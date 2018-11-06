Boston College hopeful AJ Dillon is ready for Clemson game

If Boston College holds out any hope to pull off a monumental upset this weekend, it’ll need AJ Dillon on the field. Based on the early returns, it’s far from a false hope.
Dillon missed a pair of games early last month because of an ankle injury sustained in a late-September win over Temple. This past weekend, he aggravated the injury in the third quarter of the win over Virginia Tech.
With a home date against No. 2 Clemson looming, the Eagles appear to be cautiously optimistic that Dillon will be available — albeit not 100-percent healthy.
“I saw him bouncing around with a good smile on his face,” head coach Steve Addazio said on Monday. “He’s dinged up and it is what it is, that’s not going to significantly change one way or the other.
“The question becomes how well he can handle that. But I would assume with these kinds of injuries you are not going to feel exactly the way you should feel until you get to a bowl game in a few weeks.”
With 897 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, Dillon is far and away the Eagles’ leading rusher (Ben Glines is second with 376). His 128.1 yards rushing per game are tops in the ACC and fourth nationally.
A prank gone horribly awry that at first appeared fatal has instead realized a happy ending.
Air Force traveled to Army this past weekend and, as is customary, the service academy’s two live mascots, 22-year-old Aurora and 15-year-old Oblio, were a part of the traveling party. The Friday before the game, two West Point cadets abducted both falcons, throwing sweaters over the birds and stuffing them into a dog crate according to the New York Times.
From the Times‘ report:
The cadets turned the birds in on Saturday morning, but not before Aurora suffered abrasions that bloodied her wings, likely when she was thrashing inside the crate…
“I think they had them for a couple hours and then they realized it was a bad mistake,” [Air Force Academy falconry team adviser Sam] Dollar said. “When Aurora started thrashing around in the crate, they decided that wasn’t a good thing.
While it was initially thought that Aurora might need to be euthanized because of her age — her type of falcon has a life expectancy of 25 — she has made continued improvement since the abduction as her injuries weren’t as severe as they were initially thought.
“It’s an extremely good sign that she’s flying, ” an Air Force official stated.
On its Facebook page, West Point officials apologized for the incident.
The U.S. Military Academy sincerely apologizes for an incident involving USMA cadets and the Air Force Academy falcons, which occurred Saturday. We are taking this situation very seriously, and this occurrence does not reflect the Army or USMA core values of dignity and respect.
“An apology was given to the U.S. Air Force Academy for this unfortunate incident.
The unidentified cadets are expected to face unspecified discipline from the service academy.
While there’s still no decision forthcoming, it appears the SEC could very well be the next college football home for Kelly Bryant.
In the middle of last week, the erstwhile Clemson quarterback paid an unofficial visit to Auburn. The graduate transfer had previously made a pair of official visits to schools in AU’s conference — to Missouri two weekends ago and Arkansas the weekend before that.
According to Rivals.com, and as had been expected, Bryant will take an official visit to Mississippi State this coming weekend. That will serve as Bryant’s fourth official visit — he took an official to North Carolina this past weekend after taking two unofficial trips to Chapel Hill previously — and leaves him with just one more of his allotted five.
The fifth could very well be Florida as Bryant has been in contact with the Gators and is attempting to set up a trip to Gainesville.
As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.
Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”
That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.
(Seriously, that was the adjective used in the wagering establishment’s email.)
Over the weekend, we opined that the race for the most prestigious award in college football was over. According to one sportsbook, it’s not over quite yet but it appears to be heading in that general direction.
A week ago, Tua Tagovailoa was an overwhelming 4/11 favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy according to Bovada.lv. Coming off top-ranked Alabama’s impressive shutout of No. 3 LSU in Week 10, the sophomore quarterback has seen those odds shorten to 1/10.
Next closest? Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who saw his odds lengthen from 10/3 a week ago to 6/1 entering Week 11.
In fact, Tagovailoa was the only one who saw his odds shorten; with the exception of West Virginia’s Will Grier (18/1 a week ago, 18/1 in the updated odds), every other player listed saw their odds lengthen. Additionally, Bovada has chopped the field from more than a dozen contenders two weeks ago to just eight.
Should the odds continue on this trajectory, it’s very likely that, as was the case with Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield a year ago, Bovada will pull wagering on the Heisman in the not-too-distant future.
As Toledo looks to remain within shouting distance of the leader in the MAC West, the Rockets could have to make do with its backup quarterback. Again.
Mitchell Guadagni sustained an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in the first half of UT’s woodshedding of Western Michigan Oct. 25 and didn’t return. The injury sidelined Guadagni for the Week 10 game against Ball State and, according to head coach Jason Candle, he will most likely miss this Wednesday’s game against Northern Illinois as well.
If as expected Guadagni is sidelined, Eli Peters would make his third career start.
In the second, Peters threw for 327 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 45-13 win over Ball State. He did, though, toss four interceptions in his 34 attempts.
Peters’ first career start came in an early-October win over Bowling Green
Toledo is currently 3-2 in MAC play. They trail 5-0 Northern Illinois and 4-2 Western Michigan with three games left in the regular season. A win over NIU would give UT the head-to-head tiebreaker over both teams currently ahead of them in the standings.