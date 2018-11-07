Buffalo reaches nine wins for first time ever at FBS level

In what’s been a historic 2018 season at Buffalo thus far, the Bulls have reached yet another program first.

Stretching a 34-0 halftime to 48-0 at one point early in the fourth quarter, Buffalo dropped it into cruise control and eased its way to a 48-14 win over overmatched Kent State. The Bulls held a 478-183 edge in total offense, with a defense that allowed the Bulls just 2.5 yards per carry and, on a very blustery and windy night, just under three yards per pass attempt.

Jaret Patterson ran for a game-high 187 yards as the Bulls posted 358 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Patterson ran for two of those scores as well.

With the win, Buffalo improved to 9-1 on the season. It marks the first time in program history that the Bulls have reached nine wins in a single season at the FBS level; the program’s previous single-season record at this level was eight set twice previously (2013 under Jeff Quinn, 2008 under Turner Gill).

Buffalo also sits at a perfect 6-0 in MAC play, a game and a half ahead of 4-1 Ohio in the East. Ohio faces Miami (Ohio) Wednesday night and, if the Bobcats win, will set up a de facto divisional championship game next Wednesday night.

The bad news or the Bulls is that, with all of the success, head coach Lance Leipold is very likely to be an extremely hot commodity on a college coaching carousel that’s already commenced spinning. In nearly four full years with the Bulls, the 54-year-old Leipold, who won six Div. III national championships at his last stop at Wisconsin-Whitewater, has posted a 22-24 record, going from two wins in 2016 to six last season to the nine this year.