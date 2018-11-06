Former Nittany Lion DL Devon Still, daughter Leah to serve as honorary captains for Penn State’s annual THON game

Penn State’s THON claims to be the largest student-run philanthropic organization in the world. It’s a 46-hour dance party that has raised millions upon millions of dollars for the families of children fighting childhood cancer over the years, and each fall the Nittany Lions’ football program designates one game to the charity.

The ‘Thon Day’ game is this Saturday versus Wisconsin, and on Tuesday the Nittany Lions announced that Devon and Leah Still will be the honorary captains.

Devon, of course, is a former Penn State defensive tackle and a member of the Lions’ 2008 Big Ten championship squad. Still was a second round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, and it was while playing for the Bengals that Still revealed his young daughter Leah was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that usually affects infants.

She was declared cancer free on Dec. 1, 2015.

Father and daughter became fascinations across the football world as the nation rooted for Leah to win her fight with the disease.

Leah Still is now three years cancer free, and on Saturday the pair will be honored as Penn State raises money for other families in their situation.

Our players will be sporting a @THON sticker on the back of their helmets this Saturday in support of #PennState's annual THON Game. @Dev_Still71 & Leah Still will be our Honorary Captains! 🔶#WeAre #FTK pic.twitter.com/MQmv2NNROm — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 5, 2018

Still remained in the NFL for six seasons, playing with the Bengals, Houston Texans and New York Jets before retiring in December. This being his first free “Thon Day” since leaving Penn State, the Stills were natural choices to serve as honorary captains. The pair returned to campus to host a THON pep rally in February of 2016.