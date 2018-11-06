Miami’s leading rusher dealing with calf injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Miami exited Week 10 with its third straight loss, and now the Hurricanes could be without a key piece of their offense as they look to snap that streak this weekend.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Travis Homer was sidelined during practice Tuesday morning because of an injury to his left leg. At this point, it’s unclear when the running back sustained the unspecified injury.

For what it’s worth, Mark Richt doesn’t appear to be too concerned about the injury impacting the back’s availability for Saturday’s Georgia Tech game.

“If you didn’t know, [Homer] had strained his calf muscle a little bit, we think he’ll be fine,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the team. “He didn’t go today. We think he’ll be good.”

Homer currently leads the Hurricanes in rushing with 702 yards. In the Week 10 loss to Duke, he ran for a season-high 133 yards and scored his second touchdown on the ground this year.

Homer’s backup, DeeJay Dallas, second on the team with 547 yards, was running with the first-team offense and would likely get the call if the starter is unable to go against the Yellow Jackets.