Wazzu 4-star freshman WR announces transfer

If you’re Washington State, it’s definitely a good thing if you can go into Texas and snag a 4-star skill player, as the Cougars did in getting Drue Jackson out of Sachse, Texas. But getting such players to sign on the dotted line is just half the battle. Now that you have them, you’ve got to keep them.

A logjam on the depth chart and some likely homesickness later, and now Jackson is leaving the Palouse almost as quickly as he came.

After signing with Washington State in the 2018 class, Jackson has announced his intent to transfer. “With many long conversations and prayers with God, family and loved ones, I will be transferring to WSU,” Jackson wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account.

Washington State has eight wide receivers that have caught at least 11 passes this season. All eight are slated to return next season, and none of them are Jackson, who has not recorded a catch this season.

Still, Jackson figures to be a popular transfer target for schools in Texas and the surrounding areas.