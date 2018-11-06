For second year in a row, injury prematurely ends Western Michigan QB Jon Wassink’s season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Wassink has gone back-to-back, but not in a good way.

Last year, a broken collarbone prematurely ended the Western Michigan quarterback’s season. Monday, Tim Lester confirmed that the junior will very likely miss the remainder of this season, including a bowl game.

Wassink suffered a foot injury in the Oct. 25 loss to Toledo and underwent surgery this past Friday to repair the damage.

“He’s good. Everything will heal,” the head coach said by way of mlive.com. “It’s going to take time, but he’s now on the road to recovery. Having been injured myself, the hardest part is when you’re not any closer to getting healthy.

“Once the surgery comes and all the pain meds wear off, this will be the point where he gets to start moving toward playing again, which is going to take months, but everything went really well.”

At the time of his injury, Wassink was the second-leading passer in the MAC.

True freshman Kaleb Eleby took over for Wassink in the Toledo game and started the Week 10 loss to Ohio, and is expected to be the starter moving forward as well. In those two games, Eleby passed for 445 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.