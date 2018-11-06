Toledo likely down its starting QB for key MAC West game vs. NIU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Toledo looks to remain within shouting distance of the leader in the MAC West, the Rockets could have to make do with its backup quarterback. Again.

Mitchell Guadagni sustained an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in the first half of UT’s woodshedding of Western Michigan Oct. 25 and didn’t return. The injury sidelined Guadagni for the Week 10 game against Ball State and, according to head coach Jason Candle, he will most likely miss this Wednesday’s game against Northern Illinois as well.

If as expected Guadagni is sidelined, Eli Peters would make his third career start.

In the second, Peters threw for 327 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 45-13 win over Ball State. He did, though, toss four interceptions in his 34 attempts.

Peters’ first career start came in an early-October win over Bowling Green

Toledo is currently 3-2 in MAC play. They trail 5-0 Northern Illinois and 4-2 Western Michigan with three games left in the regular season. A win over NIU would give UT the head-to-head tiebreaker over both teams currently ahead of them in the standings.