Baylor WR reveals a second torn ACL

At this point in the season, the reasoning goes, if you can avoid getting hurt on game day then you’re safe. Not so.

The injury bug can strike you at any point, and Baylor wide receiver Gavin Holmes learned that the hard way this week. According to a note posted to Holmes’s Twitter account, Holmes heard a pop in his knee while catching a ball in practice this week and later learned through an MRI that he had suffered the second torn ACL of his career.

A sophomore from Justin, Texas, Holmes caught 13 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in nine games as a true freshman before tearing his ACL. He worked his way back to the field only to suffer the same injury just shy of a year later.

“One of the most excruciating and sad moments of my life, knowing what I had just come back from and how hard I worked just to have it happen again,” Holmes wrote. “This is definitely not what I had in mind happening for me on the home stretch of the season, but no matter how much I question, or cry about it, or in a sense lose faith, I know that His plan is greater than anything I could imagine.”

Holmes appeared in one game without any statistics this season. If there is a silver lining to this situation, it’s that Holmes will be able to take a redshirt and return in 2019 as a sophomore.