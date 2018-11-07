Getty Images

Voters give San Diego State big push for new stadium after approving ballot initiative

San Diego State plays UNLV this weekend but before the Aztecs even take the field on Saturday, the school received perhaps their biggest victory of the past several years early Wednesday morning.

As per the San Diego Union-Tribune, residents in the city soundly approved the Measure G ballot initiative on Election Day with 55 percent of the vote — paving the way for the school to buy the land surrounding the team’s current home of SDCCU Stadium in order to redevelop the area. Naturally, given that the stadium itself is 51 years old at the moment, those plans will eventually include demolition of what many know as Jack Murphy Stadium for a proposed 35,000 seat venue that would be the future home of the Aztecs and potential MLS and NFL franchises.

“All we’re doing is saying, city sell San Diego State the land at fair market value. Then, San Diego State has to go through a normal land-use process with a full environmental review and not jam something down the throats of the voters,” former city manager and current member of the steering committee behind the ‘SDSU West’ project, Jack McGrory, told the paper. “That’s what this community saw in (competing) Measure E. They were getting jammed.”

Measure E, which was known more commonly as the SoccerCity proposal, would have allowed the city to sell the land around the stadium to a private development group (which SDSU was a part of at one time prior to launching a competing bid). Those plans would have called for a much more MLS-centric development of the area while the Aztecs would then be able to lease the venue to play football games. Just 30% of voters said yes to Measure E but it sounds as though the school will just turn the tables and allow their potential stadium to house a soccer franchise instead of the other way around.

“On the athletic side, we will reach out to the MLS, and potentially the (United Soccer League), to talk about potential partnerships that might be available,” athletic director John David Wicker added. “We’re not going to go out and buy a team, but we are looking to engage the MLS and see if they have an ownership group in mind for San Diego.”

Obviously, the approval at the voting box is just the first of many steps for the university and for San Diego itself in getting this project off the ground. There’s still potential legal challenges upcoming and the entire matter of both fundraising and eventually putting shovels in the ground.

San Diego State has a lease agreement with the city that runs through 2020 at SDCCU Stadium but it certainly sounds as though, for the first time in a while, the Aztecs can start dreaming of a day where they will have a brand new place to call home in the near future.

Auburn AD wants Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry moved up, Georgia AD open to playing earlier in the season

When it comes to the SEC schedule, Auburn is one of the schools who have taken issue with the hand they’ve been dealt for several years now. Namely, that comes in the final month of the regular season when the Tigers will play the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry against Georgia in mid-November and two weeks later will turn around and take on Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

The issue has become even worse in recent years with Auburn playing either both at home or, as they do in 2018, both on the road.

Well, new athletic director Alan Greene wants to do something about this brutal stretch at the end of the year and, at the very least, move the game against the Bulldogs up on the calendar.

“It doesn’t matter (how spaced out the games are), just not having to play Georgia and Alabama in the last three games of the year — just some breathing room,” Greene said last week, according to AL.com. “I think it’s better for the conference that way as well.”

Both programs are scheduled to play each other in the exact same spot in 2019 but it certainly sounds as though there could be changes in store starting 2020. UGA athletic director Greg McGarity was asked about the topic ahead of the teams meeting on Saturday and confirmed that he is open to the game being moved earlier in the year as long as the Bulldogs’ traditional game with SEC East rival Florida remains put.

“I think the one weekend we are focused on keeping is the Florida weekend due to the NFL dynamic and the plans that people have had,” McGarity told the Augusta Chronicle. “As we’ll see later, they’ll be movement probably to other games. Who thought we’d be opening the (2019) season with Vanderbilt? The main thing is a rivalry will stay in place. We’ll continue to play Auburn on an annual basis for the near future.”

McGarity also seemed to downplay the prospect of moving the UF-UGA game on campus from its current spot in Jacksonville, Florida due to the loss of potentially several million dollars on each side.

That won’t be an issue in moving the game with the Tigers to earlier in the season and such a regular matchup of ranked teams could also avoid what happened  last season when the two programs played each other again a few weeks later in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. The conference office has typically been quiet when it comes to the scheduling front so as not to play favorites, but it sounds as though there could be movement coming soon to the SEC slate with both programs open to changes.

Alabama’s Mike Locksley, Michigan’s Don Brown highlight 2018 Broyles Award nominees

The calendar turning to November can mean a lot of things in college football but the time-honored tradition of releasing lists of nominees for various awards is as sure of a thing as the sun rising and setting.

One of these lists came out on Wednesday as The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the 53 (yep) nominees for the 2018 Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in the country. Winners of the award from the past five seasons are not eligible to win the honor again, which explains the absence of those such as Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and last year’s winner, Tony Elliott.

