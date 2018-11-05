Alabama is unanimous No. 1 in latest Super 16 Poll

Surprise,m surprise. Alabama is the top-ranked team in the Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation once again. The Crimson Tide have held firmly on to the top spot in the weekly power poll all season long and there appears to be little standing in the way of changing that coming down the home stretch of the college football regular season.
Alabama received all 51 available first-place votes in the poll this week after blanking No. 10 LSU (was No. 4) in Baton Rouge 29-0. Alabama is followed by No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame. Both the ACC frontrunner and Fighting Irish remained in the same position as a week ago. Moving up one spot in the poll this week were No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma.
No. 7 West Virginia made a big move following their road win at Texas by jumping up five spots from last week. Despite remaining undefeated, No. 11 UCF fell two spots amid some shuffling of the Super 16 poll. The Knights were bumped down by a rising No. 9 Washington State (was No. 10) and a falling LSU.
Three newcomers to the poll this week included No. 13 Syracuse, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 16 Boston College.
Here is this week’s full Super 16 Poll:
- Alabama (51)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Ohio State
- Washington State
- LSU
- UCF
- Kentucky
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Texas
- Boston College
As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk vote in the Super 16 poll: Zach Barnett, Brian Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).
UConn head coach Randy Edsall has been trudging through an incredibly difficult season with the Huskies currently 1-8 with the lone win coming against Rhode Island in a 56-49 shootout. It is only Year 2 of Edsall’s return to UConn, where the hope is he is capable of leading UConn back up the ladder within the American Athletic Conference as he previously did in the Big East, but how long he will last in his return to the program is very much in doubt at this point.
But you have to hand it to Edsall and his agent for having a contract that finds ridiculous ways to get paid an incentive even when his program loses by 30 to a team that scored just its second win of the year against him (Tulsa is now 2-7 after a 49-19 victory against UConn on Saturday). According to USA Today reporter Steve Berkowitz, UConn paid Edsall a bonus of $2,000 because the Huskies were the first team to score in the game.
That is amazing. It gets even better, as USA Today reports Edsall also receives bonuses every time the Huskies win the turnover margin, record more tackles for loss or performs better in the red zone. In total, USA Today says Edsall has racked up $32,000 in bonus money for these in-game achievements.
Now that we know about that incentives in Edsall’s contract, we know that Edsall has earned $10,000 in bonus money for UConn scoring first this season; they did so against Rhode Island, Cincinnati, South Florida, UMass, and Tulsa.
How an incentive like this even comes up in the negotiating process is beyond me and probably why sports agents earn their money. But if you expect Edsall to repay any of that incentive money, you can probably expect the response to be “Not a dime back,” as is UConn tradition.
Florida State is in serious jeopardy of seeing its 36-year bowl streak snapped this season with a record of 4-5 with games against Notre Dame, Boston College and Florida remaining in the regular season. Desperate times call for desperate measures, which may be why Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is changing things up with the coaching responsibilities.
According to a Tallahassee Democrat report, Taggart turned over playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Walt Bell before Saturday’s game at NC State. The change may not have had an impact in the win column, but it was clear a change needed to be made if the offense at Florida State was going to improve.
Florida State has the nation’s 107th ranked offense, averaging 360.1 yards per game. The only ACC program averaging fewer yards per game this season is Louisville. The Seminoles also rank 106th in the nation in scoring with an average of 23.8 points per game after their 47-28 setback at NC State over the weekend.
Why would Taggart make such a move now? It may come off as the head coach pressing a panic button, but why waste time making a change you feel is necessary for the best of the program moving forward? Taggart has a lot on his plate right now with getting Florida State back to the top of the ACC. That clearly was not going to happen overnight, but having the program’s bowl streak come to an end in his first year is a tough hurdle to clear out of the blocks.
Brighter days are still likely ahead for Taggart and Florida State. Taggart’s track record shows he is capable of elevating a program’s status, and this is essentially the same Florida State program that had to reschedule a game last season against Louisiana-Monroe (which had been previously canceled due to inclement weather) just to qualify for a chance to play in the Independence Bowl with a 6-6 record. Getting to six wins could be a tall order now for the Seminoles, who enter the week with a record of 4-5 as they head to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish this season.
No. 1 Alabama’s 29-0 blanking of then-No. 3 LSU was monumental for a number of reasons. First, it moved the Crimson Tide to 9-0 on the year, keeping the defending national champions in the driver’s seat to defend said title. It was the largest shutout win any team has ever registered over an AP top-5 team. It clinched the Tide’s fourth SEC West championship in five years.
But the win had more meaning than just that. It was the program’s 900th in school history, making Alabama just the fourth FBS program to reach such a mark.
Alabama joined a club occupied by only Michigan (951), Ohio State (906) and Texas (904).
The Wolverines will almost certainly win the race to 1,000, but with the way Nick Saban is chugging along now in Year 12 as the Tide’s head coach, Alabama has a great shot at the silver medal.
Other programs within striking distance of 900 include Nebraska (895), Notre Dame (894), Oklahoma (892) and Penn State (884).
For the record, Alabama was at 736 all-time wins before the Saban hire. If the Crimson Tide adds six more wins this season and then continues at the 11.3-win pace the program averaged over the previous 10 seasons, win No. 1,000 would come some time during the 2028 season.
Wake Forest is in a dog fight to reach its third straight bowl game, and that dog fight just got tougher.
Head coach Dave Clawson announced Sunday that freshman quarterback Sam Hartman will miss the remainder of the season with a “leg injury.”
A true freshman from Charlotte, Hartman completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions. His 1,984 passing yards and 16 touchdowns were third among all FBS freshmen.
Hartman is the 12th Wake Forest player to be lost for the season to injury this year.
With Hartman out, the Demon Deacons will likely turn to sophomore Jamie Newman, who has tossed all of 19 passes in his career.
Wake Forest is 4-5 this season, falling 41-24 to No. 13 Syracuse on Saturday. The Deacons have allowed at least 34 points in all six games against Power 5 competition, so it will be incumbent upon Newman and the rest of the offense to put up points if Wake Forest is to make another bowl game. Clawson’s bunch will need to win two of its final three against No. 22 NC State, Pitt and Duke.