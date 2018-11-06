Utah’s No. 2 QB to make first career start after starter suffers broken collarbone

A game wasn’t the only thing Utah lost Saturday.
In the third quarter of the upset loss to Arizona State, Tyler Huntley went down with what appeared to be an injury to his right (throwing) arm. Subsequent to that, Bronco Mendenhall confirmed that the quarterback will miss at least the remainder of the regular season because of the injury, which is believed to be a broken collarbone.
The head coach did, though, leave the door open for Huntley to return for a Utes bowl game.
With Shelley sidelined for the foreseeable future, redshirt freshman Jason Shelley (pictured) will make his first career start against Oregon this coming Saturday.
In replacing the injured Huntley, Shelley completed 4-of-11 passes for 59 yards and an interception in the loss. He had entered the game with just three career pass attempts.
Drew Lisk will serve as the Utes’ No. 2 quarterback moving forward. At the start of the season, the former walk-on was No. 4 on the depth chart, but Huntley’s injury combined with four-star true freshman Jack Tuttle‘s abrupt decision to transfer in the middle of last month has vaulted Lisk into the backup role.
Utah is currently one of three teams, Arizona and USC being the others, tied atop the Pac-12 South at 4-3, with Arizona State a half-game behind at 3-3. Colorado and UCLA, at 2-4, still remain alive in the division as well.
The injury-plagued career of one member of the NC State football program has been extended.
On Twitter late last week, Deonte Holden announced that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. Because of The Association’s ruling, the defensive end will be able to play in 2019, which will be his final season of eligibility.
Holden, a three-star 2014 signee, missed his entire redshirt freshman season because of a broken foot suffered during summer camp, an injury that bled into the 2016 season and cost him all but one game that year. Another injury cost him four games in 2017 as well.
Injury-free thus far this season, Holden has played in a career-high seven games; he entered 2018 having played in a total of five. His 6.5 tackles for loss in 2018 are tied for third on the Wolfpack.
Could the Mad Hatter be making a return to the Big 12?
Sunday afternoon, Kansas announced that David Beaty would not return as the Jayhawks’ head coach next season. Just a couple of hours later, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic tweeted that, according to a KU source, “there is legit interest in former LSU coach Les Miles.”
During the last couple of spinnings of the college coaching carousel last year, Miles was linked to, in some form or fashion, openings at (take a deep breath) Oregon State, Arizona, Ole Miss, Western Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue and Houston.
Miles was fired in September of 2016 in the midst of his 12th season as LSU’s head coach. The 64-year-old Miles (he’ll turn 65 in four days) has very publicly stated he’d like to coach again, although he’s spent the past two years as a college football analyst and part-time actor.
Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Miles was the head coach at Oklahoma State for four seasons.
It’s not exactly a state secret that the big boys of FBS programs in the Sunshine State have been underwhelming for the past couple weeks (one or two of them for a bit longer). This past Saturday, though, those struggles made some dubious history.
In Week 10, Florida (38-17 to Missouri), Florida State (47-28 to NC State) and Miami (20-12, to Duke) all lost. The week before, it was lather, rinse and repeat in the loss department for all three schools as well.
As noted by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, this marked the first time in the history of the three schools that they all lost on back-to-back weekends.
For reference, the Gators began playing college football in 1902; the Hurricanes in 1926, and the moderation iteration of the Seminoles first took the field in 1947.
So, can Florida’s Big Three make it back-to-back-back lost weekends?
With a date against unbeaten and fourth-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend on tap this weekend, it appears likely Florida State (4-5) will extend its losing streak to four straight. Florida (6-3) plays host to a 5-3 South Carolina squad that’s won two in a row, while Miami (5-4) travels to 5-4 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have won two straight as well.
As previously noted, the Seminoles need to win at least two of their last three games in order to keep its record bowl streak intact. The Gators, meanwhile, just witnessed its smallest Homecoming Game crowd in nearly three decades in the first under head coach Dan Mullen.
Washington suffered the first disappointment of what’s turned out to be a disappointing 2018 campaign before the season even started. Preseason All-American left tackle Trey Adams suffered a back injury late in fall camp and underwent surgery in early September. Listed as the No. 6 overall pick in Bleacher Report analyst Matt Miller‘s preseason mock draft, it seemed Adams’s career as a Husky was prematurely done.
Perhaps the most talented offensive lineman to sign with Washington under Chris Petersen, Adams started all 14 games as a sophomore, but saw his junior year cut short to seven games due to an ACL injury in 2017.
However, Petersen indicated Adams is leaning toward returning for a fifth season in 2019.
“I think that’s the plan right now,” Petersen told the Seattle Times on Monday. “But, you know, things are always fluid.”
Adams has returned to practice for the past two weeks, per the Seattle Times, which would allow him to return this season and next season, so long as he plays in no more than four games over the season’s final month.
The Huskies will lose veteran quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin no matter what after this year, but returning Adams would be a major boon for 2019.