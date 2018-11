Alabama’s Mike Locksley, Michigan’s Don Brown highlight 2018 Broyles Award nominees

The calendar turning to November can mean a lot of things in college football but the time-honored tradition of releasing lists of nominees for various awards is as sure of a thing as the sun rising and setting.

One of these lists came out on Wednesday as The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the 53 (yep) nominees for the 2018 Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in the country. Winners of the award from the past five seasons are not eligible to win the honor again, which explains the absence of those such as Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and last year’s winner, Tony Elliott.

Here are all the nominees, highlighted no doubt by the assistants on some of the College Football Playoff contenders like Alabama and Michigan:

Alabama – Mike Locksley, Offensive Coordinator

Appalachian State – Bryan Brown, Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks

Arizona State – Danny Gonzales, Defensive Coordinator

Arkansas State – Norval McKenzie, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs

Army – Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator

Auburn – Larry Porter, Special Teams Coordinator

Boise State – Zak Hill, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Brigham Young – Ed Lamb, Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers

Buffalo – Brian Borland, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

California – Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

Central Florida – Glen Elarbee, Offensive Line

Cincinnati – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Clemson – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Coastal Carolina – Jamey Chadwell, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Duke – Matt Guerrieri, Co-Defensive Coordinator

Eastern Michigan – Neal Neathery, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

Fresno State – Bert Watts, Defensive Coordinator

Georgia – Sam Pittman, Offensive Line

Georgia Southern – Scot Sloan, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Houston – Kendal Briles, Offensive Coordinator/Quaterbacks

Indiana – Mike Hart, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Iowa – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Iowa State – Tyson Veidt, Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers

Kentucky – Matt House, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

LSU – Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator

Memphis – Ryan Silverfield, Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Miami – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator

Michigan State – Mike Tressel, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Mississippi State – Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Missouri – Brick Haley, Defensive Line

Nebraska – Mario Verduzco, Quarterbacks

North Carolina State – Eliah Drinkwitz, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

North Texas – Graham Harrell, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Northwestern – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator

Notre Dame – Chip Long, Offensive Coordinator

Ohio State – Ryan Day, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

SMU – Kevin Kane, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

South Carolina – Eric Wolford, Offensive Line

Syracuse – Justin Lustig, Special Teams Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Temple – Chris Wiesehan, Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Texas Tech – Adam Scheier, Special Teams Coordinator

Toledo – Robby Discher, Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends

Troy – Bam Hardmon, Inside Linebackers

UAB – David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator

USC – Johnny Nansen, Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Utah – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Utah State – David Yost, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Wake Forest – Kevin Higgins, Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers

Washington State – Tracy Claeys, Defensive Coordinator

West Virginia – Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Wisconsin – Joe Rudolph, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line