Maryland fires trainers heavily criticized in death of Jordan McNair

Along with then-head coach DJ Durkin, two Maryland athletic trainers were placed on administrative leave in early August in the aftermath of Jordan McNair‘s tragic death following a football workout. Late last month, Durkin was fired; less than a week later, the trainers have met the same fate.
Rick Maese of the Washington Post was the first to report that the two trainers — Wes Robinson, the head football athletic trainer, and Steve Nordwall, the assistant athletic director for athletic training — have been fired by the university. ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg subsequently confirmed the initial report.
Both Robinson and Nord, along with Durkin, were present during a May 29 workout in which McNair collapsed. The lineman died a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke. At a mid-August press conference, U-M, College Park president Wallace Loh stated he told the McNair family that the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day.”
“They basically misdiagnosed the situation,” Loh said of the training staff. “No vital signs were not taken. Other safeguarding actions were not taken. For me, that’s enough for me to say I need to personally apologize to Jordan’s family.”
Wrote the Baltimore Sun, “The trainers did not take his temperature nor apply cold-water immersion therapy to reduce his body temperature.” Robinson also allegedly yelled “drag his ass across the field” as McNair struggled to complete a run.
By the time the player’s temperature was taken by emergency personnel who were called to the scene, it had reached 106.
Despite the blame placed on them, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, as they had with Durkin, recommended that both trainers be reinstated and retained.
After yet another extended stay, Texas Tech’s starting quarterback is back home again.
Alan Bowman was hospitalized again this past weekend after suffering a partially-collapsed lung during the loss to Oklahoma. It marked the second time this season that the true freshman has been hospitalized for the same issue, the first coming in late September.
Wednesday, the football program announced, Bowman was released from the hospital earlier in the day after yet another four-day stay.
According to the program’s release, Bowman “will rejoin team activities [Thursday] morning”; it’s expected that Bowman will be unable to play in this Saturday’s game against Texas because of the issue.
The first case of a collapsed lung kept Bowman out of the TCU game Oct. 11 after he suffered the injury Sept. 29 against West Virginia.
Bowman is currently fourth in the nation and first in the Big 12 as he’s averaging 329.8 yards passing per game. Sophomore Jett Duffey, who has passed for 627 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in completing 48-of-80 passes this season, will likely get the start against the Longhorns Saturday night in Lubbock.
It appears Dan Mullen‘s decision on a quarterback may have been made for him.
Kyle Trask replaced a struggling Feleipe Franks in last Saturday’s loss to Missouri, with the backup providing enough of a spark to a limp offense that fans were calling for a change at the quarterback position. Early on in the week, Mullen acknowledged he was considering as much.
Wednesday, however, 247Sports.com reported that Trask “suffered a non-contact injury to a lower-body extremity in… practice and was carted off the field.” The extent of the injury is not yet known, although the fact that it was non-contact doesn’t bode well for Trask’s immediate future.
In that vein, one report indicates that Trask will be lost for the remainder of the season.
If that is the case, the Gators will remain with Franks as their starter when they take the field for the game against South Carolina Saturday.
Trask suffered a pair of injuries last year, the first a torn meniscus in spring practice that required surgery and then a foot issue in practice leading up to the opener that required another surgical procedure. That latter issue cost him his entire redshirt freshman season.
Franks is seventh in the SEC and 65th nationally in passing efficiency at 133.2 this season.
We’re well past watch list season in college football with the calendar turning to November, we are firmly on to semifinalist season.
While the Heisman Trophy is the gold standard when it comes to postseason honors in the sport, the Davey O’Brien Award given out to the best quarterback in the game is certainly still up there in terms of prestige. While voting for the latter has often gone in lockstep with the former, that’s not always the case as those such as Clemson’s Deshaun Watson have captured the award in the past.
This year, the competition to hold up the Davey O’Brien Award figures to be pretty stiff when all is said and done. The organization responsible for handing the trophy out in February (the winner will be announced on Dec. 6.) released their final cut of 16 semifinalists for the 2018 edition and let’s just say that it includes plenty of recognizable names and some of the best signal-callers in the country:
- Ian Book (Notre Dame)
- Mason Fine (North Texas)
- Ryan Finley (NC State)
- Jake Fromm (Georgia)
- Will Grier (West Virginia)
- Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State)
- Justin Herbert (Oregon)
- D’Eriq King (Houston)
- Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
- Jordan Love (Utah State)
- Marcus McMaryion (Fresno State)
- McKenzie Milton (UCF)
- Gardner Minshew (Washington State)
- Kyler Murray (Oklahoma)
- Shea Patterson (Michigan)
- Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
Perhaps the most impressive note about the group is that the 16 teams of the quarterbacks above own a combined record of 124-17 (.879) this season — and a lot of those 17 losses were at the hands of others on this list.
Oklahoma signal-caller Baker Mayfield won the award last season.
When it comes to the SEC schedule, Auburn is one of the schools who have taken issue with the hand they’ve been dealt for several years now. Namely, that comes in the final month of the regular season when the Tigers will play the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry against Georgia in mid-November and two weeks later will turn around and take on Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
The issue has become even worse in recent years with Auburn playing either both at home or, as they do in 2018, both on the road.
Well, new athletic director Alan Greene wants to do something about this brutal stretch at the end of the year and, at the very least, move the game against the Bulldogs up on the calendar.
“It doesn’t matter (how spaced out the games are), just not having to play Georgia and Alabama in the last three games of the year — just some breathing room,” Greene said last week, according to AL.com. “I think it’s better for the conference that way as well.”
Both programs are scheduled to play each other in the exact same spot in 2019 but it certainly sounds as though there could be changes in store starting 2020. UGA athletic director Greg McGarity was asked about the topic ahead of the teams meeting on Saturday and confirmed that he is open to the game being moved earlier in the year as long as the Bulldogs’ traditional game with SEC East rival Florida remains put.
“I think the one weekend we are focused on keeping is the Florida weekend due to the NFL dynamic and the plans that people have had,” McGarity told the Augusta Chronicle. “As we’ll see later, they’ll be movement probably to other games. Who thought we’d be opening the (2019) season with Vanderbilt? The main thing is a rivalry will stay in place. We’ll continue to play Auburn on an annual basis for the near future.”
McGarity also seemed to downplay the prospect of moving the UF-UGA game on campus from its current spot in Jacksonville, Florida due to the loss of potentially several million dollars on each side.
That won’t be an issue in moving the game with the Tigers to earlier in the season and such a regular matchup of ranked teams could also avoid what happened last season when the two programs played each other again a few weeks later in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. The conference office has typically been quiet when it comes to the scheduling front so as not to play favorites, but it sounds as though there could be movement coming soon to the SEC slate with both programs open to changes.