Auburn AD: Gus Malzahn will be Tigers’ head coach in 2019

It appears you can remove one name from the coaching hot seat.

Coming off a season in which Auburn beat rival Alabama, won the SEC West and reached double-digits in wins, Gus Malzahn was rewarded with a new seven-year, $49 million contract early on in the offseason. Midway through the 2018 season, however, three losses in SEC play with two remaining combined with a new athletic director had some opining that Malzahn’s seat was getting warm.

Whether that was the case or not, the first-year athletic director has publicly proclaimed that Malzahn will be the Tigers’ head football coach in 2019.

“He’ll be the coach next year and I’m confident — he’s already proven we can get through adversity,” Allen Greene said by way of 247Sports.com. “Every team has it and I’m looking forward to working with him for a long time.”

It should be noted that, for all of the hot-seat talk, Malzahn’s new deal calls for a nearly $32 million buyout should the coach be fired at this point in time.

In his sixth season on The Plains, Malzahn has posted a 51-25 record overall and 28-18 in SEC play. This season, the record stands at 6-3 and 3-3 with a home date with Liberty sandwiched between road trips to No. 6 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama remaining.