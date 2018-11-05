Alabama is unanimous No. 1 in latest Super 16 Poll

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Surprise,m surprise. Alabama is the top-ranked team in the Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation once again. The Crimson Tide have held firmly on to the top spot in the weekly power poll all season long and there appears to be little standing in the way of changing that coming down the home stretch of the college football regular season.

Alabama received all 51 available first-place votes in the poll this week after blanking No. 10 LSU (was No. 4) in Baton Rouge 29-0. Alabama is followed by No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame. Both the ACC frontrunner and Fighting Irish remained in the same position as a week ago. Moving up one spot in the poll this week were No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma.

No. 7 West Virginia made a big move following their road win at Texas by jumping up five spots from last week. Despite remaining undefeated, No. 11 UCF fell two spots amid some shuffling of the Super 16 poll. The Knights were bumped down by a rising No. 9 Washington State (was No. 10) and a falling LSU.

Three newcomers to the poll this week included No. 13 Syracuse, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 16 Boston College.

Here is this week’s full Super 16 Poll:

Alabama (51) Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Georgia Oklahoma West Virginia Ohio State Washington State LSU UCF Kentucky Syracuse Mississippi State Texas Boston College

A side-by-side-by-side look at the AP Top 25, coaches poll, and #Super16Poll this week: pic.twitter.com/kGJBTvYP8D — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 5, 2018

A look at how the #Super16Poll has evolved Ince the preseason release. pic.twitter.com/KXzKjo16OY — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 5, 2018

As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk vote in the Super 16 poll: Zach Barnett, Brian Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).

