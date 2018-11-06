Miami’s leading rusher dealing with calf injury

Miami exited Week 10 with its third straight loss, and now the Hurricanes could be without a key piece of their offense as they look to snap that streak this weekend.
According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Travis Homer was sidelined during practice Tuesday morning because of an injury to his left leg. At this point, it’s unclear when the running back sustained the unspecified injury.
For what it’s worth, Mark Richt doesn’t appear to be too concerned about the injury impacting the back’s availability for Saturday’s Georgia Tech game.
“If you didn’t know, [Homer] had strained his calf muscle a little bit, we think he’ll be fine,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the team. “He didn’t go today. We think he’ll be good.”
Homer currently leads the Hurricanes in rushing with 702 yards. In the Week 10 loss to Duke, he ran for a season-high 133 yards and scored his second touchdown on the ground this year.
Homer’s backup, DeeJay Dallas, second on the team with 547 yards, was running with the first-team offense and would likely get the call if the starter is unable to go against the Yellow Jackets.
At this point in the season, the reasoning goes, if you can avoid getting hurt on game day then you’re safe. Not so.
The injury bug can strike you at any point, and Baylor wide receiver Gavin Holmes learned that the hard way this week. According to a note posted to Holmes’s Twitter account, Holmes heard a pop in his knee while catching a ball in practice this week and later learned through an MRI that he had suffered the second torn ACL of his career.
A sophomore from Justin, Texas, Holmes caught 13 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in nine games as a true freshman before tearing his ACL. He worked his way back to the field only to suffer the same injury just shy of a year later.
“One of the most excruciating and sad moments of my life, knowing what I had just come back from and how hard I worked just to have it happen again,” Holmes wrote. “This is definitely not what I had in mind happening for me on the home stretch of the season, but no matter how much I question, or cry about it, or in a sense lose faith, I know that His plan is greater than anything I could imagine.”
Holmes appeared in one game without any statistics this season. If there is a silver lining to this situation, it’s that Holmes will be able to take a redshirt and return in 2019 as a sophomore.
It appears you can remove one name from the coaching hot seat.
Coming off a season in which Auburn beat rival Alabama, won the SEC West and reached double-digits in wins, Gus Malzahn was rewarded with a new seven-year, $49 million contract early on in the offseason. Midway through the 2018 season, however, three losses in SEC play with two remaining combined with a new athletic director had some opining that Malzahn’s seat was getting warm.
Whether that was the case or not, the first-year athletic director has publicly proclaimed that Malzahn will be the Tigers’ head football coach in 2019.
“He’ll be the coach next year and I’m confident — he’s already proven we can get through adversity,” Allen Greene said by way of 247Sports.com. “Every team has it and I’m looking forward to working with him for a long time.”
It should be noted that, for all of the hot-seat talk, Malzahn’s new deal calls for a nearly $32 million buyout should the coach be fired at this point in time.
In his sixth season on The Plains, Malzahn has posted a 51-25 record overall and 28-18 in SEC play. This season, the record stands at 6-3 and 3-3 with a home date with Liberty sandwiched between road trips to No. 6 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama remaining.
For the second straight year, Kaulana Apelu‘s season has ended prematurely.
Monday, Mario Cristobal confirmed that Apelu will miss the remainder of the 2018 regular season because of a lower leg fracture. The linebacker suffered the injury in Saturday’s win over UCLA.
The good news for all involved is that the defensive leader is expected to return for the Ducks’ bowl game.
“He will be right there with me at practice coaching,” the head coach said. “He’s the heart and soul, one of the many guys that are together the heart and soul of the football team. His presence is necessary. He does a great job tutoring Sampson (Niu) and some of those other linebackers. He’ll be very active among our football team in any way that we can involve him.”
Apelu has recent experience in recovering from a significant injury as a fractured ankle cost him the last eight games of the 2017 season.
Through nine games, Apelu is second on the Ducks in tackles with 58. His primary backup to start the season, Isaac Slade-Matautia, has been sidelined for the last couple of weeks with a shoulder injury and is out for the foreseeable future. With those two sidelined, Sampson Niu will likely get the start at middle linebacker this weekend against Utah.
Boise State’s non-conference win over BYU came at a very steep personnel cost.
Riley Whimpey went down with what appeared to be a potentially significant injury late in the Broncos’ win over the Cougars Saturday night. Monday, Bryan Harsin confirmed that the linebacker has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.
Obviously, the sophomore will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.
“It’s unfortunate because he’s a very good player for us,” the head coach said by way of the Idaho Press. “He’s an awesome person, a great leader and that is sometimes how things go when you play sports.
“Unfortunately, it happened to him, but he’ll recover from it. He’s been positive. He was playing really well and he was playing hard, right up until when he got hurt. He was playing well on that play.”
Whimpey’s 55 tackles are currently tops on the Broncos.