Report: ex-Rutgers LB in murder plot threatened to send nude photos of woman to her employer

One of the most disturbing off-field storylines of the 2018 season has taken another twist toward the bizarre.

Citing newly-obtained court documents, nj.com is reporting that former Rutgers football player Izaia Bullock “harassed a woman online by threatening to send nude photos of her to her employer.” The threat to send the sexually-explicit photos to her place of employment was an attempt “to harass or emotionally harm” the unidentified female.

As a result, Bullock is facing an additional charge of fourth-degree cyber harassment.

Bullock was arrested this past Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. It’s alleged that Bullock had formulated a plot in which he intended to murder two family members of his ex-girlfriend, the names of whom have not been revealed.

The website writes that “[t]he court documents do not state the relationship between Bullock and the victim” of the cyber harassment.

A report that surfaced Tuesday indicated the 22-year-old Bullock was upset after he and his girlfriend ended a long-term relationship. The linebacker told the coaching staff of his struggles with the breakup, then made some unsettling comments, considered threatening to his ex’s family, to one of his teammates. The unidentified teammate passed the information on to an assistant football coach, who in turn passed it along to university officials before it ultimately ended up in the hands of law enforcement.

Shortly after his arrest, Bullock was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights football program.

In his first public comments, Chris Ash stated Thursday he was “deeply saddened by the situation… but thankful no one was hurt.” The head coach also acknowledged that, “[o]ver the past two weeks, we witnessed changes in [Bullock’s] behavior.”

“We proactively addressed a very concerning issue that we were made aware of in recent days,” the head coach said in a lengthy statement. “The information that we received was passed through the appropriate channels to address the serious nature of the matter. As a result of our actions, the authorities became involved.”

Ash ended his statement by saying that “[w]e are grateful that the proper steps were followed and that all parties are safe.”

A detention hearing scheduled for Friday was pushed back to next Wednesday at the request of Bullock’s lawyer.