Here are all the nominees, highlighted no doubt by the assistants on some of the College Football Playoff contenders like Alabama and Michigan:

Alabama – Mike Locksley, Offensive Coordinator

Appalachian State – Bryan Brown, Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks

Arizona State – Danny Gonzales, Defensive Coordinator

Arkansas State – Norval McKenzie, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs

Army – Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator

Auburn – Larry Porter, Special Teams Coordinator

Boise State – Zak Hill, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Brigham Young – Ed Lamb, Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers

Buffalo – Brian Borland, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

California – Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

Central Florida – Glen Elarbee, Offensive Line

Cincinnati – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Clemson – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Coastal Carolina – Jamey Chadwell, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Duke – Matt Guerrieri, Co-Defensive Coordinator

Eastern Michigan – Neal Neathery, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

Fresno State – Bert Watts, Defensive Coordinator

Georgia – Sam Pittman, Offensive Line

Georgia Southern – Scot Sloan, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Houston – Kendal Briles, Offensive Coordinator/Quaterbacks

Indiana – Mike Hart, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Iowa – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Iowa State – Tyson Veidt, Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers

Kentucky – Matt House, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

LSU – Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator

Memphis – Ryan Silverfield, Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Miami – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator

Michigan State – Mike Tressel, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Mississippi State – Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Missouri – Brick Haley, Defensive Line

Nebraska – Mario Verduzco, Quarterbacks

North Carolina State – Eliah Drinkwitz, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

North Texas – Graham Harrell, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Northwestern – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator

Notre Dame – Chip Long, Offensive Coordinator

Ohio State – Ryan Day, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

SMU – Kevin Kane, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

South Carolina – Eric Wolford, Offensive Line

Syracuse – Justin Lustig, Special Teams Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Temple – Chris Wiesehan, Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Texas Tech – Adam Scheier, Special Teams Coordinator

Toledo – Robby Discher, Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends

Troy – Bam Hardmon, Inside Linebackers

UAB – David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator

USC – Johnny Nansen, Assistant Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Utah – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Utah State – David Yost, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Wake Forest – Kevin Higgins, Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers

Washington State – Tracy Claeys, Defensive Coordinator

West Virginia – Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Wisconsin – Joe Rudolph, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Mike Tomlin’s son becomes first Maryland commit in Class of 2019 since DJ Durkin dismissal

Somewhat lost amidst the tumult at Maryland and the firing of DJ Durkin is that, with the early signing period fast-approaching next month, the Terrapins still have a recruiting class to cobble together — whether it’s for interim head coach Matt Canada or a permanent replacement.  Tuesday, with a famous surname attached, the Terps took its first post-Durkin step on the recruiting trail.

Dino Tomlin took to Twitter Tuesday evening to announce that he has verbally (socially?) committed to play his college football at Maryland.  The wide receiver is the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

The younger Tomlin is a three-star 2019 prospect who is rated as the No. 35 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

With Tomlin’s announced, Maryland picked up its first commitment since Durkin was fired as head football coach on Oct. 31.  The Terrapins now have 10 commits in a class that’s currently ranked 70th nationally and 13th in the 14-team Big Ten by 247Sports.com.  The only school in the conference ranked lower than Maryland is Illinois at No. 72.

Alabama fan dead after bar fight with two LSU fans over Tide-Tigers game

College football should never, ever be a matter of life and death, yet, tragically, here we are.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, 46-year-old Robert Powers was beaten in a bar fight early Sunday morning and, after being on life support ever since, died Tuesday.  Two individuals, 27-year-old Azia Crockett and 24-year-old Ryan Anthony, have now been charged with one count each of felony manslaughter as a result of Bowers’ death.

Bowers was an Alabama Crimson Tide football fan, the other two, Anthony and Crockett, are LSU Tiger fans.  According to the Ponchatoula Chief of Police, the three individuals were involved in a verbal argument at a bar over the Alabama-LSU game Saturday night that turned physical.

“Anthony struck Bowers in the head, knocked him unconscious,” the police chief, Bry Layrisson, told the Advocate. “He went to the ground and Azia Crockett punched him multiple times, as well.”

Witnesses were unsure what was said between the two sides that triggered the escalation.

Bowers was discovered unconscious by authorities at the bar after police were called.  From WBRZ-TV:

A family member tells WBRZ that Bowers, a Louisiana resident, was an adamant fan of the Crimson Tide and had gone out to watch the Bama-LSU game earlier that night. They believe the attack was motivated by Bowers’ fandom.