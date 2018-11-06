Boise State’s leading tackler lost to torn ACL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boise State’s non-conference win over BYU came at a very steep personnel cost.

Riley Whimpey went down with what appeared to be a potentially significant injury late in the Broncos’ win over the Cougars Saturday night. Monday, Bryan Harsin confirmed that the linebacker has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

Obviously, the sophomore will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

“It’s unfortunate because he’s a very good player for us,” the head coach said by way of the Idaho Press. “He’s an awesome person, a great leader and that is sometimes how things go when you play sports.

“Unfortunately, it happened to him, but he’ll recover from it. He’s been positive. He was playing really well and he was playing hard, right up until when he got hurt. He was playing well on that play.”

Whimpey’s 55 tackles are currently tops on the Broncos.