Michigan RB Kurt Taylor transferring from Wolverines

For the third time this season, a Michigan player has decided to part ways with the Wolverines.

Amidst speculation regarding his future with the football program, a U-M spokesperson has confirmed that Kurt Taylor has “decided to leave the team and pursue a transfer.” No specific reason was given for the late-season departure, although lack of playing time was a likely trigger.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, the running back seemed to address his departure.

the most valuable and heart felt experiences are the ones off the field ; knowing that you have impacted a chiIds/ someone life is most important to me. I will always love my fans base and thank you for your love and support during this journey. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QPnRoOnHmc — Kurt Taylor (@KurtTaylorRb2) November 7, 2018

Taylor was a three-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class. With a deep backfield ahead of him, Taylor didn’t see the field at all during his nearly two seasons in Ann Arbor.

With Taylor’s departure, the Wolverines still have six scholarship running backs on their online roster. A total of 10 running backs litter that roster, with five fullbacks on board as well.

In addition to Taylor, two other members of last year’s recruiting class transferred from U-M last month, and both of those were four-star signees — linebacker Drew Singleton (HERE) and offensive tackle James Hudson (HERE).