a true freshman last season.

As for Pryor’s replacement? From ElevenWarriors:

With Pryor out, candidates to play in his place include Shaun Wade, Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint and Brendon White. Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Alex Grinch both said over the past two weeks that the competition to start alongside Jordan Fuller at safety was unsettled.

In connection to that unsettled secondary position…