On last-second FG, No. 16 Iowa becomes Purdue’s latest Top 25 victim

By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 7:18 PM EDT
If you’re a ranked Big Ten team, you probably don’t want to see Purdue coming up on the schedule anytime soon.

Two weeks ago, Purdue knocked off No. 2 Ohio State in one of the biggest upsets of the 2018 season.  Saturday night, Purdue played host to No. 16 Iowa and, for the second time in as three games, picked up the upset as the Boilermakers knocked off the Hawkeyes in a 38-36 thriller.

Trailing 35-23 early in the fourth quarter, a pair of Mekhi Sargent one-yard touchdown runs and a missed two-point conversion combined to give the visiting Hawkeyes a 36-35 lead with 10:19 remaining.  The teams then traded punts on their next possessions, with the Boilermakers getting another opportunity with just over four minutes left on the clock and the ball well-positioned at midfield.

A fourth-down conversion at the Iowa 30-yard line kept the drive moving, while a critical pass interference call against the Hawkeyes moved the ball well within field-goal range at the 16.  Another first down on a DJ Knox 11-yard run set the ball up at the 5-yard line.

With eight seconds left, Spencer Evans connected on what turned out to be the game-winning field goal.

David Blough passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns in the win.  Terry Wright was responsible for 146 of the yards and caught three of the touchdowns.

In addition to Iowa and Ohio State, Purdue also knocked off then-No. 23 Boston College in Week 4.  This marks the first time since 2003 that the Boilermakers, now 4-4 on the season, have beaten three ranked teams in the same season.

The loss for Iowa, meanwhile, puts a serious dent in their Big Ten West hopes.  Now sitting at 3-3 in conference play, Hawkeyes find themselves behind Northwestern (5-1) and Wisconsin (4-2).  Iowa has already lost to Wisconsin, while they face Northwestern next weekend in Iowa City.

Mizzou roughs up No. 11 Florida, picks up first SEC win in 2018

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
It’s not been the best of days thus far for ranked SEC teams going up against unranked foes.

Earlier in the day, No. 20 Texas A&M coughed up a late lead and fell to Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.  No. 11 Florida, meanwhile, faced winless-in-the-SEC Missouri, only the Gators drew the Tigers in The Swamp.

As it turns out, the venue didn’t matter much as Florida was outplayed in nearly every phase of the game as Mizzou cruised to a 38-17 win.  The Gators’ only lead in the game came at 3-0 in the middle of the first quarter, with the Tigers responding with 21 straight to take a 21-3 lead that was never really contested the rest of the way.  In fact, Mizzou took an 18-point lead again early in the third quarter, and then stretched it out to 35-10 with five minutes left in the same quarter.

This marked the Tigers first win in the SEC this season. The win was also Barry Odoms‘ first against a Top 25 team in his two-plus seasons in Columbia.

Drew Lock, a potential first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, tossed three touchdown passes in the win.  Lock’s 24 completions (in 32 attempts) went to 10 different receivers.

In Florida, meanwhile, there could be a quarterback controversy brewing.

Starter Feleipe Franks was largely ineffective, completing just nine-of 22 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns before giving way to backup Kyle Trask in the third quarter.  During his time on the field, Trask went 10-of-18 for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Shortly before the Gators’ (6-3 overall, 4-3 in SEC play) game ended, Georgia put the finishing touches on a win over Kentucky that wrapped up the SEC East title for the Bulldogs yet again.  Florida had lost to both of those divisional teams earlier in the season, and was essentially out of the race even before Week 10 kicked off.

No. 13 West Virginia pushes past No. 17 Texas on late 2-point conversion

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 3, 2018, 7:37 PM EDT
Trailing 41-34 with half a minute to play, Will Grier found Gary Jennings for a 33-yard touchdown pass for what seemed like the tying, overtime-forcing score. But Dana Holgorsen and No. 13 West Virginia came to Austin for the win, and the Mountaineers kept their offense on the field. After two defensive timeouts, Grier kept the ball, for the first time all game, around the left side to notch a game-winning 2-point conversion, helping the Mountaineers surge past No. 17 Texas, 42-41.

The score was necessary after Texas broke a 34-34 tie with Sam Ehlinger‘s 48-yard touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay with 2:34 to play, handing Texas fifth lead of the day. West Virginia’s resulting score marked the fifth time in two seasons Texas has blown a fourth quarter lead and the seventh time in that span the ‘Horns have lost a one-score game.

The win moves West Virginia to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Big 12 play, putting the Mountaineers in prime position to reach the Big 12 championship. Texas, meanwhile, has now dropped two straight and will need help to reach the title game.

