WATCH: Troy gives DB scholarship same day he made first career start, grabbed first career pick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These types of videos will never, ever get old.

Saturday was quite the day for Kyler Knudsen as the defensive back made his first career start in Troy’s win over the Team Formerly Known As Louisiana-Lafayette. Not only that, but the redshirt junior picked off his first career pass from his safety position, a pick that helped put the finishing touches on the 26-16 win.

Amazingly, that wasn’t even the best part of the day for the young man as, in the postgame celebration, head coach Neal Brown announced to the entire locker room that Knudsen, a walk-on, had been placed on scholarship.

How about this day for Kyler Knudsen? First career start.

Game-clinching interception. And earning a scholarship in the locker room after the game. #RTW #OneTROY pic.twitter.com/cxrjijc1am — Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) November 3, 2018

I honestly don’t know what’s better in these videos, the walk-ons learning they are getting put on scholarship or the teammates’ reactions to one of their own being placed on scholarship.

That said, we’re quite certain on which side of the issue Knudsen’s family stands.

“My mom was crying. I’m not sure if it was because I played and had an interception or if she already knew I got a scholarship, but I’m a softy and when I told my parents I got a scholarship and they were crying, I started crying too,” Knudsen told ESPN.com said. “My grandparents were there and my girlfriend and her parents were there. It was really special.”