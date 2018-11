Mike Tomlin’s son becomes first Maryland commit in Class of 2019 since DJ Durkin dismissal

Somewhat lost amidst the tumult at Maryland and the firing of DJ Durkin is that, with the early signing period fast-approaching next month, the Terrapins still have a recruiting class to cobble together — whether it’s for interim head coach Matt Canada or a permanent replacement. Tuesday, with a famous surname attached, the Terps took its first post-Durkin step on the recruiting trail.

Dino Tomlin took to Twitter Tuesday evening to announce that he has verbally (socially?) committed to play his college football at Maryland. The wide receiver is the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

The younger Tomlin is a three-star 2019 prospect who is rated as the No. 35 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

With Tomlin’s announced, Maryland picked up its first commitment since Durkin was fired as head football coach on Oct. 31. The Terrapins now have 10 commits in a class that’s currently ranked 70th nationally and 13th in the 14-team Big Ten by 247Sports.com. The only school in the conference ranked lower than Maryland is Illinois at No. 72.