Despite a dry spell that covered most of the second half, West Virginia simply got what it wanted from the Texas defense. Grier completed 28-of-42 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while the team ran 33 times for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

After a WVU field goal and two punts to open the game, the two teams were off to the races. Texas got on the board thanks to the first of two spectacular Sam Ehlinger-to-Lil'Jordan Humphrey connections, the first a 23-yard lob on 3rd-and-4 with four West Virginia defenders flushing Ehlinger out of the pocket. That play set Texas up at the WVU 1, and Ehlinger kept it the next play to put Texas up 7-3.

West Virginia then struck back with the first of two Will Grier-to-David Sills throws, the first going 60 yards for a touchdown. After taking a 10-7 lead, WVU was hit with two consecutive personal foul penalties, the second of which kicked All-Big 12 left tackle Yodney Cajuste out of the game. Humphrey took the ensuing short kickoff 29 yards to the WVU 39, then completed the short drive with a 21-yard touchdown grab.

Trailing for the second time, West Virginia quickly erased the deficit by moving 75 yards in nine plays, aided by a roughing the passer penalty on Texas linebacker Malcolm Roach that would have sentenced WVU into a 4th-and-15 at the Texas 37 with a stiff wind in their face. Given new life, West Virginia scored again on an 18-yard connection from Grier to Sills.

Another key Texas penalty gave WVU a chance to take a commanding lead, as an offensive pass interference penalty on Humphrey erased a 45-yard Collin Johnson touchdown catch. Rather than a 21-17 lead, Texas faced a 3rd-and-20 at its own 40, but a 17-yard connection from Ehlinger to Duvernay gave Texas a 4th-and-3, which the Longhorns converted with a 26-yard catch by Johnson. Tre Watson punched in a 5-yard run two plays later, putting Texas up 21-17 with 10:04 left in the first half.

And yet again West Virginia came right back, converting two third-and-shorts to set up Martell Pettway‘s 55-yard touchdown run, staking the Mountaineers to a 24-21 lead with 7:36 before halftime. It was the second long score that came at the expense of freshman Texas safety Caden Sterns, who was beaten on the long Sills touchdown and then missed a tackle on Pettway.

Facing its fourth deficit of the first half, Texas once again answered. This time, a defensive holding call erased what would have been a three-and-out, and the Longhorns then rolled 65 yards in seven plays from there, scoring on a 32-yard swing pass from Ehlinger to Watson to give Texas a 28-24 advantage with 2:40 to play in the first half.

West Virginia again surged down the field to close the first half, but the drive stalled at the Texas 27 with 14 seconds to play. Texas head coach Tom Herman called a timeout to ice WVU kicker Evan Staley, whose kick sliced wide right. Given a second chance, Staley drilled a 44-yard field goal to cut the deficit to one.

After a first half that saw the officials call 18 combined penalties, they again intervened for a major call on the first drive of the second half. On a 4th-and-1 from the WVU 5, Ehlinger kept and was originally reviewed down two inches beyond the yard stick. However, after a lengthy review, officials ruled his helmet came off before he reached the line to gain, handing West Virginia a crucial stop.

Texas forced a West Virginia punt after the turnover on downs, stuffing a 3rd-and-2 run for a loss of three yards. The Longhorns again moved the ball and again failed to reach the end zone, settling for a 22-yard Cameron Dicker field goal to push the lead to 31-27 with 2:55 left in the third quarter.

West Virginia again moved the ball on its next possession — sensing a theme here? — but the drive came away scoreless when another short-yardage run was stuffed, this one a Kennedy McKoy run for no gain on 4th-and-1 on the final play of the third quarter.

Given a chance to deliver a knockout blow, Texas once again missed. After running the ball into WVU territory, a holding call on guard Elijah Rodriguez erased a run that would have given Texas 1st-and-10 in the red zone. WVU stiffened, forcing a 3rd-and-15, and an Ehlinger scramble came close to the first down but did not reach it, forcing a 38-yard Dicker field goal that snuck inside the left upright with 9:38 remaining.

Facing a second half shutout to that point, West Virginia got the answer it needed, relying mostly on the run to move 75 yards in 11 plays. Pettway strolled in untouched from 19 yards out for the equalizer with 5:40 to play, putting him over the 100-yard mark.

Ehlinger closed the day hitting 24-of-35 passes for 356 yards with three touchdowns plus another on the ground. Watson led Texas with 14 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

No. 5 Michigan’s revenge tour adds No. 14 Penn State to the list

Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 3, 2018, 7:06 PM EDT
4 Comments

The revenge tour for No. 5 Michigan (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) had quite the second half performance against No. 14 Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) on Saturday. The Wolverines dominated the hapless Nittany Lions 42-7 in a loud statement game in the latest game on Michigan’s revenge tour this season. Now with wins nailed down against three of the four teams to beat them last year (Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State), the eyes in Ann Arbor are already looking forward to the regular season finale against Ohio State for the grand finale.

