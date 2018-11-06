Boston College hopeful AJ Dillon is ready for Clemson game

If Boston College holds out any hope to pull off a monumental upset this weekend, it’ll need AJ Dillon on the field. Based on the early returns, it’s far from a false hope.

Dillon missed a pair of games early last month because of an ankle injury sustained in a late-September win over Temple. This past weekend, he aggravated the injury in the third quarter of the win over Virginia Tech.

With a home date against No. 2 Clemson looming, the Eagles appear to be cautiously optimistic that Dillon will be available — albeit not 100-percent healthy.

“I saw him bouncing around with a good smile on his face,” head coach Steve Addazio said on Monday. “He’s dinged up and it is what it is, that’s not going to significantly change one way or the other.

“The question becomes how well he can handle that. But I would assume with these kinds of injuries you are not going to feel exactly the way you should feel until you get to a bowl game in a few weeks.”

With 897 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, Dillon is far and away the Eagles’ leading rusher (Ben Glines is second with 376). His 128.1 yards rushing per game are tops in the ACC and fourth nationally.