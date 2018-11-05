Report: Kansas has ‘legit interest’ in Les Miles

Could the Mad Hatter be making a return to the Big 12?
Sunday afternoon, Kansas announced that David Beaty would not return as the Jayhawks’ head coach next season. Just a couple of hours later, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic tweeted that, according to a KU source, “there is legit interest in former LSU coach Les Miles.”
During the last couple of spinnings of the college coaching carousel last year, Miles was linked to, in some form or fashion, openings at (take a deep breath) Oregon State, Arizona, Ole Miss, Western Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue and Houston.
Miles was fired in September of 2016 in the midst of his 12th season as LSU’s head coach. The 64-year-old Miles (he’ll turn 65 in four days) has very publicly stated he’d like to coach again, although he’s spent the past two years as a college football analyst and part-time actor.
Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Miles was the head coach at Oklahoma State for four seasons.
It’s not exactly a state secret that the big boys of FBS programs in the Sunshine State have been underwhelming for the past couple weeks (one or two of them for a bit longer). This past Saturday, though, those struggles made some dubious history.
In Week 10, Florida (38-17 to Missouri), Florida State (47-28 to NC State) and Miami (20-12, to Duke) all lost. The week before, it was lather, rinse and repeat in the loss department for all three schools as well.
As noted by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, this marked the first time in the history of the three schools that they all lost on back-to-back weekends.
For reference, the Gators began playing college football in 1902; the Hurricanes in 1926, and the moderation iteration of the Seminoles first took the field in 1947.
So, can Florida’s Big Three make it back-to-back-back lost weekends?
With a date against unbeaten and fourth-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend on tap this weekend, it appears likely Florida State (4-5) will extend its losing streak to four straight. Florida (6-3) plays host to a 5-3 South Carolina squad that’s won two in a row, while Miami (5-4) travels to 5-4 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have won two straight as well.
As previously noted, the Seminoles need to win at least two of their last three games in order to keep its record bowl streak intact. The Gators, meanwhile, just witnessed its smallest Homecoming Game crowd in nearly three decades in the first under head coach Dan Mullen.
Washington suffered the first disappointment of what’s turned out to be a disappointing 2018 campaign before the season even started. Preseason All-American left tackle Trey Adams suffered a back injury late in fall camp and underwent surgery in early September. Listed as the No. 6 overall pick in Bleacher Report analyst Matt Miller‘s preseason mock draft, it seemed Adams’s career as a Husky was prematurely done.
Perhaps the most talented offensive lineman to sign with Washington under Chris Petersen, Adams started all 14 games as a sophomore, but saw his junior year cut short to seven games due to an ACL injury in 2017.
However, Petersen indicated Adams is leaning toward returning for a fifth season in 2019.
“I think that’s the plan right now,” Petersen told the Seattle Times on Monday. “But, you know, things are always fluid.”
Adams has returned to practice for the past two weeks, per the Seattle Times, which would allow him to return this season and next season, so long as he plays in no more than four games over the season’s final month.
The Huskies will lose veteran quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin no matter what after this year, but returning Adams would be a major boon for 2019.
No. 19 Florida drew just 80,017 fans to Saturday’s game with Missouri, which also happened to be the Gators’ Homecoming date. And that’s the announced crowd; the actual gate was much smaller.
Even taking Florida at their word that 80,000-plus really were in attendance to see the Gators host the Tigers, it’s still a historically low crowd. According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, it’s the lowest crowd Florida has drawn since 1990, the season before Ben Hill Griffin expanded its capacity to 83,000. (The stadium now hosts 91,616.)
The small crowd likely can’t be blamed solely on a lack of buy-in from the fan base. Under first-year head coach Dan Mullen, the Gators entered the game at 6-2 and ranked No. 11 in the country, a far cry from last season’s 4-7 campaign, although Florida did lose its most recent game, a 36-17 setback to No. 5 Georgia in Jacksonville.
The light crowd is likely a data point in an overall down trend in college football attendance, which fell 3 percent year over year from 2016 to ’17.
Florida’s next-smallest crowd during the program’s modern era came in 2004 against Middle Tennessee, during the Ron Zook years.
“When we sell out the stadium, we win a championship,” Mullen said this spring. “It doesn’t go the other way. It’s not we win, you sell out. You sell out, you win. Go watch teams that have built programs. That’s how it works.”
Perhaps Florida fans could see the future, though. Florida did lose the game to Mizzou, 38-17.
Sometimes to row the boat where you want to go, you’ve got to toss some poor rowers overboard.
That’s what PJ Fleck did Sunday in firing defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
“These decisions are always difficult, especially when they involve a close friend and colleague,” Fleck said in a statement. “I want to thank Robb, Amy and their family for all the time and energy they spent helping our program grow. Robb is an elite man and will always be a dear friend of mine.”
Smith had previously coordinated defenses as Rutgers and Arkansas, but was let go Sunday after allowing 646 yards (on 10.77 per play) in a 55-31 loss to Illinois on Saturday. The 55 points were the most Illinois had scored against an FBS opponent since a 67-65 loss to Michigan on Nov. 6, 2010, and the 646 yards with 10.77 per pop were the most the Illini have gained since at least the beginning of the 2009 season.
For the year, Minnesota ranks 91st in total defense, 110th in yards per play allowed and 97th in scoring.
With Smith out, Fleck has turned to defensive line coach Joe Rossi as interim defensive coordinator. Rossi has previously coordinated defenses at Rutgers, Maine and Theil College.
The Golden Gophers are 4-5, needing to beat two of Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin to avoid missing a bowl game in both of Fleck’s first two seasons.