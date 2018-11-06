Michigan moves into top four of latest CFP rankings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The second College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and Michigan moved up into the top four after a resounding win over No. 14 Penn State on Saturday. The Wolverines gained a seat at the table vacated by LSU, who lost 29-0 to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

LSU fell from No. 3 to No. 7, remaining ahead of three 1-loss Power 5 teams.

The Wolverines held off Georgia, who moved from No. 6 to No. 5 with a big win over No. 9 Kentucky, who dropped two spots to No. 11.

West Virginia moved up from No. 13 to No. 9 after a 42-41 at Texas, who dropped from No. 17 to No. 19. Ohio State remained at No. 10 after struggling with 2-7 Nebraska.

At the bottom of the poll, Auburn and Washington — a pair of top-10 teams with CFP dreams in September — joined at Nos. 24 and 25, replacing Texas A&M and Virginia.

In the ACC, Syracuse rose to No. 13 and Boston College to No. 17. BC hosts No. 2 Clemson on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ABC), while Syracuse faces No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 17.

The full rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. Kentucky

12. UCF

13. Syracuse

14. NC State

15. Florida

16. Mississippi State

17. Boston College

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Iowa

22. Iowa State

23. Fresno State

24. Auburn

25. Washington