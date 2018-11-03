Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Trayveon Williams scores two touchdowns to give Texas A&M halftime lead at Auburn

By Kevin McGuireNov 3, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
If you are not already familiar with Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams, perhaps he has grabbed your attention this afternoon. Williams has rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and added a 14-yard touchdown reception off a screen pass to push the Aggies to a halftime lead at Auburn, 17-14. With both teams jockeying for position in the SEC West standings and for the opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility, Auburn’s defense will have to find a way to clamp down on Williams in the second half.

Texas A&M picked up a field goal off the leg of Seth Small from 35 yards on their first offensive series of the game, capping a 13-play drive that was fueled by running the ball but ultimately stalled when attempting to throw the ball. A fumble by Kellen Mond on the next offensive series for the Aggies gave Auburn a short field to work with from the Texas A&M 20-yard line.

Sal Cannella gave Auburn a 7-3 lead by hauliong in a 20-yard pass from receiver Ryan Davis immediately following the A&M fumble, but Texas A&M responded with a Trayveon Williams touchdown run of 38 yards on the ensuing possession.

Texas A&M headed to halftime with an advantage in offensive yards, 233-127, and the Aggies have been averaging 6.8 rushing yards per attempt while Auburn is struggling with just 1.5 yards per rushing attempt. This one is still upfor grabs, but the Auburn offense needs to find a spark to counter what Williams has been capable of providing for Texas A&M.

No. 10 Ohio State looks nothing like playoff contender in outlasting Nebraska

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 3, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Thanks to an off weekend, Ohio State had a couple of weeks to right what went horribly wrong in the 29-point loss to Purdue in Week 8. Based on what went down at Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon, they probably could’ve used a couple (or a few) more.

Showing they were in for an all-day battle against a team that came in at 2-6, and with boos from the home crowd very audible, the Buckeyes entered the halftime locker room down 21-16 thanks in large part to a pair of turnovers that led to 14 Cornhusker points.  A pair of touchdowns late in the third quarter, however, gave OSU a lead it would never relinquish in a 36-31 win that was far from as easy as the last two meetings between the schools (combined score: OSU 117, NU 17).

Trailing by nine with under eight minutes left in the game, an 18-yard field goal brought the ‘Huskers to within six at 30-24.  Three minutes later, however, J.K. Dobbins seemingly put the game away with a 42-yard touchdown run that, with a failed two-point conversion, pushed the lead out to 12 with 4:52 remaining in the contest.

On the ensuing possession, a 75-yard touchdown drive punctuated by a 17-yard Adrian Martinez touchdown pass to JD Spielman pulled the feisty Cornhuskers to within five with less than three minutes left in the game.  A healthy dose of Dobbins on the final drive bled out the rest of the clock and dashed any hopes the Cornhuskers had entertained in pulling off what would’ve been a huge upset.

All three of NU’s first-half scores came on the ground, which continued a troubling trend for OSU this year.  In 14 games last season, the Buckeyes allowed 13 rushing touchdowns; through nine games this season, they’ve allowed 15.

Another area of concern, though, showed some signs of life for the Buckeyes.  After struggling in the running game for a good chunk of the season, OSU ran for 229 yards — unbelievably, its most since Week 2 vs. Rutgers — paced by Dobbins’ season-high 163 and aided by Mike Weber‘s 91.  The former also accounted for a trio of touchdowns on the ground.

That said, the past two games have exposed the Buckeyes as a team that, as currently composed and presently playing, should not be considered one of the top four teams in the country despite their better-than-it-looks 8-1 record and No. 10 ranking in the initial CFP Top 25. The good news for OSU is that there are loads of talent on the roster — injuries are admittedly hampering the defense — and they have a pair of road games (Michigan State, Maryland) to help get them right before a matchup against hated rival and fifth-ranked Michigan in the Horseshoe the last Saturday of November — a matchup that will very likely decide the East’s representative in the Big Ten championship game..

Based on how both teams are playing at the moment, though, the Wolverines have to feel more confident than ever that they can end their drought in The Game — even if it will be in the not-so-friendly confines of Ohio Stadium.

No. 20 Texas A&M blows 10-point lead in fourth quarter as Auburn stuns Aggies

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 3, 2018, 3:36 PM EDT
No. 20 Texas A&M was not able to close out Auburn on the road on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies failed to protect a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to Auburn, 28-24, on the road in the SEC West Division matchup.

Texas A&M had some chances to slam the door on Auburn but could not do it. With a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter, Texas A&M missed a field goal from 36 yards and Kellen Mond was intercepted on Texas A&M’s next offensive series. That set in motion the rally for Auburn that turned a double-digit deficit into a big division win for the Tigers.

After Auburn cut the Texas A&M lead to 24-21 in the fourth quarter, the Aggies moved the ball to midfield when their drive stalled. A 41-yard punt was returned by Christian Tutt for 28 yards and immediately followed by a short pass from Jarrett Stidham to Ryan Davis that turned into a 47-yard gain. With the ball suddenly at the Texas A&M 11-yard line, Stidham connected with Seth Williams for a go-ahead score.

