Florida State’s 36-year bowl streak is in serious danger of ending

Florida State is in serious jeopardy of seeing its 36-year bowl streak snapped this season with a record of 4-5 with games against Notre Dame, Boston College and Florida remaining in the regular season. Desperate times call for desperate measures, which may be why Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is changing things up with the coaching responsibilities.

According to a Tallahassee Democrat report, Taggart turned over playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Walt Bell before Saturday’s game at NC State. The change may not have had an impact in the win column, but it was clear a change needed to be made if the offense at Florida State was going to improve.

Florida State has the nation’s 107th ranked offense, averaging 360.1 yards per game. The only ACC program averaging fewer yards per game this season is Louisville. The Seminoles also rank 106th in the nation in scoring with an average of 23.8 points per game after their 47-28 setback at NC State over the weekend.

Why would Taggart make such a move now? It may come off as the head coach pressing a panic button, but why waste time making a change you feel is necessary for the best of the program moving forward? Taggart has a lot on his plate right now with getting Florida State back to the top of the ACC. That clearly was not going to happen overnight, but having the program’s bowl streak come to an end in his first year is a tough hurdle to clear out of the blocks.

Brighter days are still likely ahead for Taggart and Florida State. Taggart’s track record shows he is capable of elevating a program’s status, and this is essentially the same Florida State program that had to reschedule a game last season against Louisiana-Monroe (which had been previously canceled due to inclement weather) just to qualify for a chance to play in the Independence Bowl with a 6-6 record. Getting to six wins could be a tall order now for the Seminoles, who enter the week with a record of 4-5 as they head to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish this season.

