Minnesota fires defensive coordinator Robb Smith

Sometimes to row the boat where you want to go, you’ve got to toss some poor rowers overboard.

That’s what PJ Fleck did Sunday in firing defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

“These decisions are always difficult, especially when they involve a close friend and colleague,” Fleck said in a statement. “I want to thank Robb, Amy and their family for all the time and energy they spent helping our program grow. Robb is an elite man and will always be a dear friend of mine.”

Smith had previously coordinated defenses as Rutgers and Arkansas, but was let go Sunday after allowing 646 yards (on 10.77 per play) in a 55-31 loss to Illinois on Saturday. The 55 points were the most Illinois had scored against an FBS opponent since a 67-65 loss to Michigan on Nov. 6, 2010, and the 646 yards with 10.77 per pop were the most the Illini have gained since at least the beginning of the 2009 season.

For the year, Minnesota ranks 91st in total defense, 110th in yards per play allowed and 97th in scoring.

With Smith out, Fleck has turned to defensive line coach Joe Rossi as interim defensive coordinator. Rossi has previously coordinated defenses at Rutgers, Maine and Theil College.

The Golden Gophers are 4-5, needing to beat two of Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin to avoid missing a bowl game in both of Fleck’s first two seasons.