With the ball one last time, the Aggies failed to get into a position to get a better shot at a game-winning touchdown and relied on Mond to toss it deep in the final seconds. His deep Hail Marry pass fell out of bounds as time seemingly ran out, but officials cleared the field to put one second back on the clock for one more play for the Aggies. The one second added merely gave Nick Coe a chance to get a sack on the final play of the game to seal the win for Auburn.

Stidham passed for 239 yards while completing 18-of-29 attempts with two touchdowns. Darious Slayton was Auburn’s leading receiver with eight catches for 107 yards, but Seth Williams led all players with two touchdown receptions in the Auburn win.

Texas A&M let a solid performance by running back Trayveon Williams go to waste. Williams rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 17 rushing attempts and he added five receptions for 74 yards and a score in the game. Williams was the star of the first half but Auburn played him better defensively in the second half.

Texas A&M will finish up the regular season with three home games beginning next week against Ole Miss. The Aggies are 3-1 at home this season, with the only loss coming back in Week 2 against Clemson by just two points. If Texas A&M can clean up the schedule at home, the Aggies will have a chance at their first 9-win season since 2013, the school’s second season in the SEC. The Aggies need to win out and win a bowl game in order for that to happen.

Although the win feels good and can be a confidence boost, it won’t get much easier for Auburn down the stretch. Auburn travels to Georgia next week and ends the regular season on the road against Alabama with a home game against Liberty sandwiched between. Auburn beat both Georgia and Alabama in the regular season last year, but they also got the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide at home. This year could be a different story with both games being played on the road.

Maryland ends tumultuous week with 24-3 loss to Michigan State

Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 3, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
Perhaps it was fitting for Maryland to end this week the way it did. Dressed in all black uniforms at home in the first game since the school fired DJ Durkin as head coach shortly after initially opting to reinstate him, Maryland (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) lost to Michigan State (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) by a score of 24-3. Maryland was held to just 100 yards of offense in the entire game.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke returned to the starting lineup and had a rough day in terms of production by completing 11 of 20 passes for 87 yards with one interception. Lewerke, who sat out last week, also rushed for 45 yards on nine carries. Connor Heyward was the star of the game with 157 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an 80-yard score one play after a crazy sequence that saw Maryland fumble an interception into the end zone, where it was recovered by the Spartans for a touchback. The result of the play ended up being a net-gain of four yards for Michigan State. Backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi got some playing time with the game well in hand for the Spartans.

With Matt Canada continuing his role as interim head coach after a bizarre week for the Maryland football program, the Terps turned in one of their worst performances of the season. It was evident this was a team that had its share of distractions this week as the Terrapins looked sloppy on offense and failed to keep composed on offense or defense at key times. Kasim Hill completed just eight of his 21 pass attempts for 74 yards and the team combined for a total of 26 rushing yards on 29 rushing attempts.

Michigan State will return home next week for a key division game against Ohio State. Second place in the Big Ten East will be on the line as the Spartans and Buckeyes are each chasing Michigan. The Buckeyes have been struggling and could be arriving in East Lansing ripe for a loss in the division, but will the Spartans have enough in the tank to scratch together a third-straight win?

Maryland will be on the road next week for a game against Indiana. The Hoosiers had off this week and last played on Friday, October 26th (a road loss at Minnesota despite a furious fourth-quarter rally). Maryland and Indiana have split their first four meetings as Big Ten division opponents, with Maryland winning last year’s contest by a 42-39 final score in College Park.

Distracted Maryland hanging around against Michigan State

Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 3, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
After a tumultuous week centered around the Maryland football program, the Terrapins got back to playing football on Saturday afternoon in front of their home crowd. It did not get off to a great start with the offense opening the game by going three-and-out and then seeing Michigan State work a 12-play drive to score their first touchdown in a first quarter since September 22. The Spartans have yet to put Maryland away with just a 10-3 lead at halftime in College Park.

One play after Michigan State converted a fourth-and-one from the Maryland 20-yard line with Brian Lewerke pushing forward two yards for a first down, Connor Heyward rushed 18 yards for a touchdown. It was the first time Michigan State had scored a first-quarter touchdown since a Week 4 game against Indiana. With Maryland’s offense looking out of sorts on their ensuing possession, Michigan State seized the opportunity to tack on a few more points with a field goal moments later.

Midway through the second quarter, with Maryland moving the football well for the first time all game, Michigan State’s Tyriq Thompson avoided being ejected form the game for a potential targeting penalty. A video replay overturned the call on the field, allowing him to stay in the game after his hit on Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill. Maryland ended that drive with a field goal.

On Michigan State’s following drive, Maryland defensive lineman Mbi Tanyi was ejected for throwing a punch, a 15-yard penalty that came at the end of a 3rd-and-9 play that appeared to show the Spartans pick up the first down anyway, but the penalty added 15 free yards. Fortunately for Maryland, the Spartans drive would stall and end with a punt.

It may have been easy to lose track of things regarding Maryland this season given the off-field headlines, especially over the last week. But both Michigan State and Maryland came into this game with identical 3-2 records in Big Ten play, so the outcome of this game is of some importance for the Big Ten bowl position at the end of the year. Both teams still need one win to become bowl eligible this season as well, and the winner of this game will end the day in at least a tie for third place in the Big Ten East behind Michigan and Ohio State.