Tua Tagovailoa ‘gargantuan’ Heisman favorite in Bovada’s latest odds

(Seriously, that was the adjective used in the wagering establishment’s email.)

Over the weekend, we opined that the race for the most prestigious award in college football was over. According to one sportsbook, it’s not over quite yet but it appears to be heading in that general direction.

A week ago, Tua Tagovailoa was an overwhelming 4/11 favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy according to Bovada.lv. Coming off top-ranked Alabama’s impressive shutout of No. 3 LSU in Week 10, the sophomore quarterback has seen those odds shorten to 1/10.

Next closest? Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who saw his odds lengthen from 10/3 a week ago to 6/1 entering Week 11.

In fact, Tagovailoa was the only one who saw his odds shorten; with the exception of West Virginia’s Will Grier (18/1 a week ago, 18/1 in the updated odds), every other player listed saw their odds lengthen. Additionally, Bovada has chopped the field from more than a dozen contenders two weeks ago to just eight.

Should the odds continue on this trajectory, it’s very likely that, as was the case with Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield a year ago, Bovada will pull wagering on the Heisman in the not-too-distant future.