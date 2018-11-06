Utah’s No. 2 QB to make first career start after starter suffers broken collarbone

A game wasn’t the only thing Utah lost Saturday.

In the third quarter of the upset loss to Arizona State, Tyler Huntley went down with what appeared to be an injury to his right (throwing) arm. Subsequent to that, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that the quarterback will miss at least the remainder of the regular season because of the injury, which is believed to be a broken collarbone.

The head coach did, though, leave the door open for Huntley to return for a Utes bowl game.

With Shelley sidelined for the foreseeable future, redshirt freshman Jason Shelley (pictured) will make his first career start against Oregon this coming Saturday.

In replacing the injured Huntley, Shelley completed 4-of-11 passes for 59 yards and an interception in the loss. He had entered the game with just three career pass attempts.

Drew Lisk will serve as the Utes’ No. 2 quarterback moving forward. At the start of the season, the former walk-on was No. 4 on the depth chart, but Huntley’s injury combined with four-star true freshman Jack Tuttle‘s abrupt decision to transfer in the middle of last month has vaulted Lisk into the backup role.

Utah is currently one of three teams, Arizona and USC being the others, tied atop the Pac-12 South at 4-3, with Arizona State a half-game behind at 3-3. Colorado and UCLA, at 2-4, still remain alive in the division as well.