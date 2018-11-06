For second year in a row, injury prematurely ends Western Michigan QB Jon Wassink’s season

Jon Wassink has gone back-to-back, but not in a good way.
Last year, a broken collarbone prematurely ended the Western Michigan quarterback’s season. Monday, Tim Lester confirmed that the junior will very likely miss the remainder of this season, including a bowl game.
Wassink suffered a foot injury in the Oct. 25 loss to Toledo and underwent surgery this past Friday to repair the damage.
“He’s good. Everything will heal,” the head coach said by way of mlive.com. “It’s going to take time, but he’s now on the road to recovery. Having been injured myself, the hardest part is when you’re not any closer to getting healthy.
“Once the surgery comes and all the pain meds wear off, this will be the point where he gets to start moving toward playing again, which is going to take months, but everything went really well.”
At the time of his injury, Wassink was the second-leading passer in the MAC.
True freshman Kaleb Eleby took over for Wassink in the Toledo game and started the Week 10 loss to Ohio, and is expected to be the starter moving forward as well. In those two games, Eleby passed for 445 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
These types of videos will never, ever get old.
Saturday was quite the day for Kyler Knudsen as the defensive back made his first career start in Troy’s win over the Team Formerly Known As Louisiana-Lafayette. Not only that, but the redshirt junior picked off his first career pass from his safety position, a pick that helped put the finishing touches on the 26-16 win.
Amazingly, that wasn’t even the best part of the day for the young man as, in the postgame celebration, head coach Neal Brown announced to the entire locker room that Knudsen, a walk-on, had been placed on scholarship.
I honestly don’t know what’s better in these videos, the walk-ons learning they are getting put on scholarship or the teammates’ reactions to one of their own being placed on scholarship.
That said, we’re quite certain on which side of the issue Knudsen’s family stands.
“My mom was crying. I’m not sure if it was because I played and had an interception or if she already knew I got a scholarship, but I’m a softy and when I told my parents I got a scholarship and they were crying, I started crying too,” Knudsen told ESPN.com said. “My grandparents were there and my girlfriend and her parents were there. It was really special.”
A game wasn’t the only thing Utah lost Saturday.
In the third quarter of the upset loss to Arizona State, Tyler Huntley went down with what appeared to be an injury to his right (throwing) arm. Subsequent to that, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that the quarterback will miss at least the remainder of the regular season because of the injury, which is believed to be a broken collarbone.
The head coach did, though, leave the door open for Huntley to return for a Utes bowl game.
With Shelley sidelined for the foreseeable future, redshirt freshman Jason Shelley (pictured) will make his first career start against Oregon this coming Saturday.
In replacing the injured Huntley, Shelley completed 4-of-11 passes for 59 yards and an interception in the loss. He had entered the game with just three career pass attempts.
Drew Lisk will serve as the Utes’ No. 2 quarterback moving forward. At the start of the season, the former walk-on was No. 4 on the depth chart, but Huntley’s injury combined with four-star true freshman Jack Tuttle‘s abrupt decision to transfer in the middle of last month has vaulted Lisk into the backup role.
Utah is currently one of three teams, Arizona and USC being the others, tied atop the Pac-12 South at 4-3, with Arizona State a half-game behind at 3-3. Colorado and UCLA, at 2-4, still remain alive in the division as well.
The injury-plagued career of one member of the NC State football program has been extended.
On Twitter late last week, Deonte Holden announced that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. Because of The Association’s ruling, the defensive end will be able to play in 2019, which will be his final season of eligibility.
Holden, a three-star 2014 signee, missed his entire redshirt freshman season because of a broken foot suffered during summer camp, an injury that bled into the 2016 season and cost him all but one game that year. Another injury cost him four games in 2017 as well.
Injury-free thus far this season, Holden has played in a career-high seven games; he entered 2018 having played in a total of five. His 6.5 tackles for loss in 2018 are tied for third on the Wolfpack.
Could the Mad Hatter be making a return to the Big 12?
Sunday afternoon, Kansas announced that David Beaty would not return as the Jayhawks’ head coach next season. Just a couple of hours later, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic tweeted that, according to a KU source, “there is legit interest in former LSU coach Les Miles.”
During the last couple of spinnings of the college coaching carousel last year, Miles was linked to, in some form or fashion, openings at (take a deep breath) Oregon State, Arizona, Ole Miss, Western Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue and Houston.
Miles was fired in September of 2016 in the midst of his 12th season as LSU’s head coach. The 64-year-old Miles (he’ll turn 65 in four days) has very publicly stated he’d like to coach again, although he’s spent the past two years as a college football analyst and part-time actor.
Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Miles was the head coach at Oklahoma State for four seasons.