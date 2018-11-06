Toledo likely down its starting QB for key MAC West game vs. NIU

As Toledo looks to remain within shouting distance of the leader in the MAC West, the Rockets could have to make do with its backup quarterback. Again.
Mitchell Guadagni sustained an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in the first half of UT’s woodshedding of Western Michigan Oct. 25 and didn’t return. The injury sidelined Guadagni for the Week 10 game against Ball State and, according to head coach Jason Candle, he will most likely miss this Wednesday’s game against Northern Illinois as well.
If as expected Guadagni is sidelined, Eli Peters would make his third career start.
In the second, Peters threw for 327 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 45-13 win over Ball State. He did, though, toss four interceptions in his 34 attempts.
Peters’ first career start came in an early-October win over Bowling Green
Toledo is currently 3-2 in MAC play. They trail 5-0 Northern Illinois and 4-2 Western Michigan with three games left in the regular season. A win over NIU would give UT the head-to-head tiebreaker over both teams currently ahead of them in the standings.
While there’s still no decision forthcoming, it appears the SEC could very well be the next college football home for Kelly Bryant.
In the middle of last week, the erstwhile Clemson quarterback paid an unofficial visit to Auburn. The graduate transfer had previously made a pair of official visits to schools in AU’s conference — to Missouri two weekends ago and Arkansas the weekend before that.
According to Rivals.com, and as had been expected, Bryant will take an official visit to Mississippi State this coming weekend. That will serve as Bryant’s fourth official visit — he took an official to North Carolina this past weekend after taking two unofficial trips to Chapel Hill previously — and leaves him with just one more of his allotted five.
The fifth could very well be Florida as Bryant has been in contact with the Gators and is attempting to set up a trip to Gainesville.
As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.
Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”
That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.
Over the weekend, we opined that the race for the most prestigious award in college football was over. According to one sportsbook, it’s not over quite yet but it appears to be heading in that general direction.
A week ago, Tua Tagovailoa was an overwhelming 4/11 favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy according to Bovada.lv. Coming off top-ranked Alabama’s impressive shutout of No. 3 LSU in Week 10, the sophomore quarterback has seen those odds shorten to 1/10.
Next closest? Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who saw his odds lengthen from 10/3 a week ago to 6/1 entering Week 11.
In fact, Tagovailoa was the only one who saw his odds shorten; with the exception of West Virginia’s Will Grier (18/1 a week ago, 18/1 in the updated odds), every other player listed saw their odds lengthen. Additionally, Bovada has chopped the field from more than a dozen contenders two weeks ago to just eight.
Should the odds continue on this trajectory, it’s very likely that, as was the case with Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield a year ago, Bovada will pull wagering on the Heisman in the not-too-distant future.
Jon Wassink has gone back-to-back, but not in a good way.
Last year, a broken collarbone prematurely ended the Western Michigan quarterback’s season. Monday, Tim Lester confirmed that the junior will very likely miss the remainder of this season, including a bowl game.
Wassink suffered a foot injury in the Oct. 25 loss to Toledo and underwent surgery this past Friday to repair the damage.
“He’s good. Everything will heal,” the head coach said by way of mlive.com. “It’s going to take time, but he’s now on the road to recovery. Having been injured myself, the hardest part is when you’re not any closer to getting healthy.
“Once the surgery comes and all the pain meds wear off, this will be the point where he gets to start moving toward playing again, which is going to take months, but everything went really well.”
At the time of his injury, Wassink was the second-leading passer in the MAC.
True freshman Kaleb Eleby took over for Wassink in the Toledo game and started the Week 10 loss to Ohio, and is expected to be the starter moving forward as well. In those two games, Eleby passed for 445 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
These types of videos will never, ever get old.
Saturday was quite the day for Kyler Knudsen as the defensive back made his first career start in Troy’s win over the Team Formerly Known As Louisiana-Lafayette. Not only that, but the redshirt junior picked off his first career pass from his safety position, a pick that helped put the finishing touches on the 26-16 win.
Amazingly, that wasn’t even the best part of the day for the young man as, in the postgame celebration, head coach Neal Brown announced to the entire locker room that Knudsen, a walk-on, had been placed on scholarship.
I honestly don’t know what’s better in these videos, the walk-ons learning they are getting put on scholarship or the teammates’ reactions to one of their own being placed on scholarship.
That said, we’re quite certain on which side of the issue Knudsen’s family stands.
“My mom was crying. I’m not sure if it was because I played and had an interception or if she already knew I got a scholarship, but I’m a softy and when I told my parents I got a scholarship and they were crying, I started crying too,” Knudsen told ESPN.com said. “My grandparents were there and my girlfriend and her parents were there. It was really special.”