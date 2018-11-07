Michigan RB Kurt Taylor transferring from Wolverines

For the third time this season, a Michigan player has decided to part ways with the Wolverines.
Amidst speculation regarding his future with the football program, a U-M spokesperson has confirmed that Kurt Taylor has “decided to leave the team and pursue a transfer.” No specific reason was given for the late-season departure, although lack of playing time was a likely trigger.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, the running back seemed to address his departure.
Taylor was a three-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class. With a deep backfield ahead of him, Taylor didn’t see the field at all during his nearly two seasons in Ann Arbor.
With Taylor’s departure, the Wolverines still have six scholarship running backs on their online roster. A total of 10 running backs litter that roster, with five fullbacks on board as well.
In addition to Taylor, two other members of last year’s recruiting class transferred from U-M last month, and both of those were four-star signees — linebacker Drew Singleton (HERE) and offensive tackle James Hudson (HERE).
It appears the Mad Hatter will have some competition as he looks for a return to the sidelines.
Citing unnamed sources, the good ol’ boys over at FootballScoop.com are reporting that Alabama assistant Dan Enos is a candidate to fill the opening at Kansas. Enos is in his first season as the quarterbacks coach at top-ranked Alabama, and one of his players, sophomore Tua Tagovailoa, looks to be the runaway favorite by both the media and the sportsbooks to claim the 2018 Heisman Trophy.
Prior to that, Enos was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas. The athletic director at that time in Fayetteville? Jeff Long, who currently holds the same job in Lawrence.
Enos has been a head coach at the FBS level previously, spending five seasons at Central Michigan (2010-14). After posting a 26-36 record with the Chippewas, which included a 7-6 mark in 2015, Enos abruptly left the MAC school to take the coordinator job at Arkansas in January of 2015. With Bret Bielema fired shortly after the end of the 2017 season, Enos took a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff in early January of this year… only to leave less than three weeks later for Alabama.
Shortly after it was announced that David Beaty would not be returning as Kansas’ head football coach in 2019, it was reported that “there is legit interest” on the part of KU in Les Miles. The former LSU head coach will reportedly reciprocate that interest and embrace the job if pursued.
Way too early, the Marshall football family has lost one of its own.
The family of Devon Johnson confirmed in a statement late Tuesday night that the former Thundering Herd running back passed away earlier in the day. He was just 25 years old.
A cause of death has not yet been made public.
“With tremendous grief and sadness we can confirm that Devon Johnson passed away today, November 6, 2018. Devon was only 25 years old and was taken from us far too soon. He was a beautiful, fleeting flame in all of our lives that tragically did not get to burn for nearly long enough. Devon was an incredible football player, but he was an even better person. He forged and treasured relationships from childhood, to his success as a member of the Marshall Thundering Herd, to his time spent in the Carolina Panthers organization, and beyond.
“Devon will always be in our hearts, and we sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support, thoughts, and respects. We kindly and humbly ask that at this time, our family be allowed to grieve privately, so that we can properly process and mourn this sudden loss.
“Please keep Devon in your prayers, and thank you.
Johnson played for the Thundering Herd from 2012-15. In 2014, Johnson rushed for 1,767 yards, second on the school’s all-time list despite missing nearly three full games, in earning first-team All-Conference USA honors as well as being named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. His 272 yards in a win over FAU that season set the program’s single-game record.
Injuries robbed Johnson of most of his senior season, and he ultimately signed as a free agent with the Panthers after not being selected in the 2016 NFL draft. While he earned a spot on the practice squad, Johnson never made it onto Carolina’s active roster.
“I am shocked and saddened at the news of Devon Johnson’s passing,” a statement attributed to Herd head coach Doc Holliday began. “Devon was a force in our program, both literally and figuratively. Whether on the field or off, his impact was immeasurable and he will be missed by so many at Marshall. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.”
Another day, another potential landing spot for the “it” graduate transfer of 2018.
Citing a source close to Kelly Bryant, 247Sports.com is reporting that Miami “recently made contact with the dual-threat talent and have expressed interest in bringing him to UM.” Miami is the second ACC school connected to the former Clemson quarterback, with Bryant already paying a pair of unofficial and one official visits to North Carolina.
Tuesday, Mark Richt was asked about recruiting quarterbacks in general.
“Well we’re always on the lookout,” the UM head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “We’re always open-minded about finding ways to get us better at that quarterback position and really every position across the board.”
In addition to UNC, Bryant has also taken official visits to Missouri (HERE) and Arkansas (HERE). It was reported Monday that Bryant will be taking an official visit to Mississippi State this weekend. Additionally, Bryant has been in contact with Florida and is attempting to set up a trip to the Gators at some point before he makes a decision, although it’s unclear exactly when that will be.
Additionally, in the middle of last week, Bryant went on an unofficial visit to Auburn.
As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.
In what’s been a historic 2018 season at Buffalo thus far, the Bulls have reached yet another program first.
Stretching a 34-0 halftime to 48-0 at one point early in the fourth quarter, Buffalo dropped it into cruise control and eased its way to a 48-14 win over overmatched Kent State. The Bulls held a 478-183 edge in total offense, with a defense that allowed the Bulls just 2.5 yards per carry and, on a very blustery and windy night, just under three yards per pass attempt.
Jaret Patterson ran for a game-high 187 yards as the Bulls posted 358 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Patterson ran for two of those scores as well.
With the win, Buffalo improved to 9-1 on the season. It marks the first time in program history that the Bulls have reached nine wins in a single season at the FBS level; the program’s previous single-season record at this level was eight set twice previously (2013 under Jeff Quinn, 2008 under Turner Gill).
Buffalo also sits at a perfect 6-0 in MAC play, a game and a half ahead of 4-1 Ohio in the East. Ohio faces Miami (Ohio) Wednesday night and, if the Bobcats win, will set up a de facto divisional championship game next Wednesday night.
The bad news or the Bulls is that, with all of the success, head coach Lance Leipold is very likely to be an extremely hot commodity on a college coaching carousel that’s already commenced spinning. In nearly four full years with the Bulls, the 54-year-old Leipold, who won six Div. III national championships at his last stop at Wisconsin-Whitewater, has posted a 22-24 record, going from two wins in 2016 to six last season to the nine this year.