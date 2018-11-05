Washington LT Trey Adams plans to return for fifth season, says Chris Petersen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Washington suffered the first disappointment of what’s turned out to be a disappointing 2018 campaign before the season even started. Preseason All-American left tackle Trey Adams suffered a back injury late in fall camp and underwent surgery in early September. Listed as the No. 6 overall pick in Bleacher Report analyst Matt Miller‘s preseason mock draft, it seemed Adams’s career as a Husky was prematurely done.

Perhaps the most talented offensive lineman to sign with Washington under Chris Petersen, Adams started all 14 games as a sophomore, but saw his junior year cut short to seven games due to an ACL injury in 2017.

However, Petersen indicated Adams is leaning toward returning for a fifth season in 2019.

“I think that’s the plan right now,” Petersen told the Seattle Times on Monday. “But, you know, things are always fluid.”

Adams has returned to practice for the past two weeks, per the Seattle Times, which would allow him to return this season and next season, so long as he plays in no more than four games over the season’s final month.

The Huskies will lose veteran quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin no matter what after this year, but returning Adams would be a major boon for 2019.