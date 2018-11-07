Buffalo reaches nine wins for first time ever at FBS level

In what’s been a historic 2018 season at Buffalo thus far, the Bulls have reached yet another program first.
Stretching a 34-0 halftime to 48-0 at one point early in the fourth quarter, Buffalo dropped it into cruise control and eased its way to a 48-14 win over overmatched Kent State. The Bulls held a 478-183 edge in total offense, with a defense that allowed the Bulls just 2.5 yards per carry and, on a very blustery and windy night, just under three yards per pass attempt.
Jaret Patterson ran for a game-high 187 yards as the Bulls posted 358 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Patterson ran for two of those scores as well.
With the win, Buffalo improved to 9-1 on the season. It marks the first time in program history that the Bulls have reached nine wins in a single season at the FBS level; the program’s previous single-season record at this level was eight set twice previously (2013 under Jeff Quinn, 2008 under Turner Gill).
Buffalo also sits at a perfect 6-0 in MAC play, a game and a half ahead of 4-1 Ohio in the East. Ohio faces Miami (Ohio) Wednesday night and, if the Bobcats win, will set up a de facto divisional championship game next Wednesday night.
The bad news or the Bulls is that, with all of the success, head coach Lance Leipold is very likely to be an extremely hot commodity on a college coaching carousel that’s already commenced spinning. In nearly four full years with the Bulls, the 54-year-old Leipold, who won six Div. III national championships at his last stop at Wisconsin-Whitewater, has posted a 22-24 record, going from two wins in 2016 to six last season to the nine this year.
For the second time in a week, Louisville has lost a player to transfer.
Citing a team source, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Russ Yeast has opted to leave Bobby Petrino‘s flailing football program. No specific reason for the defensive back’s decision to transfer was given.
Yeast, the son of former Kentucky wide receiver Craig Yeast, started seven games in 2017 due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. He had played in all nine games this season, with zero starts.
A three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2017 recruiting class, Yeast was rated as the No. 33 cornerback in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana. Only two signees in the U of L’s class that year (safety CJ Avery, running back Colin Wilson) were rated higher.
Late last week, Petrino confirmed that quarterback Jordan Travis, a four-star 2018 signee, had decided to transfer in order to be closer to his family in West Palm Beach, Fla.
One of the three open jobs (thus far) at the FBS level appears to have a very familiar leader in the early stages of the search for a new head coach.
Over the weekend, not long after it was announced that David Beaty would not be returning as Kansas’ head football coach in 2019, it was reported that “there is legit interest” on the part of KU in Les Miles. Tuesday afternoon, another report emerged that “there’s a lot of momentum for Les Miles at KU… and that he’s emerged as a frontrunner.”
While the Jayhawks obviously have an interest, it takes two to tango as the old idiom goes. And, according to one member of the media, Miles could be ready to dance.
Miles and Kansas athletic director Jeff Long have a relationship that extends back years. In fact, when Long was in the same job at Arkansas, he heavily pursued Miles, still at LSU, late in 2012 to fill a job that ultimately went to Bret Bielema.
In the late eighties and on into the early nineties, both Long and Miles were at Michigan — the former in the athletic department, the latter on the Wolverines coaching staff. Long was also a graduate assistant for the U-M football team in 1987, Miles’ first year as offensive line coach at the school.
Miles was fired in September of 2016 in the midst of his 12th season as LSU’s head coach. The 64-year-old Miles (he’ll turn 65 in four days) has very publicly stated he’d like to coach again, although he’s spent the past two years as a college football analyst and part-time actor.
Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Miles was the head coach at Oklahoma State for four seasons.
The second College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and Michigan moved up into the top four after a resounding win over No. 14 Penn State on Saturday. The Wolverines gained a seat at the table vacated by LSU, who lost 29-0 to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.
LSU fell from No. 3 to No. 7, remaining ahead of three 1-loss Power 5 teams.
The Wolverines held off Georgia, who moved from No. 6 to No. 5 with a big win over No. 9 Kentucky, who dropped two spots to No. 11.
West Virginia moved up from No. 13 to No. 9 after a 42-41 at Texas, who dropped from No. 17 to No. 19. Ohio State remained at No. 10 after struggling with 2-7 Nebraska.
At the bottom of the poll, Auburn and Washington — a pair of top-10 teams with CFP dreams in September — joined at Nos. 24 and 25, replacing Texas A&M and Virginia.
In the ACC, Syracuse rose to No. 13 and Boston College to No. 17. BC hosts No. 2 Clemson on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ABC), while Syracuse faces No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 17.
The full rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. Kentucky
12. UCF
13. Syracuse
14. NC State
15. Florida
16. Mississippi State
17. Boston College
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Iowa
22. Iowa State
23. Fresno State
24. Auburn
25. Washington
Penn State’s THON claims to be the largest student-run philanthropic organization in the world. It’s a 46-hour dance party that has raised millions upon millions of dollars for the families of children fighting childhood cancer over the years, and each fall the Nittany Lions’ football program designates one game to the charity.
The ‘Thon Day’ game is this Saturday versus Wisconsin, and on Tuesday the Nittany Lions announced that Devon and Leah Still will be the honorary captains.
Devon, of course, is a former Penn State defensive tackle and a member of the Lions’ 2008 Big Ten championship squad. Still was a second round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, and it was while playing for the Bengals that Still revealed his young daughter Leah was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that usually affects infants.
She was declared cancer free on Dec. 1, 2015.
Father and daughter became fascinations across the football world as the nation rooted for Leah to win her fight with the disease.
Leah Still is now three years cancer free, and on Saturday the pair will be honored as Penn State raises money for other families in their situation.
Still remained in the NFL for six seasons, playing with the Bengals, Houston Texans and New York Jets before retiring in December. This being his first free “Thon Day” since leaving Penn State, the Stills were natural choices to serve as honorary captains. The pair returned to campus to host a THON pep rally in February of 2016.