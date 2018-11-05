Willie Taggart turns play-calling duties over to Florida State OC Walt Bell

It’s definitely a sign things aren’t going according to plan when fans start a GoFundMe pledge to buy you out of your contract within the first month of your first season. But that can be written off as fan nonsense.

Now, though, we have a sign that Willie Taggart acknowledges his first season hasn’t gone according to plan.

Taggart turned play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Walt Bell ahead of Florida State’s 47-28 loss to No. 22 NC State, a decision that didn’t result in a win but did see an uptick in the Seminoles’ offensive production. It is the first such time Taggart has relinquished those duties now in his ninth season as a head coach.

“I think that our football team, where we’re at right now, we have a fragile football team that’s been through a lot over this last two years. I think our entire football team needs me in other areas than where I was,” Taggart told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I’m making sure I’m giving all my time and effort to our entire football team and coaches to make sure that we get everything right.”

On the year, Florida State ranks 107th in total offense (360.1 yards per game), 110th in yards per play (5.15) and 106th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game). Against NC State, Florida State beat those averages by putting up 28 points, 445 yards and 6.54 yards per play.

“In the moment, I thought he did a good job,” Taggart said of Bell.

Of course, the question is if this is too little, too late to preserve Florida State’s record streak of 36 consecutive bowl games. The 4-5 Seminoles must win two of three games against No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 17 Boston College and No. 19 Florida to extend their season into December for a 37th straight season.