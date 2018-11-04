Getty Images

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman re-hospitalized with lung issue

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
Leading No. 6 Oklahoma 31-28 at the half, Texas Tech was in prime position to spring an upset. Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman was dealing, completing 21-of-27 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Except when the Red Raiders took the field in the second half, Bowman was not among them, for reasons that went unexplained on the broadcast. Jett Duffey played the remainder of the way at quarterback, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 47 yards and another score, but the Sooners surged back for a 51-46 win.

After the game, Texas Tech revealed the reason Bowman did not return.

On a 3-yard rush near the end of the first half, Bowman was hit in the mid-section by OU linebacker Curtis Bolton, which re-aggravated the partially collapsed lung that kept him in the hospital for four nights last month.

Bowman spent the night at Lubbock’s Covenant Medical Center for observation.

“He tried to go wide, and we thought he would stick his foot in the ground and walk into the end zone. But he didn’t, and so ended up taking a shot,” Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Bowman returned to the field for halftime warmups until it became apparent he would not be able to play in the second half. To add insult to injury, he was struck in the head by an errant pass while walking up the tunnel to the locker room.

To make matters worse, Texas Tech also lost its best defensive player, linebacker Dakota Allen, during Saturday night’s game. Allen played through a broken left hand, but injured his left leg.

Neither player’s status for this Saturday’s game with Texas was known at this time.

Kansas fires David Beaty

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
Kansas has fired David Beaty, a move that was obviously coming the moment the school hired former Arkansas AD Jeff Long to run its athletics department in July. Beaty will stay on through the end of the season, which will likely come on Nov. 23 against Texas. In the event the Jayhawks make a miracle run to a bowl game, the school has eliminated such a change in fortune could save Beaty’s job.

Beaty entered the year with a 3-33 overall record and a 1-26 mark in Big 12 play, so the fact Long would elect to move on is the opposite of surprising. But it is a bit surprising the move came now given that KU is 3-6 and won its second conference game in four years just last week, a 27-26 defeat of TCU.

However, the Jayhawks lost 27-3 to No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday, and worse for Beaty than the result on the field was the state of affairs in the Memorial Stadium stands. Kansas announced a crowd of 15,543, and estimates placed half the crowd in Cyclones colors.

“After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference,” Long said in a statement. “I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard — and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season.”

Kansas owes Beaty a $3 million buyout, which it will fulfill in six installments.

Long says the search for the next KU coach is already underway.

“Our search will find an experienced Head Coach,” he tweeted Sunday. “A Head Coach that is a proven program builder and strong recruiter. A Head Coach that is an established leader of men, both on and off the field. A Head Coach who is committed to Breaking the Cycle for @KU_Football.”

Chaotic week sees major shakeup in bottom half of latest AP poll

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 2:29 PM EST
The top portion of the latest AP poll remains largely unchanged from a week ago. The rest? Not so much.

Let’s start with Utah State, whose 56-17 drubbing of Hawaii on the big island has the 8-1 Aggies enjoying their highest ranking since finishing No. 10 in the year-end 1961 poll. And the Aggies weren’t this week’s biggest gainers; that honor belongs to No. 13 Syracuse, up nine spots after a 41-24 win over Wake Forest. The No. 13 ranking is the Orange’s highest since 1998.

ACC bunkmate Boston College moved up seven spots to No. 17 after a 31-21 win over Virginia Tech heading into the Eagles’ massive home game with No. 2 Clemson.

It was the kind of week where Texas, a 42-41 home loser to West Virginia, managed to hold steady at No. 15. The Mountaineers moved up five spots to No. 7.

Five of the bottom six teams are new as well, as No. 20 Washington, No. 22 NC State, No. 24 Michigan State and No. 25 Cincinnati are back in and Iowa State is in for the first time at No. 23.

At the top of the poll, LSU sunk five spots to No. 9 after a 29-0 blanking to No. 1 Alabama, while a 34-17 loss to No. 5 Georgia saw Kentucky slip one spot to No. 11.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,500 total points (60 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,435
3. Notre Dame — 1,381
4. Michigan — 1,304
5. Georgia — 1,263
6. Oklahoma — 1,181
7. West Virginia — 1,065
8. Ohio State — 1,025
9. LSU — 1,020
10. Washington State — 1,010
11. UCF — 1,001
12. Kentucky — 780
13. Syracuse — 624
14. Utah State — 586
15. Texas — 559
16. Fresno State — 506
17. Boston College — 490
18. Mississippi State — 486
19. Florida — 400
20. Washington — 342
21. Penn State — 278
22. NC State — 264
23. Iowa State — 230
24. Michigan State — 215
25. Cincinnati — 141

Top five holds steady in latest Coaches’ Poll

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
Alabama’s 29-0 win over LSU, Georgia’s 34-17 blowout of Kentucky and Michigan’s 42-7 destruction of Penn State meant that the top five of the latest Coaches’ Poll held steady from Week 9 to Week 10.

UCF dropped two spots as the highest-ranked Group of 5 team from No. 9 to No. 11, just five spots ahead of Utah State and Fresno State.

West Virginia moved up to No. 8, one point below No. 7 Ohio State.

The Coaches’ Poll is an entirely pointless exercise at this point, so let’s get right to the rankings, shall we?

1. Alabama — 1,599 total points (63 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,537 (1)
3. Notre Dame — 1,464
4. Michigan — 1,390
5. Georgia — 1,347
6. Oklahoma — 1,272
7. Ohio State — 1,109
8. West Virginia — 1,108
9. Washington State — 1,076
10. LSU — 1,063
11. UCF — 1,054
12. Kentucky — 761
13. Syracuse — 625
14. Boston College — 580
15. Mississippi State — 567
16. Utah State — 565
17. Fresno State — 490
18. Washington — 463
19. Texas — 433
20. Penn State — 375
21. Florida — 340
22. NC State — 327
23. Cincinnati — 207
24. Utah — 184
25. Iowa State — 151

Army keeps Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for first time ever

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
Army earned a win on Saturday that was much more than just a simple victory, a monumental achievement in the modern era of Black Knights football.

Jeff Monken‘s club defeated Air Force 17-14 in West Point, meaning that, no matter what happens in the Dec. 8 Army-Navy game, the Black Knights will keep the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy again in 2018. Air Force defeated Navy 35-7 on Oct. 6, meaning a Navy win in Philadelphia would pit all three service academies at 1-1 against each other, reverting the trophy to last year’s champion — which was Army.

It’s the eighth CIC Trophy win for Army, compared to 20 for Air Force and 15 for Navy, and the first time since the CIC Trophy was established in 1972 that the Black Knights will keep the trophy in back-to-back years.

After winning just four games total against its service academy rivals from 1997 through 2015, Army has now won four straight games over Navy and Air Force. The streak started with a 21-17 defeat of Navy in 2016, and continued through a 21-0 win over Air Force and a 14-13 defeat of Navy in 2017.

The 7-2 Black Knights will be heavily favored to beat Navy for a third straight time on Dec. 8, as the Midshipmen sunk to 2-7 in a 42-0 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.