Michigan’s defense, led by revenge tour frontman linebacker Chase Winovich set the tone in the first half by allowing just one third-down conversion to the Nittany Lions before halftime. Winovich sacked Trace McSorley and recovered a fumble in the first half as Michigan took a 14-0 lead into halftime with a Shea Patterson touchdown run and a pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Michigan continued to wear down Penn State on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the field, with the offense staying on the field for 11 minutes in the third quarter alone and doubling the lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Michigan delivered what felt like the knockout blow at the end of the third quarter when Patterson tossed a touchdown pass to Zach Gentry at the end of a 90-yard drive. Penn State’s defense appeared to be gassed on the drive after spending over 11 minutes on the field in the third quarter. But just moments later, that lopsided 21-0 lead became 28-0 when Tommy Stevens came in to replace McSorley at quarterback and Stevens tossed a pick-six to Brandon Watson.

With memories of Penn State running up the score on them a year ago in Happy Valley, Michigan continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter with more big plays on the ground. Karan Higdon (132 rushing yards) and Chris Evans (57 rushing yards) each scored a short touchdown run to pad the lead as Michigan continued to look like the class of the Big Ten. A late touchdown run by Stevens allowed Penn State to avoid being shutout for the first time since 2001, against Michigan.

The home team in this series has won by a lopsided score in each of the last three meetings, and the winning team has scored at least 42 points in each.

Michigan continues to build a steady place atop the Big Ten East standings. Now at 6-0 in Big Ten play, Michigan owns a one-game lead over Ohio State and a two-game lead over Michigan State with a head-to-head tiebreaker on the Spartans already under their belt. Penn State falls to 3-3 in Big Ten play and is now eliminated from contention for the Big Ten championship game with head-to-head losses to all three teams in front of them (Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State). With just Rutgers and Indiana left to play before ending the year on the road against Ohio State, it sure looks as though the Big Ten East could be decided in the regular season finale in Columbus, but Ohio State has been cracking and the possibility exists Michigan could clinch the East division before having to face Ohio State.

Michigan will be on the road against Rutgers next week. Penn State will look to rebound next week at home against Wisconsin. It will be the toughest game remaining for Penn State.

No. 6 Georgia punches ticket to Atlanta by securing SEC East crown over No. 9 Kentucky

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 3, 2018, 6:47 PM EDT
Rinse and repeat, the Bulldogs are headed back down the road to Atlanta next month.

Between a dominating run game and a salty defensive effort, No. 6 Georgia wrapped up the SEC East on Saturday afternoon with a 34-17 plastering of No. 9 Kentucky that will allow fans of the red and black to book yet another trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2018.

While that same group will inevitably keep dreaming of a rematch of the national title game when the time comes next month, Kirby Smart’s team first had to turn Lexington back into a basketball town after weeks of intense focus on the gridiron. Georgia did wind up taking frenzied crowd at Kroger Stadium out of the game early thanks to big plays in all three phases: a three-and-out turned into a 65-yard punt return by Mecole Hardman turned into a touchdown on the opening drive just four snaps later.

If it wasn’t clear coming into the afternoon, the Bulldogs certainly made sure everybody knew they meant business in capturing their second consecutive division title. Especially when it came to running the football.

Elijah Holyfield was a workhorse on the ground, churning away to the tune of 115 yards rushing with a short touchdown run thrown in as well. As good as he was coming out of the backfield though, teammate D’Andre Swift was that much better: 156 yards and two incredible touchdown runs, the latter of which went for 83 yards to the house that was the longest given up by the ‘Cats all season.

Quarterback Jake Fromm was so-so in throwing for 113 yards and that touchdown pass on the first drive of the game but otherwise did most of his damage turning around and handing the ball off. Backup Justin Field also saw several snaps but mostly used his legs to chip in with 26 yards rushing.

As for Kentucky, they will have to wonder what could have been as the game was fairly close until the visitors started to pull away in the third quarter. Injuries and ejections also hampered their effort as star tailback Benny Snell (73 yards, 1 TD) was banged up with a balky ankle and safety Darius West was tossed for targeting. Not to be out done, starting offensive guard Bunchy Stallings was ejected for contacting an official on an extra point attempt.

Quarterback Terry Wilson was far from the reason why his team lost the game, throwing only six incompletions on his way to 226 yards passing and a bonkers score (below). The offense got behind the sticks often on third down however and their signal-caller had hardly any time to throw with all the pressure in his face (four sacks), but the team did not give up and kept fighting to the end.

Though the loss dropped Mark Stoops‘ crew to 7-2 on the year and prevented them from securing an elusive trip to the conference title game, it was still not hard to lose sight of the fact that this has been a special season in the bluegrass state. There’s still a shot at a potential New Year’s Six bowl when all is said and done — to say nothing of a potential 10 win campaign in the regular season for the first time since 1977.

Those will be concerns for another day as Georgia fans can go ahead and click purchase on their SEC title game tickets. It’s becoming a familiar sight for the program under Smart lately as the Bulldogs leaned on their run game to smash another opponent and take the air out of the division early once again.