Auburn AD: Gus Malzahn will be Tigers’ head coach in 2019

It appears you can remove one name from the coaching hot seat.
Coming off a season in which Auburn beat rival Alabama, won the SEC West and reached double-digits in wins, Gus Malzahn was rewarded with a new seven-year, $49 million contract early on in the offseason. Midway through the 2018 season, however, three losses in SEC play with two remaining combined with a new athletic director had some opining that Malzahn’s seat was getting warm.
Whether that was the case or not, the first-year athletic director has publicly proclaimed that Malzahn will be the Tigers’ head football coach in 2019.
“He’ll be the coach next year and I’m confident — he’s already proven we can get through adversity,” Allen Greene said by way of 247Sports.com. “Every team has it and I’m looking forward to working with him for a long time.”
It should be noted that, for all of the hot-seat talk, Malzahn’s new deal calls for a nearly $32 million buyout should the coach be fired at this point in time.
In his sixth season on The Plains, Malzahn has posted a 51-25 record overall and 28-18 in SEC play. This season, the record stands at 6-3 and 3-3 with a home date with Liberty sandwiched between road trips to No. 6 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama remaining.
For the second straight year, Kaulana Apelu‘s season has ended prematurely.
Monday, Mario Cristobal confirmed that Apelu will miss the remainder of the 2018 regular season because of a lower leg fracture. The linebacker suffered the injury in Saturday’s win over UCLA.
The good news for all involved is that the defensive leader is expected to return for the Ducks’ bowl game.
“He will be right there with me at practice coaching,” the head coach said. “He’s the heart and soul, one of the many guys that are together the heart and soul of the football team. His presence is necessary. He does a great job tutoring Sampson (Niu) and some of those other linebackers. He’ll be very active among our football team in any way that we can involve him.”
Apelu has recent experience in recovering from a significant injury as a fractured ankle cost him the last eight games of the 2017 season.
Through nine games, Apelu is second on the Ducks in tackles with 58. His primary backup to start the season, Isaac Slade-Matautia, has been sidelined for the last couple of weeks with a shoulder injury and is out for the foreseeable future. With those two sidelined, Sampson Niu will likely get the start at middle linebacker this weekend against Utah.
Boise State’s non-conference win over BYU came at a very steep personnel cost.
Riley Whimpey went down with what appeared to be a potentially significant injury late in the Broncos’ win over the Cougars Saturday night. Monday, Bryan Harsin confirmed that the linebacker has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.
Obviously, the sophomore will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.
“It’s unfortunate because he’s a very good player for us,” the head coach said by way of the Idaho Press. “He’s an awesome person, a great leader and that is sometimes how things go when you play sports.
“Unfortunately, it happened to him, but he’ll recover from it. He’s been positive. He was playing really well and he was playing hard, right up until when he got hurt. He was playing well on that play.”
Whimpey’s 55 tackles are currently tops on the Broncos.
If Boston College holds out any hope to pull off a monumental upset this weekend, it’ll need AJ Dillon on the field. Based on the early returns, it’s far from a false hope.
Dillon missed a pair of games early last month because of an ankle injury sustained in a late-September win over Temple. This past weekend, he aggravated the injury in the third quarter of the win over Virginia Tech.
With a home date against No. 2 Clemson looming, the Eagles appear to be cautiously optimistic that Dillon will be available — albeit not 100-percent healthy.
“I saw him bouncing around with a good smile on his face,” head coach Steve Addazio said on Monday. “He’s dinged up and it is what it is, that’s not going to significantly change one way or the other.
“The question becomes how well he can handle that. But I would assume with these kinds of injuries you are not going to feel exactly the way you should feel until you get to a bowl game in a few weeks.”
With 897 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, Dillon is far and away the Eagles’ leading rusher (Ben Glines is second with 376). His 128.1 yards rushing per game are tops in the ACC and fourth nationally.
A prank gone horribly awry that at first appeared fatal has instead realized a happy ending.
Air Force traveled to Army this past weekend and, as is customary, the service academy’s two live mascots, 22-year-old Aurora and 15-year-old Oblio, were a part of the traveling party. The Friday before the game, two West Point cadets abducted both falcons, throwing sweaters over the birds and stuffing them into a dog crate according to the New York Times.
From the Times‘ report:
The cadets turned the birds in on Saturday morning, but not before Aurora suffered abrasions that bloodied her wings, likely when she was thrashing inside the crate…
“I think they had them for a couple hours and then they realized it was a bad mistake,” [Air Force Academy falconry team adviser Sam] Dollar said. “When Aurora started thrashing around in the crate, they decided that wasn’t a good thing.
While it was initially thought that Aurora might need to be euthanized because of her age — her type of falcon has a life expectancy of 25 — she has made continued improvement since the abduction as her injuries weren’t as severe as they were initially thought.
“It’s an extremely good sign that she’s flying, ” an Air Force official stated.
On its Facebook page, West Point officials apologized for the incident.
The U.S. Military Academy sincerely apologizes for an incident involving USMA cadets and the Air Force Academy falcons, which occurred Saturday. We are taking this situation very seriously, and this occurrence does not reflect the Army or USMA core values of dignity and respect.
“An apology was given to the U.S. Air Force Academy for this unfortunate incident.
The unidentified cadets are expected to face unspecified discipline from the service academy.