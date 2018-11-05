Willie Taggart turns play-calling duties over to Florida State OC Walt Bell

It’s definitely a sign things aren’t going according to plan when fans start a GoFundMe pledge to buy you out of your contract within the first month of your first season. But that can be written off as fan nonsense.
Now, though, we have a sign that Willie Taggart acknowledges his first season hasn’t gone according to plan.
Taggart turned play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Walt Bell ahead of Florida State’s 47-28 loss to No. 22 NC State, a decision that didn’t result in a win but did see an uptick in the Seminoles’ offensive production. It is the first such time Taggart has relinquished those duties now in his ninth season as a head coach.
“I think that our football team, where we’re at right now, we have a fragile football team that’s been through a lot over this last two years. I think our entire football team needs me in other areas than where I was,” Taggart told the Tallahassee Democrat.
“I’m making sure I’m giving all my time and effort to our entire football team and coaches to make sure that we get everything right.”
On the year, Florida State ranks 107th in total offense (360.1 yards per game), 110th in yards per play (5.15) and 106th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game). Against NC State, Florida State beat those averages by putting up 28 points, 445 yards and 6.54 yards per play.
“In the moment, I thought he did a good job,” Taggart said of Bell.
Of course, the question is if this is too little, too late to preserve Florida State’s record streak of 36 consecutive bowl games. The 4-5 Seminoles must win two of three games against No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 17 Boston College and No. 19 Florida to extend their season into December for a 37th straight season.
Sometimes to row the boat where you want to go, you’ve got to toss some poor rowers overboard.
That’s what PJ Fleck did Sunday in firing defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
“These decisions are always difficult, especially when they involve a close friend and colleague,” Fleck said in a statement. “I want to thank Robb, Amy and their family for all the time and energy they spent helping our program grow. Robb is an elite man and will always be a dear friend of mine.”
Smith had previously coordinated defenses as Rutgers and Arkansas, but was let go Sunday after allowing 646 yards (on 10.77 per play) in a 55-31 loss to Illinois on Saturday. The 55 points were the most Illinois had scored against an FBS opponent since a 67-65 loss to Michigan on Nov. 6, 2010, and the 646 yards with 10.77 per pop were the most the Illini have gained since at least the beginning of the 2009 season.
For the year, Minnesota ranks 91st in total defense, 110th in yards per play allowed and 97th in scoring.
With Smith out, Fleck has turned to defensive line coach Joe Rossi as interim defensive coordinator. Rossi has previously coordinated defenses at Rutgers, Maine and Theil College.
The Golden Gophers are 4-5, needing to beat two of Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin to avoid missing a bowl game in both of Fleck’s first two seasons.
Wisconsin is still in the running for the Big Ten West Division crown as they prepare for a road trip to Penn State this weekend. With the Badgers in need of a win, it remains unknown if starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook will be available.
Wisconsin’s injury report at the beginning of the week listed Hornibrook as questionable for this weekend’s road game against the Nittany Lions. Hornibrook returned to the starting lineup this past weekend at home against Rutgers after sitting out a game two weeks ago against Northwestern due to not passing the concussion protocol. Hornibrook left Saturday’s win against Rutgers with a head injury concern.
If Hornibrook is unable to play for Wisconsin, the Badgers will once again put the ball in the hands of Jack Coan. Coan, a sophomore, completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 31-17 loss to Northwestern, and he filled in for the injured Hornibrook on Saturday against Rutgers by completing five of seven attempts for 64 yards and a touchdown.
With Coan at quarterback, Wisconsin should be expected to stick to their running game with perhaps a little more emphasis on the ground with Jonathan Taylor against a Penn State defense that will be looking to bounce back after giving up 35 points to Michigan in a 42-7 loss in Ann Arbor. Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has also been playing a little banged up in recent weeks as well, although there has been no indication his status will be adjusted this week against the Badgers.
Wisconsin trails Northwestern by one game in the Big Ten West Division standings and would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Wildcats. In order for Wisconsin to return to the Big Ten Championship Game for a third consecutive season, Wisconsin will have to finish ahead of Northwestern in the division standings. A loss at Penn State would severely hurt Wisconsin’s chances given Northwestern’s remaining schedule (at Iowa, at Minnesota, home vs. Illinois). The Badgers have a road game at Purdue after their road trip to Penn State and then a home game to close out the regular season against rival Minnesota.
South Carolina’s defensive secondary will be a bit thinner this week after the loss of two players to season-ending injuries. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp announced on Sunday the Gamecocks have lost safeties Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston for the remainder of the season due to injury.
Williams, a sophomore, is out with a shoulder surgery. Charleston, a redshirt junior, is out with a foot injury. Both players will undergo surgery this week to address their respective injuries.
Williams injured his shoulder two weeks ago in a game against Tennessee and played through the injury against Ole Miss over the weekend. After making four tackles against the Rebels, shutting things down for the year was apparently in the best interest for his health going forward and gives him plenty of time to be in the best shape possible for the 2019 season. There was no indication on what this shoulder surgery would mean for his offseason plans ahead of spring practices and off-season conditioning.
Charleston was reinstated at the start of the season after an offseason arrest for an alleged assault and battery and following through on a pretrial intervention program as a first-time offender. Despite previously being considered a candidate to be a starting safety, Charleston has largely been a contributor on special teams this season with eight total tackles.
Surprise,m surprise. Alabama is the top-ranked team in the Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation once again. The Crimson Tide have held firmly on to the top spot in the weekly power poll all season long and there appears to be little standing in the way of changing that coming down the home stretch of the college football regular season.
Alabama received all 51 available first-place votes in the poll this week after blanking No. 10 LSU (was No. 4) in Baton Rouge 29-0. Alabama is followed by No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame. Both the ACC frontrunner and Fighting Irish remained in the same position as a week ago. Moving up one spot in the poll this week were No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma.
No. 7 West Virginia made a big move following their road win at Texas by jumping up five spots from last week. Despite remaining undefeated, No. 11 UCF fell two spots amid some shuffling of the Super 16 poll. The Knights were bumped down by a rising No. 9 Washington State (was No. 10) and a falling LSU.
Three newcomers to the poll this week included No. 13 Syracuse, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 16 Boston College.
Here is this week’s full Super 16 Poll:
- Alabama (51)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Ohio State
- Washington State
- LSU
- UCF
- Kentucky
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Texas
- Boston College
As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk vote in the Super 16 poll: Zach Barnett, Brian Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).