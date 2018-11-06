NC State DE Deonte Holden granted sixth season by NCAA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The injury-plagued career of one member of the NC State football program has been extended.

On Twitter late last week, Deonte Holden announced that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. Because of The Association’s ruling, the defensive end will be able to play in 2019, which will be his final season of eligibility.

Blessed to say I have been granted my sixth year of eligibility 🙏🏽 Thank you! — Deonte Holden (@suavetae) November 2, 2018

Holden, a three-star 2014 signee, missed his entire redshirt freshman season because of a broken foot suffered during summer camp, an injury that bled into the 2016 season and cost him all but one game that year. Another injury cost him four games in 2017 as well.

Injury-free thus far this season, Holden has played in a career-high seven games; he entered 2018 having played in a total of five. His 6.5 tackles for loss in 2018 are tied for third on the Wolfpack.