South Carolina loses pair of safeties to season-ending injuries

South Carolina’s defensive secondary will be a bit thinner this week after the loss of two players to season-ending injuries. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp announced on Sunday the Gamecocks have lost safeties Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston for the remainder of the season due to injury.
Williams, a sophomore, is out with a shoulder surgery. Charleston, a redshirt junior, is out with a foot injury. Both players will undergo surgery this week to address their respective injuries.
Williams injured his shoulder two weeks ago in a game against Tennessee and played through the injury against Ole Miss over the weekend. After making four tackles against the Rebels, shutting things down for the year was apparently in the best interest for his health going forward and gives him plenty of time to be in the best shape possible for the 2019 season. There was no indication on what this shoulder surgery would mean for his offseason plans ahead of spring practices and off-season conditioning.
Charleston was reinstated at the start of the season after an offseason arrest for an alleged assault and battery and following through on a pretrial intervention program as a first-time offender. Despite previously being considered a candidate to be a starting safety, Charleston has largely been a contributor on special teams this season with eight total tackles.
Wisconsin is still in the running for the Big Ten West Division crown as they prepare for a road trip to Penn State this weekend. With the Badgers in need of a win, it remains unknown if starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook will be available.
Wisconsin’s injury report at the beginning of the week listed Hornibrook as questionable for this weekend’s road game against the Nittany Lions. Hornibrook returned to the starting lineup this past weekend at home against Rutgers after sitting out a game two weeks ago against Northwestern due to not passing the concussion protocol. Hornibrook left Saturday’s win against Rutgers with a head injury concern.
If Hornibrook is unable to play for Wisconsin, the Badgers will once again put the ball in the hands of Jack Coan. Coan, a sophomore, completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 31-17 loss to Northwestern, and he filled in for the injured Hornibrook on Saturday against Rutgers by completing five of seven attempts for 64 yards and a touchdown.
With Coan at quarterback, Wisconsin should be expected to stick to their running game with perhaps a little more emphasis on the ground with Jonathan Taylor against a Penn State defense that will be looking to bounce back after giving up 35 points to Michigan in a 42-7 loss in Ann Arbor. Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has also been playing a little banged up in recent weeks as well, although there has been no indication his status will be adjusted this week against the Badgers.
Wisconsin trails Northwestern by one game in the Big Ten West Division standings and would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Wildcats. In order for Wisconsin to return to the Big Ten Championship Game for a third consecutive season, Wisconsin will have to finish ahead of Northwestern in the division standings. A loss at Penn State would severely hurt Wisconsin’s chances given Northwestern’s remaining schedule (at Iowa, at Minnesota, home vs. Illinois). The Badgers have a road game at Purdue after their road trip to Penn State and then a home game to close out the regular season against rival Minnesota.
Surprise,m surprise. Alabama is the top-ranked team in the Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation once again. The Crimson Tide have held firmly on to the top spot in the weekly power poll all season long and there appears to be little standing in the way of changing that coming down the home stretch of the college football regular season.
Alabama received all 51 available first-place votes in the poll this week after blanking No. 10 LSU (was No. 4) in Baton Rouge 29-0. Alabama is followed by No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame. Both the ACC frontrunner and Fighting Irish remained in the same position as a week ago. Moving up one spot in the poll this week were No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma.
No. 7 West Virginia made a big move following their road win at Texas by jumping up five spots from last week. Despite remaining undefeated, No. 11 UCF fell two spots amid some shuffling of the Super 16 poll. The Knights were bumped down by a rising No. 9 Washington State (was No. 10) and a falling LSU.
Three newcomers to the poll this week included No. 13 Syracuse, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 16 Boston College.
Here is this week’s full Super 16 Poll:
- Alabama (51)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Ohio State
- Washington State
- LSU
- UCF
- Kentucky
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Texas
- Boston College
As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk vote in the Super 16 poll: Zach Barnett, Brian Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).
UConn head coach Randy Edsall has been trudging through an incredibly difficult season with the Huskies currently 1-8 with the lone win coming against Rhode Island in a 56-49 shootout. It is only Year 2 of Edsall’s return to UConn, where the hope is he is capable of leading UConn back up the ladder within the American Athletic Conference as he previously did in the Big East, but how long he will last in his return to the program is very much in doubt at this point.
But you have to hand it to Edsall and his agent for having a contract that finds ridiculous ways to get paid an incentive even when his program loses by 30 to a team that scored just its second win of the year against him (Tulsa is now 2-7 after a 49-19 victory against UConn on Saturday). According to USA Today reporter Steve Berkowitz, UConn paid Edsall a bonus of $2,000 because the Huskies were the first team to score in the game.
That is amazing. It gets even better, as USA Today reports Edsall also receives bonuses every time the Huskies win the turnover margin, record more tackles for loss or performs better in the red zone. In total, USA Today says Edsall has racked up $32,000 in bonus money for these in-game achievements.
Now that we know about that incentives in Edsall’s contract, we know that Edsall has earned $10,000 in bonus money for UConn scoring first this season; they did so against Rhode Island, Cincinnati, South Florida, UMass, and Tulsa.
How an incentive like this even comes up in the negotiating process is beyond me and probably why sports agents earn their money. But if you expect Edsall to repay any of that incentive money, you can probably expect the response to be “Not a dime back,” as is UConn tradition.
Florida State is in serious jeopardy of seeing its 36-year bowl streak snapped this season with a record of 4-5 with games against Notre Dame, Boston College and Florida remaining in the regular season. Desperate times call for desperate measures, which may be why Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is changing things up with the coaching responsibilities.
According to a Tallahassee Democrat report, Taggart turned over playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Walt Bell before Saturday’s game at NC State. The change may not have had an impact in the win column, but it was clear a change needed to be made if the offense at Florida State was going to improve.
Florida State has the nation’s 107th ranked offense, averaging 360.1 yards per game. The only ACC program averaging fewer yards per game this season is Louisville. The Seminoles also rank 106th in the nation in scoring with an average of 23.8 points per game after their 47-28 setback at NC State over the weekend.
Why would Taggart make such a move now? It may come off as the head coach pressing a panic button, but why waste time making a change you feel is necessary for the best of the program moving forward? Taggart has a lot on his plate right now with getting Florida State back to the top of the ACC. That clearly was not going to happen overnight, but having the program’s bowl streak come to an end in his first year is a tough hurdle to clear out of the blocks.
Brighter days are still likely ahead for Taggart and Florida State. Taggart’s track record shows he is capable of elevating a program’s status, and this is essentially the same Florida State program that had to reschedule a game last season against Louisiana-Monroe (which had been previously canceled due to inclement weather) just to qualify for a chance to play in the Independence Bowl with a 6-6 record. Getting to six wins could be a tall order now for the Seminoles, who enter the week with a record of 4-5 as they head to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish this season.